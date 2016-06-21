Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 37.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Arihant Corporation BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Associated Soapstone Distributing Co BG CRISIL A2+ 251.6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 48.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 65 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 165 Reaffirmed Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Chandrashekhar Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 89.1 Reaffirmed Diamondstar Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 133.8 Reaffirmed Credit Diamondstar Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 97.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 850 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1750 Notice of Withdrawal Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 155.4 Assigned Foreign Currency G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 269.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Gujarat Containers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Indian Marine Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Indian Marine Industries Export Bill CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting International Solvents and Chemical Co BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed International Solvents and Chemical Co Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ M.B. Laminators BG CRISIL A4+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 9 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Manraash Processors BG CRISIL D 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 85 Assigned Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 146.2 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 375 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Pashupati Capital Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2250 Reaffirmed R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd RCM Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 880 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 RCM Infrastructure Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 RCM Infrastructure Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 700 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed RR Kabel Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Notice of Withdrawal RR Kabel Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Notice of Withdrawal Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Ceramics BG CRISIL A4 16 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Forward Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 599 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 70 Reaffirmed Shrimati Urmila Devi Mehgaiya Paropkari BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Trust Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2420 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.8 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Swellco Ceramic BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Ambe Agro Industries Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BBB- 145 Reaffirmed Ambe Agro Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Amora Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 154 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Arihant Corporation CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Armstrong Machine Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Associated Soapstone Distributing Co CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Associated Soapstone Distributing Co TL CRISIL A- 227.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Beekaylon Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1265.2 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd CC CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed Bilpower Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1588 Reaffirmed Camellia Clothing Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Assigned Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Ducon Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Durga Extraction Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Eagle Infra India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Federal Agro Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 247.9 Assigned G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 114.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 241 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 13.8 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BBB- G. S. Pharmbutor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 171.2 Assigned Gujarat Containers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Gujarat Containers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Marine Industries Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Marine Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indian Peroxide Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 620 Assigned International Solvents and Chemical Co CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Reaffirmed Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jogma Laminates Industry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 68 Reaffirmed K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 330 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 41.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 240.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K.J.L. Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 62 Assigned Loan Fac Kashi Kanchan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 451 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 487.5 Reaffirmed Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 138 Assigned Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned Krishi Nutrition Company Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB+ 17 Assigned Krishnaping Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Krishnaping Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed KSM Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Lee and Muirhead Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lexicon Vanijya Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 810 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Credit M. Tarun Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.B. Laminators CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed M.B. Laminators Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 26.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.B. Laminators Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 2.7 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Madhya Bharat Phosphate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 161 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manraash Processors CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Manraash Processors LT Loan CRISIL D 56.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Manraash Processors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB- 136 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MGS Infrabuild Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 13 Reaffirmed Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 63 Assigned Loan Fac Nandhana Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 252 Assigned Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Navnit Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 113.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ $ 550 Opaline Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ $ 300 Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 470 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 225 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Paras Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB/ Pinkku Traders CC CRISIL BB 400 Reaffirmed Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 240 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Prolific Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Quick Act Light Systems and Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac R R Durafabs Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Radha Marketing CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Radha Marketing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Radha Wines CC CRISIL BB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Ralas Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Fac Ralas Motors CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Ralas Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Ram Lal Aneja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills TL CRISIL BB- 180.1 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd RCM Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 132.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RCM Infrastructure Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RCM Infrastructure Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 17.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RCM Infrastructure Ltd Open CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ RCM Infrastructure Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 170 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Relisys Medical Devices Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 158.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riga Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 59.8 Reaffirmed RR Kabel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4.4 Withdrawal Loan Fac RR Kabel Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB ^Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, working capital demand loan and FCNR RR Kabel Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB *Fungible with packing credit, bill discounting, and working capital demand loan RR Kabel Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB RR Kabel Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 825.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB RR Kabel Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1410 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.6 Cr. of LC as sublimit. Also, can be used as CC/EPC/PCFC/FBD interchangeably. Rubberking Tyres India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sadbhav Ceramics CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Sadbhav Ceramics TL CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Samrat Electronics CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 590 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 212.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 97.7 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Fuels Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 184.9 Reaffirmed Shree Ambe Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A- 30 Assigned Limits Shrimati Urmila Devi Mehgaiya Paropkari TL CRISIL C 10 Reaffirmed Trust Simran Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- SM Eberspaecher Exhaust Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1350 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1230 Reaffirmed Sony India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 9700 Reaffirmed Sri Sai Lakshmi Constructions and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sri Sai Lakshmi Constructions and Co Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL BB+ Sundaram Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Credit* *Includes sublimit of up to Rs.50.0 million of export packing credit Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Swan Environmental Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Swellco Ceramic CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Swellco Ceramic TL CRISIL BB- 87.5 Reaffirmed The Nadar Press Ltd CC CRISIL B- 16 Reaffirmed The Nadar Press Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Nadar Press Ltd TL CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Vikram Traders CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Vita Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Vita Technology Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 