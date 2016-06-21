Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 37.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Arihant Corporation BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 251.6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 48.4 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 165 Reaffirmed
Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Central Investigation and Security Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Loan Fac
Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed
Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 89.1 Reaffirmed
Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 133.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 97.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed
Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Notice of
Withdrawal
Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 155.4 Assigned
Foreign Currency
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 269.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Gujarat Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Indian Marine Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Indian Marine Industries Export Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Purchase
-Discounting
International Solvents and Chemical Co BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
International Solvents and Chemical Co Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Krishnaping Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Manraash Processors BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed
Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2250 Reaffirmed
R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 880 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
RCM Infrastructure Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
RCM Infrastructure Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 700 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed
RR Kabel Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Notice of
Withdrawal
RR Kabel Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Forward
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 599 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed
Shrimati Urmila Devi Mehgaiya Paropkari BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Trust
Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2420 Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.8 Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed
Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 154 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Arihant Corporation CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 227.8 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1265.2 Reaffirmed
Bilpower Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed
Bilpower Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed
Bilpower Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1588 Reaffirmed
Camellia Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned
Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd
Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Services Ltd Loan Fac
Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed
Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed
Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 247.9 Assigned
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 114.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 241 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 13.8 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL BBB-
G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 171.2 Assigned
Gujarat Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indian Marine Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Indian Marine Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indian Peroxide Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 620 Assigned
International Solvents and Chemical Co CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 330 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 41.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 240.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B-
K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 62 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 451 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 487.5 Reaffirmed
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 138 Assigned
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned
Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned
Krishnaping Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 810 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Credit
M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 161 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manraash Processors CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Manraash Processors LT Loan CRISIL D 56.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Manraash Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 136 Reaffirmed
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed
Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 63 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 252 Assigned
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded
Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 113.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ $ 550
Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ $ 300
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed
Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB/
Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed
Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Radha Marketing CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Ralas Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
Fac
Ralas Motors CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Ralas Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB- 180.1 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
RCM Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 132.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
RCM Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
RCM Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 17.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
RCM Infrastructure Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
RCM Infrastructure Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 158.3 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.8 Reaffirmed
RR Kabel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.4 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
RR Kabel Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
^Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, working capital demand loan and FCNR
RR Kabel Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
*Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, and working capital demand loan
RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 825.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1410 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.6 Cr. of LC as sublimit. Also, can be used as CC/EPC/PCFC/FBD interchangeably.
Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sadbhav Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sadbhav Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
Samrat Electronics CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 212.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.7 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 184.9 Reaffirmed
Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed
Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Assigned
Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 30 Assigned
Limits
Shrimati Urmila Devi Mehgaiya Paropkari TL CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed
Trust
Simran Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1230 Reaffirmed
Sony India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 9700 Reaffirmed
Sri Sai Lakshmi Constructions and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sri Sai Lakshmi Constructions and Co Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL BB+
Sundaram Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Includes sublimit of up to Rs.50.0 million of export packing credit
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed
The Nadar Press Ltd CC CRISIL B- 16 Reaffirmed
The Nadar Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Nadar Press Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed
Vikram Traders CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Vita Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Vita Technology Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
