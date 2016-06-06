Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Bajaj Sons Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 17.5 Reaffirmed CCS Computers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Comet Exports Foreign CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Comet Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 97.7 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Designers Point India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Designers Point India Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A3 5 Suspended Payable Designers Point India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Foreign Currency Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Electro Circuit Systems BG CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1275 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Housing Development Finance Corporation Rs.750 Billion ST CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd Debt (Enhanced from Rs.500 Billion) Jay Multti Tech LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 230 Reaffirmed Kawarlal and Company Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 420 Suspended Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Malwi Ship Breaking Co LOC CRISIL A4+ 530 Reaffirmed Malwi Ship Breaking Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Strips And Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 650 Suspended Master Business Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended under LOC Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended under LOC Northern Electric Cables Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 46 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 550 Reaffirmed Credit Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 65.5 Reaffirmed Forward Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Orient Fashion Exports India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 110 Reaffirmed Credit Path Oriental Highways Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.4 Suspended Polychem Exports Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Pressure Vessels India BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Pressure Vessels India Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Saint-Gobain India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 85 Suspended Surana Organics Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Surana Organics Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Transrail Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed UD Solution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Forward Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac A One Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Adhunik Power Transmission Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Suspended Loan Fac Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 45 Suspended Purchase Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ajanta Universal Fabrics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 124.5 Suspended Anutex Shopping Mall Llp CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Anutex Shopping Mall Llp TL CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 79 Assigned Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 11.5 Assigned Apollo Conveyor Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Assigned Loan Fac Axis Concepts Capstone Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 59 Suspended B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 19.5 Assigned B. S. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 35.5 Assigned Bajaj Sons Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 447.5 Reaffirmed Bajaj Sons Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Bigbloc Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Bigbloc Construction Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 175 Assigned CCS Computers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed CCS Computers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Comet Exports TL CRISIL B 6.3 Reaffirmed Comet Handicrafts Credit Limit Under CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Gold Card Comet Handicrafts Export Packing CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Comet Handicrafts Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Purchase Comet Handicrafts Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darcl Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2750 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darcl Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit DEE CEE HOSPITALITIES Proposed TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended Designers Point India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Suspended Dhruv Epc Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 39.2 Suspended Diveel Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Diveel Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 349.9 Suspended Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43 Suspended Loan Fac Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 349.9 Suspended Drolia Electrosteels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 43 Suspended Loan Fac Electro Circuit Systems CC CRISIL B 25 Suspended Electro Circuit Systems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Electro Circuit Systems TL CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post-shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2350 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Reaffirmed Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Harsh Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 229 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Heubach Colour Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance Corporation Rs.350 Billion NCD CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Issue Housing Development Finance Corporation Rs.50 Billion NCD CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Ltd Issue* Housing Development Finance Corporation Rs.350 Billion NCD CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed Ltd Issue Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 80000 Reaffirmed Ltd Rs.80 Billion Housing Development Finance Corporation Rs.250 Billion NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Issue Housing Development Finance Corporation Rs.250 Billion NCD CRISIL AAA 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd Issue Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs Rs. 1528.68 CRISIL AAA 1528680 Reaffirmed Ltd Billion Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds Rs.1.0085 CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Billion HST Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- HST Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 180 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Imperial Merchants Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ J.A. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended J.A. Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended J.A. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 39 Suspended Loan Fac J.A. Foods WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Jay Multti Tech CC CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Jay Multti Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.4 Suspended Loan Fac Jay Multti Tech TL CRISIL B- 7.6 Suspended JKG Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned JKG Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98 Assigned Loan Fac Kartik Electronics CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Kartik Electronics Channel Financing CRISIL B 46 Suspended Kartik Electronics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Suspended Loan Fac Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Kaveri Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Kawarlal and Company CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 19.6 Suspended Krishna Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Krishna Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B Loocust Incorp Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 330 Suspended Credit Loocust Incorp TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Suspended Mahalatshmi Educational Charitable TrustTL CRISIL B 110 Suspended Mak Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Maruti Strips And Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Suspended Maruti Strips And Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 150 Suspended Loan Fac Master Business Enterprises CC CRISIL B 130 Suspended Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Loan Fac Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Niat Metal & Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Suspended Loan Fac Nirmaan Group Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Nirmaan Group Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Northern Electric Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 64 Reaffirmed Paschim Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 320 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Path Oriental Highways Ltd TL CRISIL BB 555.6 Suspended Polychem Exports CC CRISIL B 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pressure Vessels India CC CRISIL B+ 70.9 Reaffirmed Pressure Vessels India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pressure Vessels India TL CRISIL B+ 5.6 Reaffirmed Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Puneet Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Purushottam Narayan Gadgil Saraf and CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Jewellers Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rocket Engineering Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sagar Business Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 22.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sai Balaji Paraboiled Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Samrat Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Samrat Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 85 Suspended Fac Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Sharda Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sharda Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Sharda Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Sai Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri Saishyam Cotspin Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Saishyam Cotspin TL CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Suspended Srishiri Agrotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Subhash Stone Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Reaffirmed Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 49 Suspended Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 51.1 Suspended Loan Fac Suchi Fasteners Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 2.7 Suspended Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 85 Suspended Surana Organics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Surana Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Surana Organics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Surana Organics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Swaraj Metals CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Swaraj Metals CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended *interchangeable to letter of credit upto Rs.50 Million. Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tharu Janjati Mahila Vikas Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Limits Tirupati Medicare Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Tirupati Medicare Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 214.9 Reaffirmed Transrail Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Transrail Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UD Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Furnitures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 136.8 Reaffirmed Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Varmora Homewares Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Varmora Plastech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 151.7 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Venkatesh Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 22 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vertigo Impex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Vijayalakshmi R and B Rice Trading CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Company Vijayalakshmi R and B Rice Trading Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Company Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)