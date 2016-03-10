Mar 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.4 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 523750 Reaffirmed Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Calcutta Springs Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Calcutta Springs Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd BG CRISIL A1 1 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Fabmark Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Global Air Transport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Suspended Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 69 Suspended Global Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 131 Suspended Loan Fac GPI Projects Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned GPI Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27.5 Assigned H N Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 83.6 Suspended Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Horizon Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Jindal Steel and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL D 38000 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 33492.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 25000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CP CRISIL D 41500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kaycee Industries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kaycee Industries BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Medicamen Biotech Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Medicamen Biotech Ltd LOC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Megatech Power Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 72.5 Suspended Menzies Aviation Bobba (Bangalore) Pvt BG CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Nutek India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Nutek India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Prime Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Prime Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Suspended Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Shoeline Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Shoeline Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with letter of credit Standard Chartered Bank CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 735 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 265 Reaffirmed Vedanta Creations Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Wadhawan Global Capital Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4000 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. H. Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Aashiana Rolling Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 27.5 Reaffirmed Aftab Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 27 Reaffirmed Agrawal Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 19.4 Reaffirmed Agsar Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aroma Realties Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Aroma Realties Ltd TL CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Asha Entrade Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Asha Entrade Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Associated Pigments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 200 Assigned Associated Pigments Ltd CC CRISIL B- 570 Assigned Bang Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Bang Overseas Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 245 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Assigned (under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AAA Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL AAA Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 48370 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AAA Bank of India Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA+ 16830 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AAA Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 26600 Downgraded Bonds (Under Basel from CRISIL II) AAA Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 37500 Downgraded from CRISIL AAA Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biloree Cast India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Biramane Hostel Proposed TL CRISIL D 34.9 Reaffirmed Biramane Hostel TL CRISIL D 65.1 Reaffirmed Boulder Realcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 95 Suspended Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 214.5 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Bright 4 Wheel Sales Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Calcutta Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Calcutta Springs Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- Chhattisgarh Hydro Power LLP TL CRISIL BB- 1350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Dashmesh Weaving and Dyeing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 83.5 Suspended Ltd Dashmesh Weaving and Dyeing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Dashmesh Weaving and Dyeing Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB- 16.5 Suspended Ltd Dharmana Motors CC CRISIL B 58 Assigned Edit Guru CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Edit Guru TL CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Esdee Paints Ltd CC CRISIL A 280 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 15.8 Reaffirmed Esdee Paints Ltd TL CRISIL A 101.5 Reaffirmed Fabmark Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 35 Suspended Fabmark Exports CC CRISIL B 5 Suspended Fabmark Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Suspended Loan Fac Fabmark Exports TL CRISIL B 1.5 Suspended GPI Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned H N Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 22 Suspended H N Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 44.4 Suspended Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Hemkunt Coated Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Horizon Polymers CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Horizon Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Suspended Loan Fac Horizon Polymers TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Image Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B Image Labels Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Image Labels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Image Labels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 148 Suspended Jai Bharat Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.5 Suspended Loan Fac Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Credit Jindal Steel and Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 36000 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 43400 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd TL CRISIL D 144987.6Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jindal Steel and Power Ltd NCD CRISIL D 32120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kaycee Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.3 Assigned Loan Fac Kaycee Industries CC CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Keggfarms Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Keggfarms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khazanchi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Laxmanbhai Construction (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malnad Alloy Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Medicamen Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Medicamen Biotech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Megatech Power Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Suspended Nature Magic World CC CRISIL BBB 15 Suspended Nature Magic World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 129 Suspended Loan Fac Nature Magic World TL CRISIL BBB 6 Suspended Natures Essence Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Natures Essence Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 81 Suspended Loan Fac Natures Essence Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 69 Suspended Nutek India Ltd CC CRISIL C 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Nutek India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 345 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Pantel Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac Patson Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Pillai and Sons Motor Company CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Pillai and Sons Motor Company Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Fac Pillai and Sons Motor Company TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed PLK Manufacturing Unit CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Poulomi Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Poulomi Hospitals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Loan Fac Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 8 Suspended Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Suspended Prime Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 58 Suspended Prime Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 22 Suspended Loan Fac Pulikkottil Lazar and Sons Jewellery Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Pulikkottil Lazar and Sons Jewellery Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Purita Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Purna Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned R C Plasto Tanks and Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Rai Industrial Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed *One way changeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15 million, bank guarantee (BG) of Rs.15 million, export packing credit of Rs.20 million, and Foreign Bill Discounting of Rs.10 million; Letter of undertaking for BG limit of Rs.30 million is a sub-limit within overall cash credit limit; Fully interchangeability among non-fund-based limits Rama Pulp and Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16.3 Reaffirmed ReNew Solar Energy (TN) Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL BBB 2820 Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.1800 Million Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Shiw Prasad Jyoti Prasad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac Shoeline Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shoeline TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shree Krishna Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 545 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Laxmi Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Suspended Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Suresh Productions Entertainment LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac T.R.Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended T.R.Chemicals Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL D 15 Suspended Discounting Fac T.R.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended T.R.Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 21.1 Suspended T.R.Chemicals Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 13.9 Suspended TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd LT Loan^ CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.550 million TAL Manufacturing Solutions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Texas Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Total Packaging Services CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Total Packaging Services Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Total Packaging Services Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 72.8 Reaffirmed Vedanta Creations Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Vohra Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)