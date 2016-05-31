May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumayer India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 275 Assigned Amber Electrotech Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Ananta Charitable Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Aravali Minerals and Chemicals Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Credit* * Post shipment Letter of Credit is a sublimit of Pre Shipment Credit to the extent of Rs.15 million. Aravali Minerals and Chemicals BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Aravali Minerals and Chemicals Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd BJS Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3.7 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 8 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Mahaveer Trading Company BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Mahaveer Trading Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 70 Assigned Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG$$ CRISIL A1 7000 Reaffirmed $$ One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400 million MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 790 Reaffirmed Forward MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 4997.2 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A1 6000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 2000 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3000 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Patel Agri Export LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators BG CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed (Hyderabad) LLP R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Raisingh and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 22.5 Assigned S. M. Interior Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27 Assigned SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 354.7 Assigned Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP programme* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2000 Assigned Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 1270 Reaffirmed Purchase Team Interventure Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.S. Export and Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed V.S. Timber Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed V.S. Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Foreign Currency* * Total PCFC limit is of Rs.60 million, out of which there is sub-limit for CC of Rs. 30 million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acme Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 500 Assigned Adharshila Samazik Evam Sanskritik Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Vikas Sansthan Limits Aishwarya Vignan Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B Aishwarya Vignan Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B Akar Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23 Assigned Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Loan Fac Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Overdraft Fac Akar Creations Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Property Alumayer India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Amber Electrotech Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Amber Electrotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ananta Charitable Educational Society TL CRISIL B 650 Assigned Anil Engineering Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B- 12 Assigned Anil Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Arabian Jewellers -Pathanamthitta CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Arabian Jewellers -Pathanamthitta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Aravali Minerals and Chemicals TL CRISIL BBB- 34 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Aravali Minerals and Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bajrang Pulses and Agro Products Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned BJS Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned BJS Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 8.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Cheran Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 11.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Chola Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 60.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Dinesh Metal Industries CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Excel Cotspin India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Gagan Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Gagan Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Gomathi Spinning Mills India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 95.5 Reaffirmed Greenbilt Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 210 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hegde Cashews CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Hegde Cashews LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Assigned JSM Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 780 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Katyayini Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 225 Assigned Kian chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Kian chemicals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Kolhapur Municipal Corporation Corporate Credit CCR BBB - Reaffirmed Rating Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kush Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Loknath Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Loknath Rice Mill Open CC CRISIL B+ 59.5 Reaffirmed MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 32 Assigned MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd CC CRISIL D 104.7 Assigned MA Chandi Durga Cements Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 193.3 Assigned Mahaveer Trading Company TL CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Meera Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 776.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 106 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and bill discounting. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) Neerakkal Latex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 564.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Pallava Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100.6 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- Pandian Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 9.1 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Patel Agri Export TL CRISIL BB- 13.3 Assigned Patel Agri Export Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.7 Assigned Loan Fac Patel Agri Export CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Continues to Rating be on 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poulomi Infra Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Reaffirmed Puzzolana Machinery Fabricators CC CRISIL A+ 1250 Reaffirmed (Hyderabad) LLP R.V.R. Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 310 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Assigned S. M. Interior Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Limits S. M. Interior Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shree Bala Ji Rice & General Mills CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Shree Radhey Krishna Ispat Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shri Sangam Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 860 Reaffirmed Niyamit Hidkal-Dam Loan Fac Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Shyam Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B- SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ SMK Petrochemicals India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Kasi Annapurneswari Kamat Hotels LT Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd CC CRISIL A- 295 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Motor Transport Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5 Reaffirmed Sri Vijaya Durga Oil Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 53 Assigned Sri Vijaya Durga Oil Products Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 27 Assigned Limits Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 470 Assigned Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 924 Assigned Loan Fac Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Fac Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Fac Sunshine Infra Engineers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1.3 Assigned Unibait Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac V.S. Export and Import CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed V.S. Timber Industries CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed V.S. Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed V.S. Transports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac V.U.S Timbers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed V.U.S Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Viswa Vijetha Agros India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Yashraj Biotechnology Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 