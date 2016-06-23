Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amy Jewellery Designers Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase Amy Jewellery Designers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Anand Merchandising Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Anand Merchandising Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 165 Suspended Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from under LOC CRISIL A3+ Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt BG CRISIL A3 750 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL A4+ HSI Automotives Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 420 Suspended INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed JNP Products LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2 Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 M/S. D H Patel BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Suspended MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Mallikharjuna Agencies BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Nitin Alloys Global Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 64 Reaffirmed Nivedita Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 265.6 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed Rajshree Spintex BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Rajshree Spintex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended Forward Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Suspended Forward Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Forward Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 300 Assigned Risk Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 1280 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed $Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Standby Letter of Credit and partially interchangeable along with Standby Letter of Credit (Rs.500 Millions) with Packing credit, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit and Export Bills Rediscounting. Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 550 Assigned Spectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ The Travancore Mats & Matting Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Veni Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Suspended Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 126.5 Suspended Amy Jewellery Designers CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Annex Pharmaceutical & Chemicals Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Annex Pharmaceutical & Chemicals Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 40 Suspended Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 49.6 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 71.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14.2 Reaffirmed Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB C. Brijesh Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Assigned Loan Fac C. Brijesh Reddy TL CRISIL C 75 Assigned Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended Loan Fac Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended Devi Bottle Company CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Dhan Laxmi Agromills India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dhan Laxmi Agromills India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Dream Merchant Content Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Upgraded from CRISIL B ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed EMF Microloans Pool - Sapta - December Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 822 Withdrawn 2014 Energy Coal CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 890.8 Withdrawn Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2350 Reaffirmed Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Reaffirmed Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 152.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 301.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB G Kumaravel Textiles CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Ghanshyam Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Ghanshyam Udhyog CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Grace Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Grace Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.8 Suspended Loan Fac Grace Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20.7 Suspended HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO)# 787.5 Assigned Discounting Loan* *IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd are jointly and severally holding the total LRD loan of Rs.787.5 million.; #The structured obligation (SO) rating continues as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt service reserve account and an escrow mechanism. HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO)# 787.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan* *IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd are jointly and severally holding the total LRD loan of Rs.787.5 million. #The structured obligation (SO) rating continues as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt service reserve account and an escrow mechanism Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1980 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7970 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB+ HSI Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Loan Fac IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO)# 787.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan* *IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd are jointly and severally holding the total LRD loan of Rs.78 Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 400 Upgraded from CRISIL A- ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan; ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A- ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan; ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A- ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan; ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A- ** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan; ## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@# CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A- @ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund based interchangeability allowed JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JNP Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaluram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 68.6 Assigned Kaluram Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 71.4 Assigned Karnataka Agro Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 127 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 660 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BBB Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Laxmi Cotton Industries (Paratwada) CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed M.R.R. Infratech Global Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 700 Suspended Loan Fac M/S. D H Patel CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended Madhav Copper Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Assigned Madhav Copper Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Madhav Copper Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 1725.7 Withdrawn Trust XVII Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 104.3 Withdrawn Trust XVII Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA (SO)38.5 Withdrawn Trust XVII Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)101.2 Withdrawn Trust XVII Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Mallikharjuna Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71 Suspended Loan Fac N. A. Yarns CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended N. A. Yarns Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57.1 Assigned Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Nitin Alloys Global Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84 Reaffirmed Nitin Alloys Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nivedita Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 11.6 Assigned Nivedita Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Loan Fac Nivedita Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Orissa State Seeds Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60.2 Reaffirmed Palaniappa Marketing Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Parsvnath Developers Ltd NCD -- 600 Withdrawal Parsvnath Developers Ltd CC CRISIL C 989 Reaffirmed Parsvnath Developers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed Parsvnath Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1311 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Pearl Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Rajshree Spintex LT Loan CRISIL B 101.2 Suspended Rajshree Spintex CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.2 Suspended Safi Traders CC CRISIL BB 402.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Safi Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Credit Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 497.7 Reaffirmed Sell More Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 15 Suspended *long term facility Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 167 Suspended Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 122.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Full interchgebility is allowed from cash credit limits to Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Standby Letter of Credit, while interchngebility is allowed from Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Standby Letter of Credit to Cash Credit limits upto Rs. 300 million Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed **Full interchngebility with Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Working Capital Demand Loan and post Shipment credit in foreign currency Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned Spectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 547.5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 337.5 Reaffirmed Spectra Motors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt BG CRISIL D 13.1 Suspended Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL D 36.6 Suspended Ltd Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt TL CRISIL D 70.3 Suspended Ltd Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Subramaniam and Company CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB+ Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 221 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sujan Industries CC* CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes sublimits of WCDL Rs.90 MIllion, PCFC Rs.30 Million FBD Rs.30 Million LC Rs.20 Million and BG Rs.20 Million Sujan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ SVKR Property Holdings LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Loan Fac The Travancore Mats & Matting Co TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned The Travancore Mats & Matting Co Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned Credit Veni Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended Vera Nets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Suspended Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 41.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 