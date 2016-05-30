May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
$ Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million for Buyer's Credit
Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 63.4 Reaffirmed
Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd ST NCD Programme CRISIL A1+ 13000 Reaffirmed
Bharti Enterprises (Holding) Pvt Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
(Reduced from Rs.20.50 Billion)
C5 Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Assigned
Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 70 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 260 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Eimco Elecon India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Eimco Elecon India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 170 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
AA-
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Gold Star Centoquattro Jewellery Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Notice of
Ltd Credit Withdrawal
Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 45 (Notice of
Credit Withdrawal)
Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 48 (Notice of
Credit Withdrawal)
Grasim Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Credit@
@Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency
Grasim Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Grasim Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A1 65 Reaffirmed
KCL Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
KCL Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 4.5 Assigned
KCL Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Krishi Rasayan LOC CRISIL A3+ 315 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A2'
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 175 Reaffirmed
Lakshman and Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A4+
Lakshman and Co. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 192 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A4+
Lakshman and Co. Pledge Loan CRISIL A4 48 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A4+
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing BG CRISIL A2+ 3 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Purchase
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied LOC CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed
Sciences
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 150 Reassigned
Sciences
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Ltd
P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Reaffirmed
Plaza Computers Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 27.5 Reaffirmed
Rashmi Steels LOC CRISIL A4 6.5 Assigned
Shree Roshan Rice Industries BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Surface Preparation Solutions and BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Swaraj India Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Assigned
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.6 (Notice of
Withdrawal)
UCO Bank CD Programme CRISIL A1+ 350000 Reaffirmed
Vikram Overseas Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
* Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.30 million.
Anshul Specialty Molecules Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned
Credit#
# Can be interchanged with FBP/ FBD/ FBN
Aroon Aviation Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 392.9 Reaffirmed
Arun Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 115.8 Reaffirmed
Balu Compendium Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 300 Assigned
Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL C
Birthplace Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL C
C. P. Industries CC CRISIL C 150 Assigned
C5 Infra Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Comed Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
*Packing credit is the sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million ; Foreign Bill
Purchase is the sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.15 Million; Bank Guarantee is the
sub-limit of Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.20 Million.
Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 271.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 188.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Diam Star Jewellery India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dinodia Educational Society TL CRISIL D 120 Assigned
Eimco Elecon India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 20 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
AA-
Eimco Elecon India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 280 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
AA-
Eimco Elecon India Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Everest Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4600 Assigned
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 131.6 Reaffirmed
Gala Precision Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gaurav Rice & Food Processing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 147.1 Assigned
Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 361.9 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 182.1 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gold Star Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 305.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 572 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 218 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gold Star Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Grasim Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 3600 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Grasim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 3352.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Grasim Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 8347.7 Reaffirmed
Grasim Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Green Woodcrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.4 Assigned
HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 188 Reaffirmed
HMA Food Export Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.2 Reaffirmed
Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed
Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd External CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings*
*The total sanction of the ECB has been USD 10 Million
Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 335 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A 550 Reaffirmed
KCL Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 87 Assigned
KCL Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 58.5 Assigned
Krishi Rasayan CC CRISIL BBB 315 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB+
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed
L&T-Valdel Engineering Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed
Lakshman and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 2 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BB-
Lakshman and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
BB-
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Lakshmi Card Clothing Manufacturing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 103.8 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
M.P. Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 285 Reaffirmed
M.P. Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 60 Reassigned
Sciences
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 35 Reassigned
Sciences Loan Fac
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 550 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 53.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries TL CRISIL BB- 392.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
P C Global Merchandising Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Powermax Rubber Factory Cash TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Powermax Rubber Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 25 Reaffirmed
Prudential Rubber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rachit Prints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned
Rachit Prints Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Assigned
Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rashmi Housing Spv Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Rashmi Steels Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 53.5 Assigned
Rashmi Steels CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Sahil Packaging TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Sahil Packaging CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Sahil Packaging Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Shivsamarth Motoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Shree Roshan Rice Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned
Shree Roshan Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Surface Preparation Solutions and LT Loan CRISIL B 7.9 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Surface Preparation Solutions and CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Swaraj India Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Assigned
Swaraj India Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 860 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swaraj India Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 265 Assigned
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 2720 Assigned
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 122910 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 4080 Assigned
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 53450 Reaffirmed
Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Withdrawal
Tuni Textile Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.9 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
UCO Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A+ 17950 Downgraded
Bonds (Under BASEL from CRISIL
II) AA-
UCO Bank Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL A+ 6350 Downgraded
Bonds(Under BASEL from CRISIL
II) AA-
UCO Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA- 27750 Downgraded
Bonds(Under BASEL from CRISIL AA
II)
UCO Bank Tier-I Bonds CRISIL BBB 25000 Downgraded
(Under Basel III) from CRISIL A-
VGN Developers Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB-(SO) 4000 Reaffirmed
Vikram Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
