Jun 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Autotech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Global Autotech Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 80000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.60.00 Billion)@ @Total short-term bank borrowings and borrowings under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.80 billion at any point in time. Jindal Pipes Ltd Non-FBL# CRISIL A1+ 2100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Man Made Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit Man Made Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 760 Reaffirmed Mawana Foods Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela and Co. BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30.5 Reaffirmed Prakash Transport Corporation Bill Negotiation CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 90 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed under LOC Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 197 Reaffirmed S.L. Electtricals BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sahalal Rice Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.6 Assigned Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 149.1 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABS Marine Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 84.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 71.5 Reaffirmed Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anirudh Texchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Antony Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 145 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ashoka Pulp and Paper Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 31 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ashte Logistics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Fac Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Beekay Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 18.5 Reaffirmed Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 16 Reaffirmed Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 12.1 Reaffirmed Chandra Ship Management Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB+ 121.9 Reaffirmed Limits DJ Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DJ Energy Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed DJ Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 5994 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Durga Processors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Durga Processors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Enal Drugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 99.9 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Gems Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Global Autotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Global Autotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 410 Reaffirmed H. L. Passey Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Rs.409.85 Billion CRISIL AAA 409850 Reaffirmed LT Borrowing Programme (Including Bonds and LT Loans) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 171360 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 176550 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 268930 Reaffirmed Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowings CRISIL AAA 355940 Reaffirmed (Including Bonds and Bk Borrowings) Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds (Including CRISIL AAA 577000 Reaffirmed Bonds and TL) Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Indomobil Sales And Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Jindal Pipes Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL A+ 522.5 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Cash Credit (CC) and Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) Jindal Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 384.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kapil Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Karan Automotives Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Klassik Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Reaffirmed LavanyaaS Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed LavanyaaS Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac LavanyaaS Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Reaffirmed M/s. Black Energy Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended M/s. K. K. Thorat CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed M/s.Bilaspur Enterprises CC CRISIL B 114 Suspended Mangla Apparels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Mapsko Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2700 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Mathru Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Assigned Mawana Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mehk Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narain Singh Bundela and Co. CC CRISIL B- 32.2 Reaffirmed Narain Singh Bundela and Co. TL CRISIL B- 1 Reaffirmed Neil Computech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Oswin Wood Panels Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 1.4 Reaffirmed Prakash Transport Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Punch Ratna Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Radiant Info Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramdevbaba Solvent Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.5 Reaffirmed Ranga Raju Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 240 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Rao Computer Consultants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Renuka Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Oil Industries Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Credit Renuka Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Rubino Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed S.L. Electtricals CC CRISIL B- 9.5 Reaffirmed S.L. Electtricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahalal Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sahalal Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Somanda Vineyards & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 527.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Sree Gangadhar Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Swaroop Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Swastik Furnaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd LOC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Synthiko Foils Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Torrent Solargen Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 7810 Assigned Loan Fac Torrent Solargen Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 150 Assigned Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Uttar Urja Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 4805 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 31.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Venus Garments India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 738.3 Reaffirmed Venus Garments India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 690 Reaffirmed White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 44.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac White Gold Cotton and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.9 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 73 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.