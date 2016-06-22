Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Abirami Pet Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned
Loan Fac
Abirami Pet Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Active Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 820 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 3356 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Admark Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed
Adroit Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Akash Poly Pack Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Akash Poly Pack LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Arunnachala Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
B. K. Sales Corporation Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed
Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
C.S.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 41.5 Reaffirmed
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
under LOC
Dugal Associates Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 38.7 Assigned
Dugal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Dugal Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Himalya International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Withdrawal
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed
Lakme Vitrified LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 602.5 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 11.3 Reaffirmed
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL 700 Downgraded
D(Notice of from 'CRISIL
Withdrawal) A3+
Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 122 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A3+
Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Rotex Automation Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded
Finance from CRISIL
A3+
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
SNL Bearings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed
SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
Credit
SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed
Tatanet Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Fac
Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Veer Oil and General Mills Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Veer Oil and General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed
Veer Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 1570 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed
Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed
Abirami Pet Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Assigned
Loan Fac
Abirami Pet Industries CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Active Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Active Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A- 3500 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 16959 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5715 Reaffirmed
Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 3650 Reaffirmed
Admark Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Admark Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Adroit Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned
Adroit Industries India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned
Gold Card
Adroit Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned
Akash Poly Pack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Akash Poly Pack CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned
Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Al Manama Wedding Center LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Arunnachala Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
B. K. Sales Corporation FB Fac CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Baba Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*# CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub limit of overdraft facility of Rs.400 million, import letter of
credit of Rs.250 million, standby letter of credit of Rs.400 million, shipping
guarantee of Rs.25 million, export invoice financing of Rs.250 million, import
invoice financing of Rs.250 million.
# Includes sub limit of Cash Credit facility
of Rs400 million, Working capital demand loan of Rs400 million, Purchase bill
discounting of Rs100 million and Sales bill discounting of Rs100 million,
Letter of Credit of Rs200 million, Bank Guarantee of Rs100 million, Buyers Credit
of Rs200 million and Forward cover of Rs30 million
Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed
Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Bhagirath Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
C.S.Construction CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned
Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned
Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Dugal Associates TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned
Dugal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned
Dugal Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed
Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed
Himalya International Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL C 516.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Himalya International Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 362.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL C 751.7 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Himalya International Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 243.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.3 Reaffirmed
Innovative Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 178 Assigned
Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed
Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack TL CRISIL B+ 44 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lakme Vitrified LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 265 Assigned
Loan Fac
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 152.5 Assigned
Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 260 Assigned
Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd
Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed
Engineers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 90.5 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed
*Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan
NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 81.4 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed
NELCO Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 139.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed
Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 410 Reaffirmed
Fac
Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed
Property
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL 1500 Downgraded
D(Notice of from CRISIL
Withdrawal) BBB
;Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal'
Prakash Steelage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 1100 Downgraded
Loan Fac D(Notice of from CRISIL
Withdrawal) BBB
;Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal'
PSN Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed
PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed
PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 31.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PSN Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.9 Reaffirmed
Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1710 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 102.3 Reaffirmed
Rotex Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 155 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Rotex Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Limits
Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed
* Includes packing credit cum post shipment of Rs.45 million as a sublimit
Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 216 Reaffirmed
Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SNL Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.10 million.
SNL Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed
SNL Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed
SNL Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed
SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 658.4 Reaffirmed
SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 828.6 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million
All the above facilities are guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 20000 Reaffirmed
Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Assigned
Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million.
Tatanet Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 181.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd Discounting Loan
Tirupati Wellness Rupee TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Tirupati Wellness CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned
Tirupati Wellness Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 170 Assigned
Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed
Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 Reaffirmed
Veer Oil and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Veer Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Windston Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Windston Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)