Jun 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aircon Guardrails Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Aircon Guardrails Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Suspended Baliga Fishnets LOC CRISIL A2 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Bhargab Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bhargab Engineering Works Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Bhurji Bhurji Super-tek Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bhurji Bhurji Super-tek Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 900 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Discounting Fac Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1 100 Assigned Cherryhill Interiors Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 350 Assigned # Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 Million for Letter of Credit Ciscons Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Essel Fabrics BG CRISIL A2 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Essel Fabrics LOC CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ # 500 ^Interchangeable with bank guarantees Excel Crop Care Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ # 500 Fedbank Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed G.S.L. Educational Society BG CRISIL A4 92.3 Suspended G.S.L. Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Gazebo Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Forward Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Good Leather Company Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Good Leather Company LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 18 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Credit Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 32 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 40.4 Reaffirmed Credit Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Suspended High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Credit Integral Industries Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned J.K. Associates LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Maha Laxmi Agro Tech BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Maha Laxmi Agro Tech LOC CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward Maxwell Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 260 Reaffirmed Mayur Container Services BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Menaka Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Suspended Discounting Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Suspended Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Service Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Ravji Manji Sorathia and Co BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended SKG Refractories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed South Kerala Cashew Exporters Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac South Kerala Cashew Exporters Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Credit South Kerala Cashew Exporters LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Suspended Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 1150 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Venkateswara Electrical Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Venkateswara Electrical Industries Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 240 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Reaffirmed Aaditya Kraft & Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 179.5 Reaffirmed Aircon Guardrails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 63.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Anas Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.3 Assigned Loan Fac ANR International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 129 Assigned ANR International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 57.5 Reaffirmed Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.8 Reaffirmed Baba Bhubaneswar Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Suspended Bagh Bahar Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Baliga Fishnets Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 36.7 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB Bhargab Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bhargab Engineering Works TL CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Bhujbal Brothers Construction Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 90 Suspended Bhujbal Brothers Properties TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Bhurji Bhurji Super-tek Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL C Bhurji Bhurji Super-tek Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 17 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL C Bhurji Bhurji Super-tek Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B- 173 Assigned BKN Developers Pvt. Ltd. LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended BKR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 9.3 Suspended BKR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.6 Suspended Loan Fac BKR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 144.1 Suspended Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bloom Seal Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.7 Reaffirmed Boss Cotton & Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Boss Cotton & Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 26.5 Suspended Loan Fac Boss Cotton & Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 23.5 Suspended Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2050 Reaffirmed Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 770 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 250 Assigned Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd TL CRISIL A- 110 Assigned Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A 200 Assigned * Includes sub-limit of Rs.100 Million for Cash Credit Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Cholas Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ciscons Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Clover Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 148 Reaffirmed D. D. Steel CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended D. D. Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac D. D. Steel TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 210 Suspended Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.7 Suspended Loan Fac Diamond Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1160 Suspended Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Dynamic (C G) Equipments Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 480 Suspended Financing Scheme (e-DFS) EMAAR Developers And Builders Pvt Ltd Project Loan CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Emil Traders Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Emil Traders Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Essel Fabrics Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ # 1162.5 *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ # 337.5 **Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully Fungible. G.S.L. Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B+ 220 Suspended G.S.L. Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended G.S.L. Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Loan Fac G.S.L. Educational Society Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 167.7 Suspended Gazebo Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Gazebo Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Purchase Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44 Suspended Loan Fac Ghalsasi Smelting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 16 Suspended Good Leather Company CC CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Good Leather Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 17.6 Reaffirmed Good Leather Shoes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30.3 Reaffirmed Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 150 Suspended High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 87.5 Suspended High-Volt Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Suspended Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Indus Udyog and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Integral Industries Pvt. Ltd LOC CRISIL BB+ 240 Reaffirmed J.K. Associates Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned J.K. Associates CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Janki Dass Rice Mills CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed K.G. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 225 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.G. Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL B K.G. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Maha Laxmi Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Maha Laxmi Agro Tech TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Maxwell Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 Assigned Maxwell Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Maxwell Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Credit Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed Mecaplast India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 202 Reaffirmed Menaka Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 17.2 Suspended Menaka Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended Menaka Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.8 Suspended Loan Fac Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 225 Assigned Mozart Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed National Plasto Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 102.1 Reaffirmed New Stone Quarry CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed New Stone Quarry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 14.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New Stone Quarry TL CRISIL BB- 16 Assigned Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Omega Plasto Compounds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23.4 Reaffirmed ONGC Videsh Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 25000 Reaffirmed Orchid Overseas Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Oswal Castings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 195 Suspended Loan Fac Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 179.5 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 31.3 Reaffirmed Prerna Gramodyog Sewa Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Prime Civil Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Pristine Developers CC CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Prithivraj Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended Prithivraj Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL B 153.1 Suspended * Letter of Credit interchangeable with term loan for import of machinery Prithvi Unicon Builders and Developers CC CRISIL BB- 95 Suspended Radhesh Plastics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27 Upgraded from CRISIL B Radhesh Plastics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Radhesh Plastics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 17.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 155 Suspended Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.8 Suspended Loan Fac Rajhans Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61.2 Suspended Ravji Manji Sorathia and Co CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 26.9 Assigned Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Red Cow Dairy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 73.1 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 398 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Royal Trexim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ S.R.R. Impex CC CRISIL B+ 35.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- S.R.R. Impex TL CRISIL B+ 33 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 285 Reaffirmed Fac Sai Point Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sandu Pharmaceuticals Ltd TL CRISIL BB 33.5 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 64 Reaffirmed Sangeeta Poly Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 7.6 Assigned Shree Sant Kripa Accessories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended SKG Refractories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 92 Reaffirmed SKG Refractories Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Credit SKG Refractories Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended SSK Infotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 165.3 Suspended SSK Retails Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BB- 2650 Reaffirmed Sumatichand Gouti Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Super Tech Laces Tirupur Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 290 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol and Allied Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 200 Assigned Sybly Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Reaffirmed Sybly Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended Syska Led Lights Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Venkateswara Electrical Industries Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 204.9 Assigned Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 7.5 Assigned Credit Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.1 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 8.5 Assigned Vijay Mahiendra Spinntex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 42.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Viola Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 107.5 Reaffirmed Vishwaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Vishwaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 347.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vishwaj Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Suspended Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Yesskay Renewable Venture Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Yesskay Renewable Venture Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 98.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)