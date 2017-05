Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Fibres Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.2 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3 Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Bills Payable CRISIL A1+ 1059.2 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Assigned Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A3 45 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3+ **Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Crown Propbuild Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Documentary Bills Purchase Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 370 Reaffirmed Credit Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Janani International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Janani International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Janani International Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 18 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kangaro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Kanin India Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Kanin India LOC CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Kanin India Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Lamba International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Assigned Malabar Educational and Charitable TrustBG CRISIL A4+ 52 Assigned Manjushree Hardwares Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sant Rubbers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Sascon Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Assigned SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Fibres Ltd CC CRISIL BB 457.3 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Alliance Fibres Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 194.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB- Alliance Fibres Ltd TL CRISIL BB 150.8 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Al-Nafees Proteins Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 405 Assigned Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd CC CRISIL AA 742.7 Reaffirmed Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 448.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 18150 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 24.5 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arctic Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 83 Reaffirmed Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arts Watermatics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee CMI Industry Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB Crown Propbuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed EM Cee Cee Sports Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Eurokon Global Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj CC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 3.9 Reaffirmed Guranditta Mal Tilak Raj TL CRISIL BB- 3.6 Reaffirmed Harniks Regency LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Indwell Constructions Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 300 Assigned Janani International Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 42 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 210 Reaffirmed Kangaro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 275 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanin India CC CRISIL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Kanin India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Koso India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 60 Reaffirmed Koso India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Reaffirmed Lamba International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 11 Assigned Lamba International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1950 Reaffirmed Malabar Educational and Charitable TrustRupee TL CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Malabar Educational and Charitable TrustProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 14.5 Assigned Loan Fac Manjushree Hardwares Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Assigned Loan Fac Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Melt-O-Therm Furnaces Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 43.1 Reaffirmed Nagpur Sortex CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagpur Sortex LT Loan CRISIL BB- 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nagpur Sortex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B New Age Hotels and Resorts Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Nightingale Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Oja Motors Dealer Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Parayil Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed R M Phosphates and Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Rajendra Singh Kiledar Constructions CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL BB- Ratnadeep Super Market Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Sant Rubbers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sant Rubbers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 14.7 Reaffirmed Sascon Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Sascon Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 23.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shree Durga Parameshwari Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B SIDD Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Taj Frozen Foods India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 17 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Techno Springs India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Tubes India CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Tubes India Channel Financing CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Uma Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Uma Ispat Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Unique Foods CC CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Unique Foods TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)