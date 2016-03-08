Mar 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 5 & 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asa Bhanu Technical Services Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Asa Bhanu Technical Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned under LOC BMW Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 39 Assigned Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 26 Assigned Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Assigned Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Mohini Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Assigned S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 49 Reaffirmed Forward Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shubham International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Shubham International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B AD Merchant India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Asa Bhanu Technical Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Asa Bhanu Technical Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Asa Bhanu Technical Services Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Best Foods Ltd CC CRISIL D 15000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1145.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 209.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Best Foods Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Best Foods Ltd TL CRISIL D 632.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB BMW Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed BMW Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Churiwal Commercial Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL D 175 Assigned Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 37.4 Assigned Loan Fac Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha CC CRISIL D 5 Assigned Dattakala Shikshan Sanstha Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 22.6 Assigned Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Divya Jyoti Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 272 Assigned Ess Ell Foods Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 75 Assigned Fac Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A-(SO) 150 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A-(SO) 250 Reaffirmed Gulf Petrochem Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A-(SO) 74.3 Reaffirmed Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Haseeb Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 53 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kalyan Sarees CC CRISIL BB 420 Assigned Kalyan Sarees TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Marigold Constructions Project Loan CRISIL D 98.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Marigold Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Meta Rolls and Commodities Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 613 Reaffirmed Minex India CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Mohini Resources Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Osia Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajvir Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 495.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajvir Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 61.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajvir Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 143.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajvir Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Rajvir Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL D 512.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B Rajvir Industries Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 547.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed S. R. Ashok and Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 2932.8 Reaffirmed S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 3718.2 Reaffirmed Credit S.Vinodkumar Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saishakti Agencies CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Sancheti Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Shakti Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 3429.8 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 5005 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1294.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 1760 Reaffirmed Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 1157 Reaffirmed Credit Sheetal Manufacturing Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 255 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.20 million Shree Nath Jee Bakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shree Nath Jee Bakers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.8 Assigned Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tata Ficosa Automotive Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 16.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Temple City Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 95 Reaffirmed Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Toshniwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.