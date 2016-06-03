Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.2.25 Billion) Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries Bills Receivable CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Ammarun Foundries Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Automark Industries India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Barath Agri International Trading Pvt Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Ltd BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 420 Suspended BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 800 Suspended Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Depot Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Chemi Enterprise Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed D. Y. Patil Education Society BG CRISIL A4+ 36.5 Suspended D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 31 Suspended Credit GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Gemus Engineering Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Gepdec Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A4 63 Suspended Handfab A Living LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed (Reduced from Rs.10.0 Billion) Jagati Publications Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 567 Reaffirmed Jagati Publications Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 233 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30.4 Reaffirmed Credit Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Jawahar Medical Foundation BG CRISIL A4 1210 Reaffirmed Kaved Steel Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Metaguard Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 165 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed National Bank For Agriculture and Rural CP CRISIL A1+ 230000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural One-Year CDs CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Development Programme Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Prakash Transport Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended S V S Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40.8 Assigned Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Sanwar Mal Khetawat BG CRISIL A3 352.5 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Credit Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- National Bank For Agriculture and Rural FD Programme FAAA 1000 Reaffirmed Development LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Aadi Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 145 Suspended Loan Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 267.5 Reaffirmed Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B 19.4 Reaffirmed Property Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 62.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Kudale Car Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.3 Assigned Aishwarya Cottons CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Aishwarya Cottons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Aishwarya Cottons TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Ambica Gold CC CRISIL BB- 76 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ambica Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 49 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ammarun Foundries Open CC CRISIL BB 145 Reaffirmed Ammarun Foundries TL CRISIL BB 189.1 Reaffirmed Anil Corner CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Antila Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Attire Creation Company Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Automark Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Automark Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 48 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Barath Agri International Trading Pvt CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Ltd Barath Agri International Trading Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Depot Bhuvaneswari Sakthi Saw Mill & Timber Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 15 Suspended Depot Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.7 Reaffirmed Chemi Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- CKS Pharma Labs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 53.3 Suspended Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals NCD Programme CRISIL AA 6500 Assigned Ltd D. Y. Patil Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 133.5 Suspended Loan Fac D. Y. Patil Education Society TL CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended D2S Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 85.5 Reaffirmed Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 54 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darshanlal Jagdishparshad Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35.5 Reaffirmed Deepak Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Dilip Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended F. T. Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 49 Suspended Favourite Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Reaffirmed Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Credit Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fenix Process Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.8 Reaffirmed Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL BB- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Fine Wood Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4 Suspended Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.4 Suspended Loan Fac Gajanan Refractory Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 48.6 Suspended GCKC Projects and Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Gemus Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Gemus Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Gepdec Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Gepdec Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 37 Suspended Loan Fac Handfab A Living CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Handfab A Living Export Packing CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Credit Handfab A Living LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.6 Reaffirmed Hwaseung Materials India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AAA 3950 Reaffirmed Bonds Indus Motors Light Commercial Vehicles CC CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indus Motors Light Commercial Vehicles Inventory Funding CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fac Indus Motors Light Commercial Vehicles LT Loan CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Indus Motors Light Commercial Vehicles Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Intemo Systems Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Suspended Intemo Systems Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Intemo Systems Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Suspended Intrepid Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.1107 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Intrepid Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Intrepid Finance and Leasing Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Jai Vardhman Khaniz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Jawahar Medical Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Kairasons Jems & Jewels LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Loan Fac Karam Udyog Export Packing CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Credit Kaved Steel Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Krishna Pulses and Cereals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Pulses and Cereals Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B- 75 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Leebo Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11 Assigned Loan Fac M. S. Wood Products CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended M. S. Wood Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Maheshwara Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Maheshwara Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Maheshwara Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac Maheshwara Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Metaguard Engineers & Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 185 Assigned Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Metalkraft Forming Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15.8 Suspended Morpheus IFMR Capital 2015 - Morpheus Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned IFMR Capital 2015 Morpheus IFMR Capital 2015 - Morpheus Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ Assigned IFMR Capital 2015 (SO) National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Tax-Free Bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Development National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Bonds CRISIL AAA 1020000 Reaffirmed Development National Solvents & Chemical Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended National Solvents & Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Suspended Loan Fac Omega Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed One Auto Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ One Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ PESCO BEAM Environmental Solutions Pvt Export Packing CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Ltd Credit Prakash Transport Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Raj India Auto Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Realliance Constructions TL CRISIL D 120 Suspended Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 43 Suspended Loan Fac Redson Engineers Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 19.2 Assigned Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sagar Auto Parts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended Credit Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 233 Suspended Sai Manasa Spintex India Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Sanwar Mal Khetawat CC CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 13 Suspended Shipra Agrichem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32 Suspended Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 207.5 Assigned Shree Balaji Pigments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 32.5 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 700 Suspended Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3300 Suspended Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL BBB+ 750 Suspended Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Suspended Shri Hardayal Singh Sheetgrah Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Singhal Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210 Suspended Sri Durgashree Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Durgashree Cashews CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Sri Durgashree Cashews LT Loan CRISIL B 7.8 Assigned Sri Shambhavi Cotton Ginning & Pressing CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Sri Shambhavi Cotton Ginning & Pressing TL CRISIL B 45 Suspended TDB Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Vinoth Distributors CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vinoth Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Visage Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Vishal Surgical Equipment Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Fac Worth Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Suspended Worth Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 