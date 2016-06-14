Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products LOC CRISIL A2 144 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned
Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Ashok Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 147.5 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A2
Ashok Granites Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Ashok Granites Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3+ 2.3 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A2
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
M/S Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Pan Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Pan Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Forward
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed
Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Spaniso Studio LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed
Forward
Star Wire India Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 53 Reaffirmed
Forward
Star Wire India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 915 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Topcem India BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Notice of
Withdrawal
Topcem India LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Notice of
Withdrawal
Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed
Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed
Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
A One Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Export Packing CRISIL BBB 730 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Credit
Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Arvind Cottex CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 76 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 924 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Bhagwat Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Bhagwat Wire Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed
Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed
Devices Distributors CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed
Devices Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Epitome Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 156.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Epitome Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Epitome Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 88.3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Image Infotainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Image Infotainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Image Infotainment Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Image Infotainment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
M/S Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
M/S Daroga Pradhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
M/S Daroga Pradhan TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Omm Steel Suppliers TL CRISIL B 84.8 Assigned
Pan Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 74 Reaffirmed
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed
R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 226 Assigned
Rajendra Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3185 Reaffirmed
Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 211.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 184.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Senthil Murugan Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned
Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Assigned
Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned
Spaniso Studio CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned
Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned
Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed
Fac
Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Wire India Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Reaffirmed
Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 153.4 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 453 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 990.6 Reaffirmed
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 300 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
* Interchangeable with cash credit
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2050 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
# Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Bills Discounting/Short Term
Loans.
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 571.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1095.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
The Chemical Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
The Chemical Engineering Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
The Chemical Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Topcem India CC CRISIL A- 340 Notice of
Withdrawal
Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B-
Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 169.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Assigned
Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 310 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.5 Reaffirmed
Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed
Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93.3 Reaffirmed
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.7 Reaffirmed
Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)