Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 9.8 Reaffirmed Aakar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Credit Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16 Suspended Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Associated Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Associated Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Associated Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Credit Choice Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Choice Cashew Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Choice Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LOC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A4 Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A3 200 Assigned ^^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million of Buyer credit and Rs. 20 Million of Bank Guarantee Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC$$ CRISIL A3 150 Assigned $$ Includes a sub limit of Rs 150 Million Buyer Credit and Rs 45 Million of Bank Guarantee Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC&& CRISIL A3 150 Assigned && Includes a sublimit of Rs. 150 Million Buyer Credit and Rs. 100 Million of Bank Guarantee Deepak Fasteners Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Discounting** **Represents Foreign Outward Bill Negotiated under Letter of Credit (FOBNLC)/ Foreign Outward Ebco Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Finearc Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed G V Parivaar Retails Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed GDPA Fastners Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 62 Reaffirmed GDPA Fastners Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 100 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit and Working Capital Demand Loan Hero Exports BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Hero Exports LOC CRISIL A2 90 Assigned Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended JSL Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 97 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed M Abdul Rehuman Kunju Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 181.1 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Forward Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 65 Suspended PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2250 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Demand Draft CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 41.5 Reaffirmed Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 58.5 Assigned SEC Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 790 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed SEC Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL 400 Reaffirmed A2+(Placed on Notice of Withdrawal) STCI Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 130 Reaffirmed Credit Supreme Cashew Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Supreme Cashew Industries LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Supreme Cashew Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Union Bank of India CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vijay Construction - Beed BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Watertec India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4th Apple Developers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 475 Reaffirmed A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 110.2 Reaffirmed A B Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Fac Aakar Constructions CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Aakar Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Aercon India CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Aercon India LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.1 Suspended Aercon India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30.9 Suspended Loan Fac Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Suspended Apex Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 602.9 Suspended Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Suspended Loan Fac Apricot Tiles India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 68 Suspended Associated Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed #sublimit of Rs.40 million as Export packing credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB 17 Reaffirmed Automat Irrigation Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB 548 Assigned *sub limit of Rs.50 million of letter of credit. Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 215 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Balaji Machine Works Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Basant Texfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 98.1 Suspended Bhulani Steel CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Bhulani Steel LT Loan CRISIL BB 280 Reaffirmed BKR Hotels CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 5 Suspended BKR Hotels LT Loan CRISIL D 143 Suspended BKR Hotels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52 Suspended Loan Fac Chem Star International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Choice Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Credit Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB- 1230 Reaffirmed @ Includes a sub limit of Rs 650 Million Packaging Credit and Rs 300 Million of Bill Discounting Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed ^ Includes a sub limit of Rs 390 Million Packaging Credit and Rs. 390 Million of Bill Discounting Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC& CRISIL BBB- 300 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed & Includes a sub limit of Rs 300 Million Packaging Credit Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB- 390 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed $ Includes a sub limit of Rs 200 Million Packaging Credit Deepak Fasteners Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 390 Reaffirmed # Includes a sub limit of Rs 180 Million Packaging Credit Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC% CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed % Includes a sub limit of Rs 500 Million Buyer Credit and Rs. 150 Million of Bank Guarantee. Interchangeable from Non fund based to Fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 200 Million Deepak Fasteners Ltd LOC## CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned ## Includes a sublimit of Rs. 250 Million of Buyer Credit. Interchangeable from Non fund based to Fund based limits to the extent of Rs. 50 Million Deepak Fasteners Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 421.3 Assigned Deepak Fasteners Ltd External CRISIL BBB- 1008.7 Assigned Commercial Borrowings Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research LT Loan CRISIL D 55 Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd from CRISIL B Dr.Shajis Mri and Medical Research Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Downgraded Centre Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B Ebco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Ebco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 56.5 Reaffirmed Ebco Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Finearc Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed G V Parivaar Retails Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac G V Parivaar Retails Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 72.5 Assigned GDPA Fastners LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Hero Ecotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 400 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan Hero Exports CC# CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Export Packing Credit and Bill Discounting Hero Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned Credit* * Interchangeable with Cash Credit and Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs. 150 Million Hero Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 580 Assigned Loan Fac IB Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.6 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ IB Commercial Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 578.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 135 Suspended Jai India Weaving Mills Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 5 Suspended Jamuna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Jamuna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Suspended JSL Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed JSL Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 39.4 Reaffirmed Kenz Inn Commercial Complex Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 1500 Reaffirmed Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Suspended Lorenzo Vitrified Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended M G F Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Reaffirmed M G F Motors Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B- 315 Reaffirmed Fac M G F Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B- 67.5 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Mahidhara Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 35.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mantra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 480 Reaffirmed Mantra Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28.9 Reaffirmed Oriental Metal Works Export Packing CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Oriental Metal Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 55.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Periyar Agro Food Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 1850 Upgraded from CRISIL AA-/Positive) Powercon Cement Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Powercon Cement Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed R. S. Expo Fabs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 41 Reaffirmed Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB- 28.5 Reaffirmed S.S. Industries - Hinganghat CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed S.S. Industries - Hinganghat Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S.S. Industries - Hinganghat TL CRISIL BB- 26 Assigned SEC Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Shivam Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 117.8 Withdrawal Loan Fac Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 1150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1384.2 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Creations CC CRISIL B+ 49 Suspended Sri Sai Creations Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Loan Fac Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Structural Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Sunlarge Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 112 Assigned Supreme Cashew Industries Export Packing CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit T B S Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended T B S Mines and Minerals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 40 Suspended Tejraj Realtors TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Union Bank of India Tier-I Bond Issue CRISIL AA 20 Assigned (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 10 Assigned (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Tier-II Bond Issue CRISIL AAA 20 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Union Bank of India Lower Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 34.7 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Upper Tier-II Bond CRISIL AAA 25 Reaffirmed Issue Union Bank of India Tier-I Perpetual CRISIL AAA 10.4 Reaffirmed Bond Issue Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Uppal Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vijay Construction - Beed CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Vijay Construction - Beed Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Watertec India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Watertec India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Suspended Watertec India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.