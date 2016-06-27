Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Reassigned Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 160 Suspended # Includes Sublimit of Rs 20.0 Million for Cash Credit Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 400 Suspended Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Auto Profiles Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Advance Against CRISIL A1 60 Upgraded from Consignment Sales CRISIL A2+ Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A2+ Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 20 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A2+ Baazar Retail Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Negative Implications Brakes India Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Brakes India Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with bank guarantee Cochin Frozen Foods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd STD CRISIL A2+ 30000 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8500 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 102.3 Withdrawal DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 430 Notice of Withdrawal DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 6520 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1150 Withdrawal DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 14450 Assigned Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 14000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures El-Te Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed El-Te Marine Products Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Credit Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A2 4 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 1.8 Suspended Credit Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Indian Valve Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 3 Assigned Indian Valve Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Janki Metal Strips Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Jansons Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Credit Jansons Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 15 Suspended Jansons Industries Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 20 Suspended Risk Limits Kala Genset Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL A3 100 Suspended ^fully interchangeable with letter of credit Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4960 Reaffirmed Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Suspended Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 300 Suspended Discounting Fac KPIT Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reassigned Labdhi International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Labdhi International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 175 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mago Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 250 Suspended Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed MY Home Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Notice of Withdrawal MY Home Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal Loan Fac N. E. Agency Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac N. E. Agency BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Assigned Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 535 Suspended Credit Nitin Castings Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Omprakash Shivprakash Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sahakar Global Ltd BG*#$ CRISIL A2 965 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs. 50 Million as Overdraft/ Short Term Loan; # Includes sub-limit of Rs. 250 Million as Short Term Loan and Demand Loan; $ Includes sub-limit of Rs. 100 Million as Short Term Loan Sarthak Enterprise BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Sarthak Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 400 Suspended Discounting Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1420 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended SMJ Eximp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A3 450 Withdrawal Loan Fac SMJ Eximp Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 SMJ Eximp Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed SSM Builders and Promoters BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 24.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Swastik Pipe Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 550 Suspended Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ (SO)500 Converted from Provisional rating to Final rating Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Credit Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Discounting Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Discounting Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 21.3 Suspended Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajith Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Akin Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended # includes Sublimit of Rs 180.0 Million for Buyers Credit Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Suspended Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac Amazon Wood Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 65 Suspended Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Aryan Pumps and Enviro Solutions Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Auto Profiles Ltd CC CRISIL B 204 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Auto Profiles Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Auto Profiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 231.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Auto Profiles Ltd TL CRISIL B 289.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Auto Profiles Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Autotech Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 175.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Baazar Retail Ltd CC CRISIL A- 400.5 Negative Implications Brakes India Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Brakes India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 2250 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with short-term loan, working capital demand loan, packing credit, and other fund-based limits Cochin Frozen Foods Bill Discounting CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Deep Jan Kalyan Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Limits DLF Ltd TL -- 42320.8 Withdrawal DLF Ltd NCD CRISIL A 50000 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4150 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 22500 Assigned Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue EMF Microloans Pool - Series VI - Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) 749.9 Provisional Ethix Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 30 Suspended GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 160 Suspended GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180.5 Suspended GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac GB Raja Top Weaving Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 15 Suspended Credit Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 76 Assigned; Credit Suspension Revoked Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned; Discounting Suspension Revoked Ghaziabad Precision Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Gold King Tex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Goldenline Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Assigned Loan Fac Goldenline Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Gulabchand Badrinarayan CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Gulabchand Badrinarayan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120.5 Suspended Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41.5 Suspended Loan Fac Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Valve Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 16.6 Assigned Loan Fac Indian Valve Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Janki Metal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Janki Metal Strips Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Suspended Jansons Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Suspended Jansons Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 103.2 Suspended Jansons Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 6.8 Suspended Loan Fac Kala Genset Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Suspended *Included sublimit of Rs. 30 million of export packing credit Kala Genset Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 126.5 Suspended Kalpataru Satpura Transco Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Keshav Enterprises LOC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Kirloskar Pneumatic Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Kotak Petro-Chem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended KPIT Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 796.9 Reaffirmed KPIT Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL AA- 3628.6 Reaffirmed Kushal Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 95 Suspended Labdhi International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Linit Exports Pvt Ltd TL -- 50 Withdrawal Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 20 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 160 Withdrawal Credit Linit Exports Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Withdrawal Mago Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Master Minds LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 58.5 Reaffirmed Master Minds Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Master Minds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 175 Suspended Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 40.7 Suspended Micro Footwears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 149.3 Suspended Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 296 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 42 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 51 Assigned Limits Mundra Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 135 Assigned Mundra Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 77.5 Assigned Mundra Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac MY Home Industries Pvt Ltd CP -- 750 Withdrawn N. E. Agency CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 115 Suspended Namdhari Food International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 157.6 Suspended Loan Fac Narmada Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed Nitin Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 94 Reaffirmed Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Cotton and Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Ruhatiya Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed S. B. Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Suspended S. B. Packagings Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 40 Suspended Sahakar Global Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 135 Reaffirmed Sanket Properties Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sarthak Enterprise Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Satyam Green Energy TL CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shivparas Alloy and Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 2996.9 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3893.1 Suspended Shri Govindaraja Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 630 Suspended Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 525 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Limits SKC Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL D 300 Suspended Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL D 6.5 Suspended Ltd Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Sri Vakirakaaliamman Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL D 89 Suspended Ltd Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial LT Loan CRISIL BB- 657.5 Suspended Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Educational Trust SSM Builders and Promoters LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1800 Suspended Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 44 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 76 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar Irrigation Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar Plastic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar Polymers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 13 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 177 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Sudhakar PVC Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 68 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Swargiya Tapeshwar Ram Kalyan Samiti Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Limits Swastik Pipe Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1030 Suspended Swastik Pipe Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Swastik Pipe Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Tejraj Promoters and Builders Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Limits Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 60 Assigned Toplon Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 75 Assigned Loan Fac V. P. M. Sankar and Son CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed V. P. M. Sankar and Son LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Industries Vaishnodevi Oil Seeds Processing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vaishnodevi Refoils and Solvex TL CRISIL BB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vinplex India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 537.6 Reaffirmed Vinplex India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 102.4 Reaffirmed Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Zuha Leather Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.7 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 