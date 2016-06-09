Jun 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned A.M. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned A.M. Fisheries Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned under LOC Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 2.5 Reaffirmed Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Amtrade Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Assigned Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 52.5 Suspended Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Dabur India Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 325 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit. Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust BG CRISIL A4+ 184 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Demand CRISIL A4+ 72 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Packing Credit Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K. V. Chinnaaih BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 550 Reaffirmed Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Lift Controls Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Lift Controls Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Luke Export Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Luke Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Nucleus Satellite Communications BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Reaffirmed (Madras) Pvt Ltd P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Rizwan Export House Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Credit Rizwan Export House Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned RNV Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed Ruhan Teppich Exports Post Shipment CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 3020 Reaffirmed * Including sub-limit of Rs.100 million for letter of credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd ST Loan@^ CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed @^ Interchangeable with Import LC, BG Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Shriram Automotive Products Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 63.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fac Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 370 Reaffirmed Sri Kamatchi Traders ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Staarlight Designs Foreign Demand CRISIL A4 26 Reaffirmed Bill Purchase Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.5 Suspended Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 85 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.M. Fisheries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac A.M. Fisheries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Aarti Extractions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aarti Extractions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 11 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Aarti Extractions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Abhi Metals Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1.2 Assigned Abhi Metals CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Abhi Metals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Abhiraj Corporation TL CRISIL B 40.5 Assigned Abhiraj Corporation CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Abhiraj Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Abhiruchi Foods CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Suspended Abhiruchi Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.2 Suspended Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ace Multi Axes Systems Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Suspended Aero Cans India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Suspended Agarwal Roadlines Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 188 Suspended Anandha Inn Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Suspended Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Arihantanam Life Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.4 Suspended Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Baleshwar Synthetics Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Assigned (under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Upper Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 32320 Reaffirmed Bank of India Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA+ 16800 Reaffirmed Bonds Bank of India Lower Tier-II BondsCRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bhaggyam Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Cotton Asia Textile Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Cotton Asia Textile Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Dabur India Ltd LT Bk Fac* CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit, cash credit (book debt), drawee bill, packing credit, bill discounting, and post-shipment credit facilities. Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dashmesh Educational Charitable Trust TL CRISIL BB- 1835 Reaffirmed Daulat Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Daulat Agro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Suspended Daulat Agro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Daulat Agro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Daulat Agro India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 260 Suspended Daulat Agro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Credit Faizan Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GKM College of Engineering and TL CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Suspended Technology GKM College of Engineering and TL CRISIL BB+ 220.5 Suspended Technology Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 67.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 17.7 Reaffirmed Goma Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Green Power Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1050 Upgraded from CRISIL B Hindustan Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Hypnotik Clothing Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jagani Brothers Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Jagani Brothers Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 13.5 Suspended Jagdhatri Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Joseph Rubbers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed K. V. Chinnaaih CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned K. V. Chinnaaih Cash TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 50 Suspended *50% one-way interchangeability of Rs.17.5 Million to Letter of Credit. Kaizen Cold Formed Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Loan Fac Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Ketul Chem Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 280 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Loan Fac KHFM Hospitality & Facility Management Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 280 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Leesun Ceramic Tiles Co TL CRISIL BB- 70.5 Suspended Leoline Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Leoline Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 106 Assigned Lift Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Luke Export TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh CC CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/s Vimlesh Prasad Singh Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Manappuram Jewellers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1640 Reaffirmed Manappuram Jewellers Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 61 Suspended Mayajaal Entertainment Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 75 Suspended Fac Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mothers Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mount Velour Rubber Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MPCR Broadcasting Service Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Muthoot Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Muthoot Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Fac Muthoot Automobile Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Nagarjuna Hydro Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 590 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nucleus Satellite Communications CC CRISIL BB 120 Downgraded (Madras) Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Nucleus Satellite Communications Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded (Madras) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ OM Printing and Flexible Packaging Pvt CC CRISIL C 30 Suspended Ltd OM Printing and Flexible Packaging Pvt TL CRISIL C 110 Suspended Ltd OMR Mall Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 950 Reaffirmed P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended P.V.K.Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Loan Fac Pupil Tree Foundation LT Loan CRISIL D 170 Suspended Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 130.2 Reaffirmed Rajashree Spintex Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 7.3 Reaffirmed Rizwan Export House CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Rizwan Export House TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 5 Suspended RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 15 Suspended RLS Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac RNV Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable up to Rs.550 million of Cash Credit Ruhan Teppich Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Credit Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Limit to the extent of Rs.250 million Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB 640 Reaffirmed Sainik Mining and Allied Services Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 970 Reaffirmed Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB+ 380 Reaffirmed & Fully interchangeable with short-term loan Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed ^^ Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and BC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd CC&& CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed && Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, LC, BG Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 173 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd External CRISIL BBB+ 218.8 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Limit&** &** Completely interchangeable with CC, WCDL, LC, BG, PCFC, PSFC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan&^ CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed &^Interchangeable with CC, PCFC, BG, LC, BC Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Schwing Stetter India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Loan Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 221.6 Suspended *Includes a sublimit of Rs.103.6 Million for Letter of Credit Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Suspended Loan Fac Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB 221.6 Suspended Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust (R) Auto loans CRISIL B 1.5 Suspended Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust (R) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shri K.K. Tungal Memorial Trust (R) TL CRISIL B 58.5 Suspended Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Silvertoss Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 137 Suspended Sree Pandian Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13 Suspended Sri Kamatchi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Suspended Sri Kamatchi Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.5 Suspended Loan Fac Staarlight Designs CC CRISIL B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Staarlight Designs LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Staarlight Designs Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Sudarshan Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 20 Suspended *Fully Interchange with Cash Credit Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 53.5 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 170 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 20 Suspended Swamy Cotton Mill Tirupur Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 53.5 Suspended Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 6000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thermo Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Suspended Thermo Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 45.5 Suspended Thiruchy Steels CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Thiruchy Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Thoppil Contractors India Pvt ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended U.S. Impex CC* CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed * Includes a sublimit of Buyers Credit (BC) up to Rs. 80 million and foreign letter of credit (FLC) up to Rs.80 million. Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Reaffirmed Vidya Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Weld Fuse Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)