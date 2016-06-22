Jun 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Abirami Pet Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 49 Assigned Loan Fac Abirami Pet Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Active Tools Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 820 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 3356 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Purchase Bill CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Discounting Admark Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4 21 Reaffirmed Adroit Industries India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Akash Poly Pack Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Akash Poly Pack LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Arunnachala Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. K. Sales Corporation Non-FBL CRISIL A3+ 1750 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed C.S.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 41.5 Reaffirmed Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdBill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned under LOC Dugal Associates Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 38.7 Assigned Dugal Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Dugal Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10300 Reaffirmed Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 55000 Withdrawal INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Jagran Prakashan Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 1100 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed Lakme Vitrified LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned Loan Fac Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Assigned Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical BG CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Milano Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 602.5 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 11.3 Reaffirmed Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Prakash Steelage Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL 700 Downgraded D(Notice of from 'CRISIL Withdrawal) A3+ Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 122 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 600 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A2 310 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3+ Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Rotex Automation Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A3+ 80 Downgraded Finance from CRISIL A3+ Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 8 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed Credit SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5050 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Tatanet Services Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Fac Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Veer Oil and General Mills Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Veer Oil and General Mills Packing Credit CRISIL A4 130 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 1570 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Heights and Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 345 Reaffirmed Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Abirami Pet Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21 Assigned Loan Fac Abirami Pet Industries CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Active Tools Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Active Tools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 25 Assigned Aditya Birla Retail Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL A- 3500 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 16959 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 5715 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Retail Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 3650 Reaffirmed Admark Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Admark Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Adroit Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Assigned Adroit Industries India Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 32 Assigned Gold Card Adroit Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 8 Assigned Akash Poly Pack Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.5 Assigned Loan Fac Akash Poly Pack CC CRISIL BB 22.5 Assigned Al Manama Wedding Center CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Al Manama Wedding Center LT Loan CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Al Manama Wedding Center Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Arunnachala Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- B. K. Sales Corporation FB Fac CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Baba Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Fund & NFBL*# CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed * Includes sub limit of overdraft facility of Rs.400 million, import letter of credit of Rs.250 million, standby letter of credit of Rs.400 million, shipping guarantee of Rs.25 million, export invoice financing of Rs.250 million, import invoice financing of Rs.250 million. # Includes sub limit of Cash Credit facility of Rs400 million, Working capital demand loan of Rs400 million, Purchase bill discounting of Rs100 million and Sales bill discounting of Rs100 million, Letter of Credit of Rs200 million, Bank Guarantee of Rs100 million, Buyers Credit of Rs200 million and Forward cover of Rs30 million Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Berger Becker Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.5 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagirath Associates CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Bhagirath Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Biomedicon Systems India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 55 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- C.S.Construction CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cytech Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 67 Reaffirmed Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Daga Power Systems and Engineers Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned Dharmraj Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Dugal Associates TL CRISIL BB- 3.8 Assigned Dugal Associates CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Dugal Associates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Entech Oil & Gas Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B Gloria Engineering Company CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Gloria Engineering Company TL CRISIL BB 87.5 Reaffirmed Himalya International Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL C 516.4 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Himalya International Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 362.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL C 751.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Himalya International Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 243.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 4500 Reaffirmed Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hitech Litho Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.3 Reaffirmed Innovative Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 178 Assigned Jagran Prakashan Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 1750 Reaffirmed Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Jai Shree Radhey Woven Sack TL CRISIL B+ 44 Upgraded from CRISIL B JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lakme Vitrified LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 265 Assigned Loan Fac Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 152.5 Assigned Lavish Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Marino Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 260 Assigned Marks Pryor Marking Technology Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Mehru Electrical and Mechanical CC CRISIL BBB 275 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Engineers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Milano Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Milano Papers Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B 90.5 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.150 million for working capital demand loan NELCO Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 81.4 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 75 Reaffirmed NELCO Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 139.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NEOSPARK Drugs and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Nowrangroy Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 410 Reaffirmed Fac Patel Motors (Indore) Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Property Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Perfect Writing Instruments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 43.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Prakash Steelage Ltd CC CRISIL 1500 Downgraded D(Notice of from CRISIL Withdrawal) BBB ;Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' Prakash Steelage Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL 1100 Downgraded Loan Fac D(Notice of from CRISIL Withdrawal) BBB ;Placed on 'Notice of Withdrawal' PSN Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 48 Reaffirmed PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed PSN Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 31.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PSN Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.9 Reaffirmed Rashi Peripherals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1710 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Realtrack Wire Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 102.3 Reaffirmed Rotex Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 155 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Rotex Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Limits Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed * Includes packing credit cum post shipment of Rs.45 million as a sublimit Santosh Fine-Fab Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Credit Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 216 Reaffirmed Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shirode Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 12 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Shree Additives (Pharma and Foods) Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Shubham Civil Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SNL Bearings Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit of Rs.10 million. SNL Bearings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 36 Reaffirmed SNL Bearings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 85 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 658.4 Reaffirmed SRG Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Suma Shilp Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Suma Shilp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suma Shilp Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 828.6 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA-(SO) 8900 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC^ CRISIL AA-(SO) 17000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with buyer's credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.2000 million All the above facilities are guaranteed by Vedanta Ltd Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 20000 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd TL CRISIL AA-(SO) 5000 Assigned Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3250 million. Tatanet Services Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed TCG Facilities Management Services Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BBB- 181.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Discounting Loan Tirupati Wellness Rupee TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned Tirupati Wellness CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Tirupati Wellness Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL B 170 Assigned Tulsi Dall Mill CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Unique Concrete Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Uttam Food Infrastructure Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 69.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Vasu Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 4 Reaffirmed Veer Oil and General Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veer Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Veer Overseas Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 250 Reaffirmed Windston Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Windston Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)