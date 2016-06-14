Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steels India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products LOC CRISIL A2 144 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ashok Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 147.5 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Ashok Granites Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Ashok Granites Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3+ 2.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed M/S Daroga Pradhan BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Magnum Export Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Magnum Export Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Pan Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 75 Reaffirmed Purchase Pan Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A3 95 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 15 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Spaniso Studio LOC CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 53 Reaffirmed Forward Star Wire India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 915 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Topcem India BG CRISIL A2+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal Topcem India LOC CRISIL A2+ 30 Notice of Withdrawal Uma Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 390 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- A One Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 84.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Export Packing CRISIL BBB 730 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac A.V. Thomas Leather and Allied Products Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Aarem Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Acme Commodities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Arvind Cottex CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Atlanta Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Avalon Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 924 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bhagwat Wire Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Bhagwat Wire Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Chamundi Extrusions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 127.5 Reaffirmed Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Devices Distributors CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Devices Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Epitome Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 156.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Epitome Components Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Epitome Components Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 88.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 12.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Eshwarr Steel Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- eZone Security Solutions (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Gayatri Poultries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 130 Assigned Image Infotainment Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Image Infotainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Image Infotainment Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Image Infotainment Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Kalinga Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 57.5 Reaffirmed LPS Bossard Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed M/S Daroga Pradhan CC CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M/S Daroga Pradhan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M/S Daroga Pradhan TL CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Nataraj Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Omm Steel Suppliers TL CRISIL B 84.8 Assigned Pan Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 74 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed R.P. Poly Packs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 226 Assigned Rajendra Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned RC Goyal Dall Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarla Holdings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3185 Reaffirmed Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sati Granites India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 72 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 211.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 184.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Senthil Murugan Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Shiv Industries (Food) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12.7 Assigned Shri Om Oil Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 33.5 Assigned Spaniso Studio CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Sravani Raw & Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Fac Sri Amman Cars India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Engineering Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 214 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Reaffirmed Star Wire India Ltd External CRISIL A- 153.4 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Star Wire India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 453 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Wire India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit Star Wire India Ltd TL CRISIL A- 990.6 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2050 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ # Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Bills Discounting/Short Term Loans. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 571.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1095.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ The Chemical Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Chemical Engineering Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd The Chemical Engineering Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Topcem India CC CRISIL A- 340 Notice of Withdrawal Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Trimurti Corns Agro Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 169.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Assigned Uma Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Uma Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 310 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100.5 Reaffirmed Vasundhara Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 19.5 Reaffirmed Credit Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vintech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 93.3 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.7 Reaffirmed Yamir Packaging Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 63.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)