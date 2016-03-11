Mar 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of March 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aerospace Engineers BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Anandtex International Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended APS Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Loan Fac Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 415 Assigned Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4 B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 600 Reaffirmed Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook BASF India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Calcast Ferrous Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Canara Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Canbank Factors Ltd Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Negotiation Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 227 Reaffirmed Purchase Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 217.4 Reaffirmed Credit Central Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Corporation Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 18 Reaffirmed Ltd Dena Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Everest Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Everest Organics Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Evergreen Publications India Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A3+ 292.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 # Include sublimit-working capital demand loan of Rs.210 million and foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit of Rs.30 million. Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Grandway Incorporated Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Indian Overseas Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 55000 Reaffirmed Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2233.9 Reaffirmed M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned M.B.D. Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned M/s Dushasan Jena BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Maan Aluminium Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Maan Aluminium Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Forward Maan Aluminium Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90.5 Reaffirmed Mahajan Tyre Company LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Manjushri Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 83.1 Reaffirmed Manjushri Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 26.9 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2250 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Nahar Poly Films Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 210 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ #One way interchangeability Bank guarantee to letter of credit of Rs.20 million Nexo Industries Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 175 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ $One way interchangeability from Cash credit to letter of credit of Rs.75 million Nova Publications BG$ CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 $ Include sublimit LC of Rs50 million Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 19000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 29000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Assigned NTPC Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Oriental Bank of Commerce CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Rahee Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1765 Reaffirmed Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Suspended Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3200 Reaffirmed Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Saideep Electricals LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reassigned Speciality Restaurants Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 490 Suspended Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1035 Suspended Loan Fac State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook State Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook State Bank of Travancore Tier I Bonds CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ UCO Bank CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Union Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook United Bank of India CDs CRISIL A1+ - Downgraded to Negative outlook Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BASF India Ltd FD Programme FAAA/Stable - Reaffirmed Corporation Bank FD FAAA - Downgraded to Negative outlook IDBI Bank FD FAAA - Downgraded to Negative outlook Indian Overseas Bank FD FAAA - Downgraded to Negative outlook NTPC Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Oriental Bank of Commerce FD FAAA - Downgraded to Negative outlook PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA 80000 Reaffirmed State Bank of India FD FAAA - Downgraded to Negative LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Industries (Haridwar) CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended A. S. Industries (Haridwar) LOC CRISIL D 3 Suspended A. S. Industries (Haridwar) TL CRISIL D 32 Suspended Aerospace Engineers TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Aerospace Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Allahabad Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Allahabad Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Allahabad Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Anand Frozen Foods CC CRISIL B- 43.2 Suspended Anand Frozen Foods TL CRISIL B- 49.9 Suspended Anandtex International Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Anandtex International Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 440 Suspended Credit Anandtex International Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Purchase Anandtex International Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Andhra Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Andhra Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Andhra Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Anubhav Plast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac APS Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended APS Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Suspended Loan Fac Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ashok Engineering and Foundry Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 37.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 28 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Ashruly Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Asian Thai Foods and Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Asian Thai Foods and Investment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Suspended Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Axis Rail India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned B. Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Banjosh Associates CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Banjosh Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Suspended Loan Fac Banjosh Associates TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended Bank of Baroda Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Bank of Baroda Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Bank of Maharashtra Tier I Bonds CRISIL A+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Bank of Maharashtra Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Bank of Maharashtra Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook BASF India Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Begorra Infrastructure and Developers CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Biyani Shikshan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 125.2 Reaffirmed Biyani Shikshan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 374.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Calcast Ferrous Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 58.5 Reaffirmed Canara Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Canara Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Castle Rock Fisheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 5.6 Reaffirmed Central Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL A 14350 Withdrawal Central Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Central Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Corporation Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Corporation Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Corporation Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd CC CRISIL C 120 Suspended Cosmas Pharmacls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 20 Suspended Loan Fac Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Creative Corrupack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 881 Reaffirmed Ltd Dena Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Dena Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Dena Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Dev Bhoomi Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Dora Infrastructures and Properties Pvt Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Ltd DSP BlackRock DSP BlackRock CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Ultra ST Fund DSP BlackRock DSP BlackRock CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Liquidity Fund DSR Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 62 Suspended EPP Composites Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed EPP Composites Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Everest Organics Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Everest Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Everest Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Everest Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 64 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 186.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Include sublimit-foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.20 million. Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 13.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Fariyas Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Global Health Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed *Rs.1100 million interchangeable with letter of credit/buyer's credit Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 84 Suspended Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72 Suspended Loan Fac Gopalsons Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 104 Suspended Grandway Incorporated CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Gupta Fibres CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Gupta Fibres TL CRISIL B 28.5 Suspended H. S. Jewels Budaun Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended H. S. Jewels Budaun Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Hartex Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed IDBI Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook IDBI Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook IDBI Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Indian Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Indian Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Indian Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Indian Overseas Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Indian Overseas Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL A+ - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook J and J Precision Industries CC CRISIL B- 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B J. R. Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 51 Suspended J. R. Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 86 Suspended Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 Suspended Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Jain Udhay Fabrics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 268.9 Suspended Jay Bhavani Ginning Pressing And Oil CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Industries Jay Mahakali Industries CC CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Jay Mahakali Industries Cash TL CRISIL B- 16 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B Jay Mahakali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd CC# CRISIL AA 7750 Reaffirmed Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd LOC & BG^ CRISIL AA 8195 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd Proposed BG^@ CRISIL AA 55 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit ^ Interchangeable with fund-based limits; however, overall fund-based limits will not exceed Rs.8000 million Landmark Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 426 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 10.1 Reaffirmed M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac M K Aircon Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned M.B.D. Industries TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned M.B.D. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned M/s Dushasan Jena CC CRISIL B+ 2 Suspended M/s Dushasan Jena TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Suspended Maan Aluminium Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Maan Aluminium Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahajan Tyre Company CC CRISIL B 75 Suspended Manjushri Construction Company CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Rating Watch with Developing Implications MBG Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1250 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Developing Implications Medanta Holdings Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 5000 Assigned Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Meher Foundations and Civil Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Mittapalli Audinarayana Enterprises Pvt Open CC CRISIL B 560 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B+ MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Loan Fac MPS Telecom Retail Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Nahar Poly Films Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 420 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Nahar Poly Films Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 477.9 Reaffirmed Nexo Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Includes sublimit- Export packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency of Rs.180 million, Export bill purchasing of Rs.75 million and book debt of Rs.22 Nexo Industries Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Nexo Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Nexo Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Nexo Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Nova Publications CC* CRISIL BBB 188.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Include sublimit-foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.50 million. Nova Publications CC# CRISIL BBB 217.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- # Include sublimit working capital demand loan of Rs.170 million Nova Publications Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 56.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nova Publications TL CRISIL BBB 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120* Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 108.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nova Publications and Printers Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NTPC Ltd Bond Issue - 5000 Assigned (Series XII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue - 5000 Withdrawal (Series XIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue - 5000 Withdrawal (Series XV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue - 5000 Withdrawal (Series XVIII) NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 589893.5Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 60106.5 Assigned Loan Fac NTPC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 18000 Assigned NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 50000 Withdrawal NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LIV) CRISIL AAA 103068.305 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIA) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIB) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed (Series XVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed XXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed XXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed (Series XXX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XXXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed XXXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed XXXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Series XXXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XL) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XLII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series XLIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed XLVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed (Series XLVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed (Series XLIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed L) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed (Series LI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed LIII) Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Orchid Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29340 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed Polo Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4 Suspended Prime Mag Subscription Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Suspended Loan Fac Punjab & Sind Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Punjab National Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Punjab National Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Quazar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Suspended Loan Fac Rahee Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 730 Reaffirmed Rahee Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Suspended Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 48.6 Suspended Loan Fac Rajat Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.4 Suspended Rajdeep Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 840 Reaffirmed Ramatirth Polypacks Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Ramatirth Polypacks Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramnik Power and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed RCS Steel and Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Suspended Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Rudra Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Saideep Electricals CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 147 Reaffirmed Ltd Shiv Metallicks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Shiv Shankar and Company Grains Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 120 Suspended Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 56.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Balaji Ethnicity Retail Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.6 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Mahender Kishore International CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shri Ram Mahender Kishore International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Shubham Yarns CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Speciality Restaurants Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 165 Reaffirmed Speciality Restaurants Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 430 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 510 Suspended Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Srinath Builders and Housing Co Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 18 Suspended Credit State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook State Bank of Hyderabad Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook State Bank of Hyderabad Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook State Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook State Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook outlook State Bank of Mysore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook State Bank of Mysore Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook State Bank of Patiala Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook State Bank of Travancore Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook State Bank of Travancore Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Sumohan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 210 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB Super Construction Co. - Mumbai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Super Construction Co. - Mumbai TL CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Swami Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 232 Reaffirmed Syndicate Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Syndicate Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Syndicate Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA- 10000 Withdrawal Tata Advanced Material Ltd NCD Provisional 1000 Assigned CRISIL AA+ Tiny Tots Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 94 Reaffirmed Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B+ Twin Cities Steel Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Corporate Loan CRISIL D 24.2 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL B+ UCO Bank Tier I Bonds CRISIL A- - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook UCO Bank Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook UCO Bank Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook Union Bank of India Tier I Bonds CRISIL AA - Downgraded to (Under Basel III) Negative outlook Union Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook Union Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL AAA - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook United Bank of India Hybrid Instruments CRISIL A - Downgraded to (Under Basel II) Negative outlook United Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA- - Downgraded to (Under Basel II & Negative Basel III) / Infrastructure Bonds outlook V. M. Star Bill Pur-Dis Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Vijayasri Organics Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Vijayasri Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Vijayasri Organics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Vijayasri Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 145 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vikram Arya Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 105 Reaffirmed Vyanktesh Corrugators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Yes Bharath Wedding Collections CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Yes Bharath Wedding Collections Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)