Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 16, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 140 Reaffirmed
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aquanomics Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Cyient Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reassigned
G T P Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
G T P Granites Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
G T P Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 62 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
G T P Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 99.3 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL A2
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2+ 695 Reaffirmed
#$%^
# Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.283
Million $ Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of
Rs.99.8 Million
% Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.300
Million
^ Inland/ Import Letter of Credit is having sublimit of Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.12.2
Million
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2+ 350 Reaffirmed
GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 125 Reaffirmed
Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 21.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Haricons Engineers and Contractors BG CRISIL A4 18.5 Assigned
Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 395 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3 405 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 33 Reaffirmed
Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
M. A. Ameer BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 384 Suspended
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Reaffirmed
Mohit Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Assigned
Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.5 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Forward
PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Prathmesh Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Premier Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Premier Marine Foods Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
R. B. Mehta and Company LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 180 Reaffirmed
Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 44 Reaffirmed
Sarwati Home Furnishings BG CRISIL A4 0.6 Assigned
Sayona Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Suspended
Shamsons Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills BG CRISIL A4 3.1 Suspended
Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 5.2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL 2000 Reaffirmed
A1+(SO)
*Guaranteed by Tata Power Company Ltd
Tata Power Trading Co. Ltd CP Programme* CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Tata Power Company Ltd
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. BG CRISIL A3 135 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 260 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
A3+
Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended
Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Reaffirmed
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 50.1 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed
Negotiation
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
ABC Transformers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Limits
ABC Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Abharan Jewellers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6.4 Reaffirmed
Action Construction Equipment Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 1050 Reaffirmed
$Interchangeable with letter of credit or bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 million
Action Construction Equipment Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.400 million
Action Construction Equipment Ltd TL CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ambalika Welfare Foundation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Ambalika Welfare Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 52.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Ambalika Welfare Foundation TL CRISIL BBB 31.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 36 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Amer-Sil Ketex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 24 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Ananya Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Anitha Texcot India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
APIndia Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 94.8 Reaffirmed
Aquanomics Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Aquent Impex India Pvt Ltd LOC # CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed
#Includes sub-limit for Buyer's Credit of Rs.90 million and sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs.110
million
Banshidhar Construction Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 87.5 Assigned
BDB Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Credit
BDB Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 82.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chemco Plastic Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 227.7 Assigned
Combine Diamonds Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Combine Diamonds Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL B+ 240 Suspended
Credit
Combine Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Loan Fac
Creative Labels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Creative Labels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 41 Reaffirmed
Deccan Fine Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 4032.8 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Encore Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 44.3 Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Godriwala Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 360 Reaffirmed
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 676.3 Reaffirmed
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1274.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
GTPL Hathway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 143.8 Reaffirmed
GVK Bagodara Vasad Expressway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8917.7 Suspended
GVK Jaipur Expressway Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA-(SO) 1426.2 Reaffirmed
Haricons Engineers and Contractors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Haricons Engineers and Contractors Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Air Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
HMA Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
HMA Agro Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 194 Reaffirmed
Inventaa Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kashmir Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB 260 Assigned
Kizan Iron Traders & Imports Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Kizan Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) Rupee TL CRISIL BB 107.5 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Laxmi Engineering Industries (Bhopal) CC CRISIL BB 175 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Lion Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
M. A. Ameer CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Malles Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Maruti Nandan Oils Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 101 Reaffirmed
Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Suspended
Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 65.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mauli Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.2 Suspended
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Mehta Intertrade Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 56 Suspended
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 155 Reaffirmed
Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB- 6.3 Assigned
Mohit Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mohit Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 10.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mohit Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 268.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mohit Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 35 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB-
Montage Health Care & Biochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 11.9 Suspended
Montage Health Care & Biochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 121.4 Suspended
Natvar Parikh and Bros. TL CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Panale Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 26 Reaffirmed
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 19.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pioneer NF Forgings India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed
PJ Margo Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
PNP Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Prabhat Poultry Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Prathmesh Construction CC CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
R. B. Mehta and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 42 Suspended
Loan Fac
R. B. Mehta and Company Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 58 Suspended
Fac
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Reaffirmed
Rajgaria Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ratna Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ratna Cot Fibers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed
Sahney Commutators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 46 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sarwati Home Furnishings CC CRISIL B+ 47 Assigned
Sarwati Home Furnishings TL CRISIL B+ 35.1 Assigned
Sayona Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Sayona Ceramic TL CRISIL B 39.3 Suspended
Shamsons Industries CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Shamsons Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 22 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Shree Krishna Rolling Mills (Jaipur ) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Shree Nath Ji Enterprises - Nissing LT Loan CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended
Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sree Subhalakshmi Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 44 Suspended
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatadri Para Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sudheer Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed
Fac
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 420 Reaffirmed
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1018.8 Reaffirmed
Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 56 Reaffirmed
Credit
Swastik Agro Impex (India) Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
The Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 900 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers LT Loan CRISIL D 64.5 Reaffirmed
The Safire Offset Printers Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
BBB
Titanium Equipment and Anode Mfg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
UBS Infraa Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Utracon Structural Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Venus Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed
Veronica Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16.8 Reaffirmed
Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 72.5 Reaffirmed
Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Vishal Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed
Walvekar Brothers and Company CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)