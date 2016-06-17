Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquanomics Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Cyient Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 62 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 99.3 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A2 GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 695 Reaffirmed #$%^ # Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.283 Million $ Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.99.8 Million % Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.300 Million ^ Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.12.2 Million GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Haricons Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Assigned Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 405 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 33 Reaffirmed Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed M. A. Ameer BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 384 Suspended Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed Mohit Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Forward PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Prathmesh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Premier Marine Foods Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R. B. Mehta and Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 44 Reaffirmed Sarwati Home Furnishings BG CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned Sayona Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended Shamsons Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Suspended Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5.2 Reaffirmed Forward Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed A1+(SO) *Guaranteed by Tata Power Company Ltd Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Company Ltd Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. BG CRISIL A3 135 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 260 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A3+ Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 50.1 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Negotiation Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABC Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Limits ABC Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.4 Reaffirmed Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 1050 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with letter of credit or bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.400 million Action Construction Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ambalika Welfare Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 52.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BBB 31.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 36 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 24 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 94.8 Reaffirmed Aquanomics Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed #Includes sub-limit for Buyer's Credit of Rs.90 million and sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.110 million Banshidhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Credit BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 227.7 Assigned Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Combine Diamonds Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 240 Suspended Credit Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Loan Fac Creative Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Creative Labels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 4032.8 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Godriwala Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 360 Reaffirmed GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 676.3 Reaffirmed GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1274.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 143.8 Reaffirmed GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8917.7 Suspended GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-(SO) 1426.2 Reaffirmed Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.5 Assigned Loan Fac Haricons Engineers and Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 194 Reaffirmed Inventaa Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB 260 Assigned Kizan Iron Traders & Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Kizan Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1200 Suspended Loan Fac Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) Rupee TL CRISIL BB 107.5 Assigned Pvt Ltd Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) CC CRISIL BB 175 Assigned Pvt Ltd Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed M. A. Ameer CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 101 Reaffirmed Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65.8 Suspended Loan Fac Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.2 Suspended Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Assigned Mohit Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohit Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohit Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 268.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mohit Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB- Montage Health Care & Biochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 11.9 Suspended Montage Health Care & Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121.4 Suspended Natvar Parikh and Bros. TL CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Prathmesh Construction CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended R. B. Mehta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Suspended Loan Fac R. B. Mehta and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 58 Suspended Fac Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ratna Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Ratna Cot Fibers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarwati Home Furnishings CC CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned Sarwati Home Furnishings TL CRISIL B+ 35.1 Assigned Sayona Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Sayona Ceramic TL CRISIL B 39.3 Suspended Shamsons Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Shamsons Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 35 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 44 Suspended Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Fac Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1018.8 Reaffirmed Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed Credit Swastik Agro Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed The Safire Offset Printers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Walvekar Brothers and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.