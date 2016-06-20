Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Co. BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Abirami Polymers LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bharat Dynamics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bharat Dynamics Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 360 Reaffirmed Bhavi International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Credit Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Choudhary International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 21 Reaffirmed Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 392.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 88.2 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit Devi Sea Foods Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Devi Sea Foods Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 392.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devi Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2+ 88.2 Reaffirmed Divya Creations LOC CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Divya Creations Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 85 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Divya Creations Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electronic Payment and Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 99.4 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 145 Reaffirmed Credit Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Discounting Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging and Polymers BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Hubergroup India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 400 Reaffirmed Ignis International Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 135 Reaffirmed J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 332.5 Reassigned Loan Fac Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3+ 5 Notice of Withdrawal Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd. LOC CRISIL A3+ 3850 Notice of Withdrawal Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Lotus Construction Company BG CRISIL A3 230 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 930 Reaffirmed Mira Marine Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 36 Reaffirmed N. C. Nahar BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 66.2 Reaffirmed Pollutech Engineering LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Powerlinks Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 310 Reaffirmed Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 25 Assigned Raghava Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 1450 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regenix Drugs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Loan Fac S. K. Mehta and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 58 Reaffirmed Sanika Commodities India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Credit Sanika Commodities India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Securens Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4+ 13 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 275 Reaffirmed Sleek International Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14.5 Reaffirmed Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Thane Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11.1 Suspended Thane Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed Credit Victor Forgings Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.Ramanathan & Co. CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed A.Ramanathan & Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Abirami Polymers CC CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Abirami Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Abirami Polymers Rupee TL CRISIL BB 27 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Airco-Fin Tubes India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 36.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Alfa Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 162.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 165 Reaffirmed Bhavi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bhavi International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 73.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Bhavi International Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Watch Positive Brainwave Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Calica Resources Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Suspended Loan Fac Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 183 Suspended Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Discounting Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 119.8 Suspended Loan Fac Cheran Spinner Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Suspended Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 150.2 Reaffirmed D.R. Thangamaaligai CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed D.R. Thangamaaligai Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries CC CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Dariyalal Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 198 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 36 Reaffirmed Credit Deepak Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Devendran Coal International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Electronic Payment and Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 208.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electronic Payment and Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 942.2 Reaffirmed Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Encee Aromatics Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 93 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BB+ Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 32.5 Reaffirmed Epitome Plast-O-Pack Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Fluidtherm Technology Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB 0.5 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Reaffirmed Fourrts India Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 224.4 Reaffirmed Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B 64 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Gangothri Nutrients and Fertilizers Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B 76 Upgraded from Ltd Limits CRISIL B- Grace International CC CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Hariram Packaging and Polymers CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Hariram Packaging and Polymers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ignis International Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Ignis International Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Imperial Shah Stores CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Imperial Shah Stores Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 62.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Indian School of Business LT Loan CRISIL A+ 750 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Indian School of Business Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed J. S. Fourwheel Motors Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Jasmin Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 117 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.3 Suspended Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Suspended Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Suspended Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 355 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Fac Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 24 Reaffirmed Lift and Shift India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Logon India Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 80 Assigned Fac Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 29 Reaffirmed Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 29.6 Reaffirmed Lorem Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.4 Assigned Loan Fac Lotus Construction Company CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Luster Gold Palace (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 450 Reaffirmed * Interchangeability to the extent of Rs.350 million with Letter of Credit Madura Industrial Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1020 Reaffirmed Mahakali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Malabar Business Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Malabar Cochin Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Watch Positive Malabar Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10 Watch Positive Loan Fac Malabar Crystals and Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Watch Positive Malabar Diamond Gallery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Watch Positive Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Cash Credit CRISIL BBB+ 3200 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 4360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 90 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Supermarket (Kannur) Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 89.5 (Continues on Ltd Rating Watch with Positive Implications') Malabar Jewels and Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Watch Positive Malabar Mangalore Arcade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Ruby Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Malabar Watches Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Watch Positive Mira Marine Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mirones Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed N. C. Nahar CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Naik Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended Discounting Naik Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Northern Gold Collections Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Watch Positive OM Shree Rupesh Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Pal Stone Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge CC CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Foreign Usance CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase - Discounting Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 159.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paramount Forge TL CRISIL B+ 63 Assigned Parasmani Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Pollutech Engineering CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Popular Motor Corporation CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Popular Motor Corporation LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Reaffirmed Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Prasar Shikshan Evam Seva Sansthan LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 134.8 Assigned R S Cashew Industries CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned R S Cashew Industries TL CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Raghava Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Raghava Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Regenix Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Regenix Drugs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riches Jewel Arcade Llp CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Watch Positive Riches Jewel Arcade Llp Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 350 Watch Positive Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.10 million for packing credit, Rs.32 million for letter of credit, and Rs.10 million for bank guarantee. S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 42 Reaffirmed Credit S M Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 344 Reaffirmed S. K. Mehta and Co. CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Reaffirmed S. K. Mehta and Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed S. K. Mehta and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanika Commodities India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Fac Satyajeet Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Satyajeet Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saudagar Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Saudagar Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Saudagar Enterprises Post Shipment CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Credit Saudagar Enterprises Pre Shipment CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Packing Credit Saudagar Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac Securens Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Securens Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Securens Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sharoff Steel Traders CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sharoff Steel Traders Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 135.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shekar Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 221.7 Reaffirmed Shirodkar Preci Comp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Shirodkar Preci Comp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Sidhbali Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL A- 863.5 Reaffirmed Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 2769.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyas Shipping and Logistics Ltd TL CRISIL A- 377.2 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Singla Timbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sleek International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Spenzen Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 53 Reaffirmed Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sree Nirmala Yarn Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Sree Nivas Buildtech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 210 Suspended Sree Nivas Buildtech India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 90 Suspended Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Sri Anantha Lakshmi Spinning Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms Pvt CC CRISIL C 235.3 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Sri Lakshminarasimha Poultry Farms Pvt LT Loan CRISIL C 175 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B- Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Ravichandra Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 240 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sri Santhanalakshmi Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sumeet Facilities Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Swarna Kamal Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 118470 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Programme Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 38.75 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 22.25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thane Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Thane Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.4 Suspended Loan Fac Thane Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 78.5 Suspended Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Suspended Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 4.5 Suspended Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Tharun Texspin Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40.5 Suspended The Safire Industries BG CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries LOC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries LT Loan CRISIL D 46.5 Reaffirmed The Safire Industries Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380 Suspended Torque Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Travancore Gold India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Unique Delta Force Security Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy CC CRISIL D 10 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Educational Trust Victor Forgings LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Victor Forgings TL CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Vikrant Educational and Social Welfare Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Suspended Society Vikrant Educational and Social Welfare Proposed TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Society Vikrant Educational and Social Welfare TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Society Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 41.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 6 Assigned Y and H Patel Finance Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)