Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed
Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Credit
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Suspended
Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Associated Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Associated Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
Associated Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 13.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 3 Suspended
Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
Credit
Choice Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Choice Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Choice Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded
Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL
A4
Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
^^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million of Buyer credit and Rs. 20 Million of Bank Guarantee
Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
$$ Includes a sub limit of Rs 150 Million Buyer Credit and Rs 45 Million of Bank Guarantee
Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC&& CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
&& Includes a sublimit of Rs. 150 Million Buyer Credit and Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee
Deepak Fasteners Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Discounting**
**Represents Foreign Outward Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOBNLC)/ Foreign Outward
Ebco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Finearc Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed
GDPA Fastners Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 62 Reaffirmed
GDPA Fastners Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Hero Ecotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Hero Ecotech Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 100 Assigned
# Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit and Working Capital Demand Loan
Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
Hero Exports LOC CRISIL A2 90 Assigned
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 97 Reaffirmed
JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Mantra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 181.1 Reaffirmed
Oriental Metal Works Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 65 Suspended
PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 41.5 Reaffirmed
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 21.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 58.5 Assigned
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 790 Reaffirmed
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL 400 Reaffirmed
A2+(Placed on
Notice of Withdrawal)
STCI Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned
Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed
Credit
Supreme Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Supreme Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Vijay Construction - Beed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Watertec India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4th Apple Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.2 Reaffirmed
A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Fac
Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Aakar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Aercon India CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Aercon India LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.1 Suspended
Aercon India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended
Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 602.9 Suspended
Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Suspended
Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
#sublimit of Rs.40 million as Export packing credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed
Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB 548 Assigned
*sub limit of Rs.50 million of letter of credit.
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 215 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 98.1 Suspended
Bhulani Steel CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Bhulani Steel LT Loan CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed
BKR Hotels CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended
BKR Hotels LT Loan CRISIL D 143 Suspended
BKR Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 1230 Reaffirmed
@ Includes a sub limit of Rs 650 Million Packaging Credit and Rs 300 Million of Bill Discounting
Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed
^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 390 Million Packaging Credit and Rs. 390 Million of Bill
Discounting
Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB- 300 Outlook
revised from
Stable and
rating
reaffirmed
& Includes a sub limit of Rs 300 Million Packaging Credit
Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB- 390 Outlook
revised from
Stable and
rating
reaffirmed
$ Includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million Packaging Credit
Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed
# Includes a sub limit of Rs 180 Million Packaging Credit
Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC% CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
% Includes a sub limit of Rs 500 Million Buyer Credit and Rs. 150 Million of Bank Guarantee.
Interchangeable from Non fund based to Fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 200 Million
Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC## CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
## Includes a sublimit of Rs. 250 Million of Buyer Credit. Interchangeable from
Non fund based to Fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 50 Million
Deepak Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 421.3 Assigned
Deepak Fasteners Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1008.7 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowings
Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Downgraded
Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B
Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded
Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Ebco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Reaffirmed
Ebco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed
Finearc Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned
GDPA Fastners LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed
Hero Ecotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan
Hero Exports CC# CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned
# Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting
Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned
Credit*
* Interchangeable with Cash Credit and Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs. 150 Million
Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 580 Assigned
Loan Fac
IB Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
IB Commercial Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 578.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Suspended
Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended
Jamuna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Jamuna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended
JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Reaffirmed
Kenz Inn Commercial Complex Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Suspended
Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended
M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed
M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed
Fac
M G F Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Reaffirmed
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mantra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed
Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28.9 Reaffirmed
Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Credit
Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 55.5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Credit
PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 1850 Upgraded from
CRISIL
AA-/Positive)
Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 41 Reaffirmed
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed
Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Reaffirmed
S.S. Industries - Hinganghat CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
S.S. Industries - Hinganghat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
S.S. Industries - Hinganghat TL CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned
SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Shivam Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 117.8 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loans
Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1384.2 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Creations CC CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended
Sri Sai Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned
Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 112 Assigned
Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
T B S Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
T B S Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Tejraj Realtors TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Union Bank of India Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA 20 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Union Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 34.7 Reaffirmed
Issue
Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25 Reaffirmed
Issue
Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10.4 Reaffirmed
Bond Issue
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vijay Construction - Beed CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Vijay Construction - Beed Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Loan Fac
Watertec India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Watertec India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended
Watertec India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
