Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 23, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Elecon Conductors Ltd BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Elecon Conductors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Emami Ltd CP (Reduced from CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Rs.7.75 Billion) Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A4+ 1000 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with export bill discounting, letter of credit of Rs.450 million and bank guarantee of Rs.500 million ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 4412.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 974 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Jaatvedas Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 121.5 Reaffirmed K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Reaffirmed Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 206.9 Suspended Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended National Housing Bank Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Credit Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Fac Sicagen India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 230 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 380 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2+ 12 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 195 Assigned Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed V. G. Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anant Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anant Educational Trust TL CRISIL B- 77.5 Assigned Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Eco Sand TL CRISIL B 89.4 Assigned Eco Sand Bill Discounting CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned Eco Sand Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 20 Assigned Fac Elecon Conductors Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Elecon Conductors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emami Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 4000 Reaffirmed ETA Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 950 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Frontier Logistics TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Frontier Logistics CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Frontier Logistics Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac G and G Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed Goya Agro Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Goya Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 4.7222 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Commercial Credit Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10.2778 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaatvedas Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- K.K. Rao Engineering Works Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 46.5 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 35.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ KJ Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B- 3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B- 115 Downgraded Overdraft Fac from CRISIL B Konduskar Travels Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Limenaph Chemicals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Mantri Primus Lifespaces Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BBB-(SO)1000 Reaffirmed Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB 143.1 Suspended Mechatronics Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 130 Suspended National Housing Bank Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 800 Reaffirmed Credit Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A- 121 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A- 99 Reaffirmed Nekkanti Sea Foods Ltd TL CRISIL A- 51 Assigned P.D. Agro Processors CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed P.D. Agro Processors TL CRISIL B 45.5 Reaffirmed Polyhose India (Rubber) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed R G Bronze Mfg. Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Saha Drug Distributor CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Sai Maritime and Management Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Property Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sai Shipping Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 245 Assigned Loan Fac Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2180 Reaffirmed Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting@ CRISIL BB 1000 Assigned Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shakti Apifoods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shakuntala Ware House CC CRISIL B 160 Suspended Shakuntala Ware House Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Shakuntala Ware House Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Suspended Loan Fac Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 107 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 115 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik I.B. Autogem Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 850 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 800 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Polytex Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 35 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 2 Assigned Loan Fac Shubhyan Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 63 Assigned Sicagen India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Sicagen India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSP Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 220 Reaffirmed SSP Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Credit SSP Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Star Cotspin Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Star Cotspin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 183.4 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sukra Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 82.5 Reaffirmed Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd CC CRISIL C 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 58.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 9.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 199.8 Assigned Sundaram Multi Pap Ltd TL CRISIL C 172.4 Assigned Sunrise Maritime Pte Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Universal Heat Exchangers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 140 Assigned V. G. Shipbreakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 813.5 Reaffirmed Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 24.1 Reaffirmed Limits Win-Medicare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 52.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)