Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amy Jewellery Designers Foreign CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Amy Jewellery Designers Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Anand Merchandising Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Anand Merchandising Corporation Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal
*Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this
may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A2 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 165 Suspended
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 100 Upgraded from
under LOC CRISIL A3+
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt BG CRISIL A3 750 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4+
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL A3 250 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL A4+
HSI Automotives Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 420 Suspended
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 550 Reaffirmed
@ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund
based interchangeability allowed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed
@ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund
based interchangeability allowed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
@ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund
based interchangeability allowed
JNP Products LOC CRISIL A2 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 12.5 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded
Discounting Fac from CRISIL A2
Lindsay International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
M/S. D H Patel BG CRISIL A4+ 97.5 Suspended
MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
Mallikharjuna Agencies BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Rating Watch
with
Developing
Implications
Nitin Alloys Global Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 64 Reaffirmed
Nivedita Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 265.6 Reaffirmed
PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed
Rajshree Spintex BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended
Rajshree Spintex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4 0.9 Suspended
Forward
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 14.8 Suspended
Forward
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Forward
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A2 300 Assigned
Risk
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2 2000 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG# CRISIL A2 1280 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit.
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed
@Fully interchangeable with Letter of credit & Standby Letter of Credit.
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
$Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Standby Letter of Credit and partially
interchangeable along with Standby Letter of Credit (Rs.500 Millions) with Packing credit,
Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Post Shipment Credit and Export Bills Rediscounting.
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd BG CRISIL A2 550 Assigned
Spectra Motors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 2.5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4+
The Travancore Mats & Matting Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 155 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Veni Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 67.5 Suspended
Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended
Amity Rock Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 126.5 Suspended
Amy Jewellery Designers CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Annex Pharmaceutical & Chemicals Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Annex Pharmaceutical & Chemicals Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 49.6 Reaffirmed
Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 71.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aristoplast Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 14.2 Reaffirmed
Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Ashro Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.7 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Bipico Industries (Tools) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
C. Brijesh Reddy Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 25 Assigned
Loan Fac
C. Brijesh Reddy TL CRISIL C 75 Assigned
Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Contour Steel Engineering India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Assigned
Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Credila Financial Services Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Issue
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Cumbum Valley Winery Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Devi Bottle Company CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Dhan Laxmi Agromills India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Dhan Laxmi Agromills India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Dream Merchant Content Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 360 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 145 Reaffirmed
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 48.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Elgi Ultra Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.5 Reaffirmed
EMF Microloans Pool - Sapta - December Series A PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 822 Withdrawn
2014
Energy Coal CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended
Equitas Micro Finance Ltd Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA(SO) 890.8 Withdrawn
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 5600 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2350 Reaffirmed
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed
Currency TL
Essel Mining and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1100 Reaffirmed
Evershine Wood Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 152.9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 301.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
G Kumaravel Textiles CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
Ghanshyam Pulses CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Ghanshyam Udhyog CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Grace Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Grace Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Grace Spinning Mills TL CRISIL B+ 20.7 Suspended
HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO)# 787.5 Assigned
Discounting Loan*
*IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd
are jointly and severally holding the total LRD loan of Rs.787.5 million.; #The structured
obligation (SO) rating continues as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt service reserve
account and an escrow mechanism.
HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO)# 787.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan*
*IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd
are jointly and severally holding the total LRD loan of Rs.787.5 million.
#The structured obligation (SO) rating continues as the lease rental discounting loan has a debt
service reserve account and an escrow mechanism
Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1980 Reaffirmed
Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7970 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB+
Hombale Constructions and Estates Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
Ltd CRISIL BB+
HSI Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended
Loan Fac
IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd Lease Rental CRISIL A-(SO)# 787.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan*
*IndoSpace FWS Industrial Park Pvt Ltd, HCY Warehousing Pvt Ltd and HCY Industrial Parks Pvt Ltd
are jointly and severally holding the total LRD loan of Rs.78
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan;
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan;
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan;
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd CC**## CRISIL A 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
** Includes Bill Discount, Buyer Credit, Packing Credit, Short term Working capital demand Loan;
## Fund based to non-fund based interchangeability allowed
Jindal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@# CRISIL A 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
@ Includes Bank Guarantee, Letter of Credit & Letter of Undertakings; # Non-fund based to fund
based interchangeability allowed
JNP Products CC CRISIL BBB+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
JNP Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
JNP Products TL CRISIL BBB+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
K.F. Bioplants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kaluram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 68.6 Assigned
Kaluram Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 71.4 Assigned
Karnataka Agro Chemicals CC CRISIL BB- 127 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Karnataka Agro Chemicals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 68 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 660 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB
Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Ketan Brothers Diamondz Exports Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 750 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BBB
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended
Lantech Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 150 Suspended
Laxmi Cotton Industries (Paratwada) CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
M.R.R. Infratech Global Pvt. Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 700 Suspended
Loan Fac
M/S. D H Patel CC CRISIL BB 32.5 Suspended
Madhav Copper Pvt Ltd. TL CRISIL BB- 23.6 Assigned
Madhav Copper Pvt Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Madhav Copper Pvt Ltd. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 16.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MAG Solvics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 1725.7 Withdrawn
Trust XVII
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AA (SO) 104.3 Withdrawn
Trust XVII
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Liquidity Fac CRISIL AAA (SO)38.5 Withdrawn
Trust XVII
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Securitisation Second loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)101.2 Withdrawn
Trust XVII
Malabar Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Mallikharjuna Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended
Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 14 Suspended
Minopharm Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 71 Suspended
Loan Fac
N. A. Yarns CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
N. A. Yarns Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nahalchand Laloochand Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Rating Watch
with
Developing
Implications
Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Rating Watch
with
Developing
Implications
Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 57.1 Assigned
Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned
Nexgen Consultancy Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nitin Alloys Global Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 84 Reaffirmed
Nitin Alloys Global Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nivedita Rice Mill TL CRISIL BB- 11.6 Assigned
Nivedita Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nivedita Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Orissa State Seeds Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 29.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
P.P.Kharpatil Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 60.2 Reaffirmed
Palaniappa Marketing Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Parsvnath Developers Ltd NCD -- 600 Withdrawal
Parsvnath Developers Ltd CC CRISIL C 989 Reaffirmed
Parsvnath Developers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 200 Reaffirmed
Parsvnath Developers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1311 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed
PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 19.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 700 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Pearl Distillery Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Rajshree Spintex LT Loan CRISIL B 101.2 Suspended
Rajshree Spintex CC CRISIL BB 37.5 Suspended
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Ramkamal Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15.2 Suspended
Safi Traders CC CRISIL BB 402.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Safi Traders Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Sai Lekshmi Cashew Company Export Packing CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sales India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Saurashtra Infra and Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 497.7 Reaffirmed
Sell More Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. Overdraft Fac* CRISIL B 15 Suspended
*long term facility
Shalak Eatable Products Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 167 Suspended
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 122.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
*Full interchgebility is allowed from cash credit limits to Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of
Credit/ Standby Letter of Credit, while interchngebility is allowed from Financial Bank
Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Standby Letter of Credit to Cash Credit limits upto Rs. 300 million
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Reaffirmed
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
**Full interchngebility with Letter of Credit, Standby Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee, Working
Capital Demand Loan and post Shipment credit in foreign currency
Shirpur Gold Refinery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Assigned
Spectra Motors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 547.5 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 337.5 Reaffirmed
Spectra Motors Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt BG CRISIL D 13.1 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL D 36.6 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Laxmi Narasimhaa Spinning Mill Pvt TL CRISIL D 70.3 Suspended
Ltd
Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Venkata Srinivasa Polymers Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Subramaniam and Company CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended
Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB+
Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Suja Shoei Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 221 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Sujan Industries CC* CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
* Includes sublimits of WCDL Rs.90 MIllion, PCFC Rs.30 Million FBD Rs.30 Million LC Rs.20
Million and BG Rs.20 Million
Sujan Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
SVKR Property Holdings LT Loan CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Swastik Armaan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
The Travancore Mats & Matting Co TL CRISIL BB+ 130 Assigned
The Travancore Mats & Matting Co Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 95 Assigned
Credit
Veni Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 12.5 Suspended
Vera Nets Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 75 Suspended
Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended
Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 41.5 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)