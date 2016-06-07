Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Forward Avanse Financial Services Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Basant Overseas Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Packing Credit Croda India Company Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Fauna International Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Fauna International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 48 Reaffirmed Credit Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 25.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac IVP Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 24 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed JP International Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4+ 116.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3 242 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Man Industries India Ltd LOC & BG** CRISIL A2+ 14950 Reaffirmed ** Includes sub-limits for buyers credit Man Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 4750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medi Pharma Drug House LOC CRISIL A4+ 375 Reaffirmed Modern Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 140 Reaffirmed NEC Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Perfect Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electrical Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles BG CRISIL A4 0.9 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Shabari International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Shabari International Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 18.7 Reaffirmed Credit Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Chemical Works LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Vani Trading and Co. Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned STCI Primary Dealer Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmissions BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmissions LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL D 45 Downgraded Rediscounting from CRISIL A4 Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 VVC Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Adam Fabriwerk Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 35 Reaffirmed Adi Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 23.5 Reaffirmed Adi Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 539.4 Reaffirmed Credit Al-Hamd Agro Food Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BBB- 30.6 Reaffirmed Arabian Gold and Diamonds CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned Ashwini Traders CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Ashwini Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashwini Traders TL CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Basant Overseas Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Croda India Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 140 Reaffirmed * Fully convertible into packing credit, suppliers credit, and other fund-based facilities Darcl Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2750 Reaffirmed Darcl Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 510 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darcl Logistics Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Darcl Logistics Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 240 Assigned Dhanpati Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned Dhanpati Agro Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.7 Assigned Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Diamond TMT and Procon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Dr.D.Y.Patil Pratishthan LT Loan CRISIL BBB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Dr.D.Y.Patil Pratishthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 95 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gehlot Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 29.1 Reaffirmed Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Gehlot Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 23.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Gehlot Tractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 99.9 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4.4 Reaffirmed IVP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed JP International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. Drop Line CRISIL B+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Karan Ashok Auto Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Landmark Development Corporation Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 920 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Laxmi Dia Jewel Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 8 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB+ Man Industries India Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1100 Reaffirmed Man Industries India Ltd External CRISIL A- 3100 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Man Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Medi Pharma Drug House CC CRISIL BB 375 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100.8 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Modern Impex CC* CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed * Contains a sublimit of Rs.150 million for Stand by letter of credit, Rs.100 million for Working capital Demand Loan, Rs.150 million of export packing credit and Rs.220 million for Gold Metal Loan. Modern Impex Packing Credit CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Modern Impex Post Shipment CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Credit NEC Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Perfect Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 75 Reaffirmed *Limit for working capitalworking capital demand loan/overdraft facility/cash credit/line of credit/bank guarantee. Limit includes long-term and short-term facilities. Total working capital borrowings not to exceed board-approved limit of Rs.75.0 billion. Power Finance Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 224.7 Reaffirmed Pratibha Electrical Engineers CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Rajkamal Textiles CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed SA Rawther Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 247.5 Assigned Shabari International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shabari International Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 4.3 Reaffirmed Shabari International TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shalina Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shanti Chemical Works CC CRISIL BB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shanti Chemical Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.30 million. Shree Radhalakshmi Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Shree Siddhivinayaka Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 205 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation CC* CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan Shree Tirupati Cotton Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Southern Tropical Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Balaji and Co CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.100 million Sri Balaji and Co LT Loan CRISIL A 78.5 Reaffirmed Sri Balaji and Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Balaji and Co TL CRISIL A 317.8 Reaffirmed Sri Vani Trading and Co. CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd CC/Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 0.5 Reaffirmed The Kuttanad Rubber Co Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B 63.5 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmission Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Top Gear Transmissions CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmissions LT Loan CRISIL BB- 16.6 Reaffirmed Top Gear Transmissions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vangili Feeds TL CRISIL B+ 162.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vasavi Nirmaan Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vertice Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Vertice Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Vertice Global Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 119 Assigned Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 34 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Vinayaga Impex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 4.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ VVC Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 