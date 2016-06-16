Jun 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A4+ Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Carson Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Chakravarthy Fabric Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cherryhill Interiors Ltd BG# CRISIL A1 350 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeability with letter of Credit Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeability with letter of credit and bank guarantee Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed under LOC Devin Exim Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned *It has sublimit of inland LC of Rs.26 million Earth International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 32.5 Reaffirmed K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Machine House India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Credit MKU Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 228 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 MKU Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 144 Reaffirmed Partap Industrial Products BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Partap Wire India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Credit Pratibha Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18260 Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 1450 Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5350 Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 27.4 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 750 Withdrawal Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 S. K. Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 136 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked S. K. Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned; Forward Suspension Revoked Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 77 Reaffirmed Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 33800 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akhand Jyoti Jan Kalyan Sewa Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Backbone MNMP Highway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 800.6 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB- 28 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhagwati Power and Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 152 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhagyalaxmi Brine Chem Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Bhartia Distributors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Blossom Gold Collections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Rating Watch with Positive Implications Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Carson Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Carson Overseas Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centre For Rural Enterpreneurship and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Technical Education Loan Fac Chakravarthy Fabric Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 106.6 Reaffirmed Cherryhill Interiors Ltd Bill Discounting$ CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeability with bank guarantee and letter of credit and includes sub-limit of Rs.100 million for Cash Credit facility and Rs.20 million for PSR Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Rating Watch Limit*^ with Developing Implications ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Rating Watch loan* with Developing Implications Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 18.1 Reaffirmed Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devin Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Devin Exim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Earth International Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 25 Assigned Limits Earth International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Withdrawal Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 7150 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Housing Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Assigned Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 145.5 Assigned Gautam Malhotra and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Integrated Investments TL CRISIL B+ 248.5 Reaffirmed Iworld Business Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed K.P.Manish Global Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Krishna Global Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Global Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 45.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Global Industries TL CRISIL B+ 32.1 Reaffirmed Machine House India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Machine House India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Machine House India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 27.5 Assigned Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahavir Spinfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned MKU Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 255 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MKU Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MKU Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- MKU Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 153.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- MKU Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 5.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed NKS Construction And Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned P. P. Steel Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Partap Industrial Products CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Partap Industrial Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Partap Industrial Products TL CRISIL B+ 2 Reaffirmed Partap Wire India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Partap Wire India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 7.5 Reaffirmed PGL Ramji Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Fac Pratibha Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3422.5 Withdrawal Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1088.3 Reaffirmed Pratibha Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.2 Withdrawal Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Ramadas Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Royal Chains Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Sawansukha Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shamsons Polymers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 12 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 65.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100.2 Assigned Loan Fac Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 144.6 Assigned Smt. Vishnu Devi Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonatani Food Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Reaffirmed Spray Alcans TL CRISIL D 52 Assigned Spray Alcans CC CRISIL D 25 Assigned Spray Alcans Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Assigned Loan Fac SRM Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRM Motors Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Sundial Mining and Metals LLP CC CRISIL B 90 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sundial Mining and Metals LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 260 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Temple Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 660 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 4682.4 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 14172.8 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 22398.3 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Rating Watch with Developing Implications The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Rating Watch with Developing Implications The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 16050 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Tirumalla Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 113 Assigned Tirumalla Oil Refinery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 38.2 Reaffirmed Trimurti Foodtech Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Vaishnavi Kosmeticos Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Vedika Credit Capital Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 420 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 600 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 400 Assigned Karkhana Ltd Walzen Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 