Mar 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Lighting Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned BC Power Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed BC Power Controls Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase BC Power Controls Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 95 Reaffirmed BMR Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Enayat Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Purchase Encana International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 35 Assigned ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Purchase ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1 2460 Reaffirmed @ Includes Rs.1650 million as sublimit for foreign guarantee Ma Chandi Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 26.9 Reaffirmed Masibus Automation and Instrumentation BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 142.5 Reaffirmed Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Priti Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 26.2 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.25 million R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency# #Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2000 Reaffirmed Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Sikkim Organics BG CRISIL A4+ 30.9 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Standard Chartered Investments and ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Loans India Ltd Sunrise Process Equipments Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments LOC CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Packing Credit CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Reaffirmed Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 5.5 Assigned Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 12.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Associated Lighting Company Export Packing CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Credit BC Power Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed BC Power Controls Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Limits Bihani Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned BMR Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 270 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 280 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Assigned BMR Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 220 Assigned CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac CBS Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32.5 Assigned Christ Nishotech Water Systems Pvt Ltd FB Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed D C Metals CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL B Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- EMF Microloans Pool - Series VII - Series A PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) Provisional Enayat Overseas TL CRISIL BB+ 75.9 Reaffirmed Encana International CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Reaffirmed ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed ESGI Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9 Assigned Genesis Luxury Fashion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Hindustan Institute of Technology and CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Institute of Technology and LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 245 Reaffirmed Science Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A 1250 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd CC^$ CRISIL A 1440 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund based facility to the extent of Rs.300 million; $ Includes Rs.240 million as a sublimit for non-fund based facility Hindustan Platinum Pvt Ltd Standby LOC# CRISIL A 734 Reaffirmed #Commercial standby letter of credit for metal loan for USD 15 million fully interchangeable with fund-based facility Inesh Realtors Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 2500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Infiniti Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Jagmohan Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Negative Implications Jagmohan Motors Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 95 Negative Implications Jagmohan Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Negative Loan Fac Implications L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL AA- 20000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs. 2.00 billion, financial guarantee to the extent of Rs. 5.00 billion, cash credit to the extent of Rs. 1.50 billion, and Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs. 1.00 billion within the LC limit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG~ CRISIL AA- 9000 Reaffirmed ~ Can be used as financial bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3.00 billion, letter of credit to the extent of Rs.8.00 billion and letter of undertaking for buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.5.00 billion L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with letter of credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA- 543.5 Reaffirmed L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA- 160 Reaffirmed Limit**** **** Can be used as letter of credit/buyer's credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC## CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed ## Can be used as short-term loan/overdraft/export finance/letter of guarantee up to Rs.1.00 billion L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent Rs.3.00 billion, buyer's credit to the extent Rs.1.50 billion, short-term loan (STL)/working capital demand loan (WCDL)/sales bills discounting (SBD)/purchase bills discounting (PBD) to the extent Rs.0.50 billion, cash credit (CC)/overdraft (OD) to the extent Rs.0.25 billion. However, aggregate value of fund-based facility should not exceed Rs.1 billion and aggregate value of CC, OD, STL, and WCDL should not exceed Rs.0.50 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL AA- 2500 Reaffirmed $$ Can be used as bank guarantee / buyer's credit up to Rs.2.50 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with short-term loan and cash credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac!! CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed !! Can be used as letter of credit/buyer's credit/export post-shipment credit/ Bank Guarantee and export packing credit up to Rs.1.50 billion L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3296.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ma Chandi Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 9.7 Assigned Ma Chandi Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.8 Assigned Loan Fac Ma Chandi Rice Mill CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB- 13 Assigned Ma Chandi Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mahadev Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Mahadev Iron and Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.4 Assigned Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahenju Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Maniyar Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manjushri Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Masibus Automation and Instrumentation Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Masibus Automation and Instrumentation CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Masibus Automation and Instrumentation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 89.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Masibus Automation and Instrumentation TL CRISIL BB+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MRK Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 102.5 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 250 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New - Tech Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 104.2 Reaffirmed Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Pac Bio Fungbact Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.3 Assigned Pragati Sahayog Development Services CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 46 Reaffirmed Gold Card R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 337.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.N.Gupta and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 234.6 Reaffirmed RCH Orthopaedics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac RCH Orthopaedics CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned RCH Orthopaedics LT Loan CRISIL B+ 38.5 Assigned RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shree Bharat International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 735 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 325 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 630.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Credit Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 119.5 Reaffirmed Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Sikkim Organics CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Aishwarya Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Standard Chartered Investments and NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Negative Loans India Ltd Implications Standard Chartered Investments and Equity Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 10000 Negative Loans India Ltd Debentures AA+r Implications Sunrise Process Equipments CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sunrise Process Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Process Equipments TL CRISIL B 9.4 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 99.5 Reaffirmed U4iC International Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned U4iC International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned U4iC International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 494.2 Assigned Varuna Integrated Logistics Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 297.8 Assigned Vatika Tracom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Vatika Tracom Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.