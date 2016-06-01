Jun 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 31, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1350 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 140 Assigned * Cash Credit as sub limit Rs.10 million Everblue Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Incom Wires and Cables Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked * Interchangable with Bank Guarantee up to Rs.20 million Indag Rubber Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A1+ 25 Assigned Indag Rubber Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 195 Assigned Industrial Electrics - Delhi BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3' KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2000 Assigned KNK Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Mateshwari Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.7 Assigned Melco India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Melco India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3' Mittapalli Agro Enterprises Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Forward NF Infratech Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Nirvikara Paper Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 850 Reaffirmed Rose Marbles Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Credit*# * Post shipment Letter of credit is sublimit of Pre Shipment Credit to the extent of Rs.15 million. # Post shipment Non Letter of credit is sublimit of Pre Sh Rose Marbles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Assigned Rose Marbles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed Buyer CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Credit Limit SVR Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Packing Credit SVR Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 3.6 Assigned Forward SVR Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Sylvan Plyboard India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 570 Assigned Sylvan Plyboard India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Toyota Financial Services India Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed (including CP) Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 340 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akar Infra And Realty Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Akar Infra And Realty TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 198.6 Assigned Ambe Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 141.4 Assigned Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Amisha Vinyls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Anisha Impex Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Anisha Impex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Arabian Jewellers -Karunagappally CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Archana Oil Industries CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.80 Million Arya Varta Cool Chain TL CRISIL B 89 Assigned Asha Enterprises TL CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Discounting Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Credit Cell Com Teleservices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Cosmos Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Driplex Water Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 61.5 Assigned Eleganz Interiors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Everblue Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 40 Assigned Discounting Food Corporation of India Bond (Series V) CRISIL 50000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO)/Stable Food Corporation of India Bond (Series VI) CRISIL 80000 Reaffirmed AAA(SO)/Stable Food Corporation of India Bond Issue CRISIL 50000 Withdrawal AAA(SO)/Stable Food Corporation of India Bond Issue CRISIL 10000 Withdrawal AAA(SO)/Stable Food Corporation of India Bond Issue CRISIL 40000 Withdrawal AAA(SO)/Stable Global Steel Company BG CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Global Steel Company LOC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Global Steel Company LT Loan CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Global Steel Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Heritage Distilleries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 140 Assigned Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 45 Assigned Himgiri Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Incom Wires and Cables Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Incom Wires and Cables Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Incom Wires and Cables Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.5 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Indag Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 80 Assigned JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 390 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Stable' JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 1350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-/Stable' JSW Vallabh Tinplate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 160 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-/Stable' KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2070 Assigned KEF Infrastructure India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Kingswood Suppliers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned KNK Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Madhuban Agristorage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC^ CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed ^interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+ 445 Reaffirmed Mahindra Gears and Transmissions Pvt LtdCC* CRISIL A+ 200 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.10 million Manav Vikas Evam Sewa Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Mateshwari Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mateshwari Paper Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 16.5 Assigned Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 9.2 Assigned Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.1 Assigned Loan Fac Matri Mandir Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Melco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB-/Stable') Melco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 329 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB-/Stable') Melco India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 6 Downgraded Credit from 'CRISIL BBB-/Stable') Mittapalli Agro Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Credit* *Cash Credit limit of Rs.30 Million Mittapalli Agro Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 235 Reaffirmed Credit Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Monga Iron & Steel Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NF Infratech Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Nirvikara Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 250 Assigned Nirvikara Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 550 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with buyer's credit (BC), export packing credit (EPC), bill discounting (BD), letter of credit (LC), and bank guarantee (BG) NRB Bearings Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 670 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) /LC/standby letter of credit/guarantee/EPC NRB Bearings Ltd CC& CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with WCDL, commercial paper (CP), EPC, LC/BC, and capex BC NRB Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit, WCDL/foreign currency non-repatriable (FCNR)/EPC/BC NRB Bearings Ltd CC@@ CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed @@Interchangeable with STL/CP, BC/EPC/FCNR, CC/WCDL. NRB Bearings Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed ** Only short-term loan NRB Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 200 Assigned NRB Bearings Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed Prasanna Education Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Assigned R.E.C. Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Radhalaxmi Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 270 Assigned Rose Marbles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.6 Assigned Rose Marbles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23.9 Assigned Loan Fac Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 66.8 Assigned Loan Fac Seven Leisure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1033.2 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Shree Nath Ji Dye Stuffs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Saikrishna Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 24.8 Reaffirmed Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Solitaire Drugs and Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Shunmugam Jewellers & Co CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Surya Shakti Greenlands (P) Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned Surya Shakti Greenlands (P) Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac SVR Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.4 Assigned Loan Fac SVR Sea Foods Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 70 Assigned Credit Sylvan Plyboard India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 2.5 Assigned Sylvan Plyboard India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 88 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB/Stable' Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB/Stable' Texaco Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 98.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB/Stable' Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL 4000 Assigned AAA/Stable Toyota Financial Services India Ltd NCDs CRISIL 21000 Reaffirmed AAA/Stable Transport Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 2800 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 962.4 Reaffirmed Transport Corporation of India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1347.6 Reaffirmed Vemparala Venkat Rao Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Assigned Loan Fac Vemparala Venkat Rao Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Vemparala Venkat Rao Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Vidhatri Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.5 Assigned Vidhatri Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Vidhatri Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Fac Vijaya Aero Blocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vijaya Aero Blocks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 245 Assigned Vivid Diagnostics Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 67.5 Assigned Vivid Diagnostics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)