May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned $ Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million for Buyer's Credit Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 63.4 Reaffirmed Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd ST NCD Programme CRISIL A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.20.50 Billion) C5 Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Assigned Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 (Notice of Withdrawal) Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Eimco Elecon India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 170 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Notice of Ltd Credit Withdrawal Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 45 (Notice of Credit Withdrawal) Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 48 (Notice of Credit Withdrawal) Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Grasim Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed KCL Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned KCL Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Assigned KCL Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A3+ 315 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A2' L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Lakshman and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 192 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Lakshman and Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL A4 48 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A4+ Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Purchase Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Sciences M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reassigned Sciences Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Reaffirmed Plaza Computers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 27.5 Reaffirmed Rashmi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned Shree Roshan Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Surface Preparation Solutions and BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Swaraj India Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Tuni Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.6 (Notice of Withdrawal) UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed Vikram Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.30 million. Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Credit# # Can be interchanged with FBP/ FBD/ FBN Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 392.9 Reaffirmed Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115.8 Reaffirmed Balu Compendium Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 125 Upgraded from CRISIL C Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C C. P. Industries CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned C5 Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Comed Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned *Packing credit is the sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million ; Foreign Bill Purchase is the sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.15 Million; Bank Guarantee is the sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million. Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 271.5 Reaffirmed Credit Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 188.5 Reaffirmed Credit Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinodia Educational Society TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned Eimco Elecon India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL AA- Eimco Elecon India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 280 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL AA- Eimco Elecon India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed Everest Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4600 Assigned Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 131.6 Reaffirmed Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 147.1 Assigned Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 361.9 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 182.1 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 305.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 572 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 218 Reaffirmed Credit Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3352.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 8347.7 Reaffirmed Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.6 Assigned Loan Fac Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 188 Reaffirmed HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd External CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* *The total sanction of the ECB has been USD 10 Million Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 335 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed KCL Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 87 Assigned KCL Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 58.5 Assigned Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL BBB 315 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB+ L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Lakshman and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- Lakshman and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 103.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac M.P. Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed M.P. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 60 Reassigned Sciences M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 35 Reassigned Sciences Loan Fac Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 550 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries TL CRISIL BB- 392.6 Reaffirmed Ltd P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Powermax Rubber Factory Cash TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned Powermax Rubber Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned Loan Fac Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 25 Reaffirmed Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rachit Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Rachit Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Assigned Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Rashmi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 53.5 Assigned Rashmi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Sahil Packaging TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Sahil Packaging CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sahil Packaging Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Assigned Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shree Roshan Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Shree Roshan Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Surface Preparation Solutions and LT Loan CRISIL B 7.9 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Surface Preparation Solutions and CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Technologies Pvt Ltd Swaraj India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned Swaraj India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 860 Assigned Loan Fac Swaraj India Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 265 Assigned Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2720 Assigned Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 122910 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4080 Assigned Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 53450 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed Tuni Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Withdrawal Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Withdrawal Loan Fac UCO Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A+ 17950 Downgraded Bonds (Under BASEL from CRISIL II) AA- UCO Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 6350 Downgraded Bonds(Under BASEL from CRISIL II) AA- UCO Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 27750 Downgraded Bonds(Under BASEL from CRISIL AA II) UCO Bank Tier-I Bonds CRISIL BBB 25000 Downgraded (Under Basel III) from CRISIL A- VGN Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed Vikram Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)