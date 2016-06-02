Jun 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Trading Company Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers BG CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 850 Reaffirmed Cello Pens and Stationery Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A2 500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Dawar Footwear Industries Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 290 Assigned Foreign Currency Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Jupiter Knitting Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Credit Jupiter Knitting Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Discounting Jupiter Knitting Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 145.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kandoi Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.20 Million of inland letter of credit Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 90 Suspended Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Suspended Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Loan Fac Rojer Mathew and Company BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed South Indian Constructions BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Strech Bands(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.4 Reaffirmed Forward Strech Bands(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Suntec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 235 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1 The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Western Precicast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Trading Company CC CRISIL B 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee amounting to Rs.80 million, Working Capital Demand Loan amounting to Rs.150 million, Cash Credit and Sales Invoice Discounting amounting to Rs.50 million Babaji Shivram Clearing and Carriers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Baby Memorial Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2050 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 700 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 440 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL A- 340 Reaffirmed Dawar Footwear Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 210 Assigned Credit Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 82.1 Reaffirmed Devendran Plastic Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 2.9 Reaffirmed Global Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Hampi Expressways Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 10630 Assigned Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 325 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Sublimit of Packing Credit/ Letter of Credit/ Buyers credit of Rs.200 million Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 87 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Jsons Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 198 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Jupiter Knitting Company TL CRISIL BB- 56.8 Reaffirmed Jupiter Knitting Company WC TL CRISIL BB- 32.7 Reaffirmed Kandoi Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Kerala Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 231.5 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 68 Upgraded from CRISIL B Mangudiyar Modern Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B Masur Garden Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Masur Garden Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 58 Assigned Nagoorar Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nagoorar Enterprises TL CRISIL B+ 34.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Nagpur Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pentagon Steels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 42.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 230 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 139 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ PVR Spinning and Weaving Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Raghuvir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Loan Fac Rojer Mathew and Company CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 959.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Soma Isolux Kishangarh Beawar Tollway TL CRISIL D 11210.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd South Indian Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Strech Bands(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Strech Bands(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Strech Bands(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Strech Bands(Gujarat) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed SunTec Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A- The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed The Dharmapuri Roller Flour Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.3 Suspended Loan Fac Viraj Polyplast Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 43.7 Suspended Western Precicast Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 252 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- * sublimit for packing credit/ LC/ buyers credit to Rs.200 million Western Precicast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 98 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)