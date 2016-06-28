Jun 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abaj Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Suspended Aniket Marketing LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Aniket Marketing Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 69.9 Suspended Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Suspended Ashok Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Credit Ashok Granites Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 102.7 Reaffirmed Ashok Granites Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A3+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Credit Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac* CRISIL A2 400 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with post shipment facility Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 308 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned C J S Specialty Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 110 Reaffirmed C. J. Shah and Co. LOC* CRISIL A2+ 8500 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyers credit of Rs.1250 million Centrum Broking Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 700 Reaffirmed Centrum Broking Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 244 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 142 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Excell Autovista Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 9.5 Assigned Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Ideal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Jayesh Umakant Nehete BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Jeet Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Jeet Impex Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Loan Fac Jolly Board Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jolly Board Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jolly Board Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Suspended Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Credit Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Purchase Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 470 Suspended Mahadev Manufactures BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Marsons Electrical Industries LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Bills CRISIL D 5 Downgraded Discount/Cheque from CRISIL Purchase A4 Micro Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A2 200 Suspended MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Patel Ravji Mavji & Co - Keshod Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Perfect Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Raj Shoes Foreign CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Documentary Bills Purchase* * It has PCFC sublimit of Rs.20 milliion in non peak season and Rs.22.5 million in peak season. Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned S. K. Exports - Kanpur Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports - Kanpur LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed S. K. Exports - Kanpur Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 44 Suspended Ltd Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sangrur Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Skymax Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 12 Suspended SRC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Assigned Credit* * Fully interchangeable with post shipment Summit Jewellery LLP Foreign CRISIL A4 19.8 Notice of Discounting Bill Withdrawal Purchase Summit Jewellery LLP Packing Credit CRISIL A4 13.2 Notice of Withdrawal Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 950 Reaffirmed Tanvirkumar & Co Post Shipment CRISIL A4 533 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1290 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed The Suminter Organic And Fair Trade Pre Shipment Fac* CRISIL A2 75 Assigned Cotton Ginning Mill Pvt Ltd * Fully interchangeable with post shipment facility Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 380 Reaffirmed Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Universal Cartons Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned V S Metacast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abaj Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Suspended Abaj Foods Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B 82 Suspended Aniket Marketing CC CRISIL BB- 0.1 Suspended Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Arjun Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Arjun Pulp and Paper India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 226 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Arrow Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Arrow Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arrow Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Arun Shelters Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Bergwerff Organic India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 28.2 Assigned Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 281.6 Reaffirmed Borkar Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 28.7 Assigned Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 219 Reaffirmed Cheema Boilers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 144.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheema Boilers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings CHW Forge Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 458 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed CHW Forge Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 200 Assigned Erawat Pharma Ltd CC CRISIL BB 64.1 Reaffirmed Erawat Pharma Ltd TL CRISIL BB 45.9 Reaffirmed Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Everest Starch India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Excell Autovista Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 175 Suspended Godavari Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Godavari Foundation TL CRISIL BB+ 85 Assigned Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 260 Reaffirmed Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guru Rajendra Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Holistic Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Ideal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ideal Chemicals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Jayesh Umakant Nehete CC CRISIL B 17.5 Suspended Jolly Board Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jolly Board Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 25 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB Jolly Board Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 117.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 370 Reaffirmed JSR Infra Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jugraj Tejraj Agency Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 9.5 Assigned Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 1526.9 Suspended Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 304 Suspended Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 420 Suspended Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 509.6 Suspended Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 145 Suspended Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 95 Suspended Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19 Suspended Loan Fac Kingston Paptech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 81 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Interchangeable with short term facilities Kotak Mahindra Investments Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 5250 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed Mahabir Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahadev Manufactures CC CRISIL BBB 84 Reaffirmed Mahadev Manufactures Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mahadev Manufactures TL CRISIL BBB 26.2 Assigned Marsons Electrical Industries CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maxflow Pumps India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Micro Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended Micro Industrial Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL BBB+ 65.3 Suspended Micro Industrial Corporation TL CRISIL BBB+ 69.7 Suspended MPIL Steel Structures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed MPIL Steel Structures Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Credit MPIL Steel Structures Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 7 Reaffirmed Naad Builders and Developers TL CRISIL B+ 71.5 Suspended National Buildings Construction BG CRISIL AA 15000 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd CRISIL AA- National Buildings Construction Proposed BG CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from Corporation Ltd CRISIL AA- OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac OM Energy Generation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 383.5 Reaffirmed Patel Ravji Mavji & Co - Keshod CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Patel Ravji Mavji & Co - Keshod Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loan Fac Perfect Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Precision Engineering Components Pvt LtdBG CRISIL D 5 Suspended Precision Engineering Components Pvt LtdCC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Precision Engineering Components Pvt LtdTL CRISIL D 71 Suspended R. R. Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 23 Reaffirmed R. R. Developers TL CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Raj Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Credit Ravels Apparels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6.5 Assigned Loan Fac Rhythm Land Developers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 550 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Roselabs Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Roselabs Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 15 Reaffirmed Roselabs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. K. Exports - Kanpur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. K. Exports - Kanpur TL CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Ltd Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Pvt Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 31 Suspended Ltd Sadguru Engineers & Allied Services Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Ltd Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B+ 29 Suspended Sadhav Offshore Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Suspended Loan Fac Sangrur Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Senthil Murugan Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Shiv Shakti Construction CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Shiv Shakti Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit - 300 Withdrawal Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd Standby FB Limits - 50 Withdrawal Shree Balaji Coal Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB-/ Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 190 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of letter of credit of Rs.100 million Shree Radheyshyam Syn-Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 Suspended Loan Fac Shree Ramdev Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 75 Suspended Shree Ramdev Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.3 Suspended Skymax Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Skymax Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 33.2 Suspended Loan Fac Skymax Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 29.8 Suspended SRC Projects Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SRC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & Boiled CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & Boiled Foreign LOC CRISIL B+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & Boiled Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 64.2 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Loan Fac Sri Lakshmi Ganesh Modern Raw & Boiled LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Venkateswara Vidya Peeth CC CRISIL B- 256.6 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Vidya Peeth LT Loan CRISIL B- 25 Assigned Suminter India Organics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Summit Jewellery LLP CC CRISIL B+ 45 Notice of Withdrawal Summit Jewellery LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 36 Reaffirmed Sunbright Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit Sundaram-Clayton Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 2350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)/Bills Discounting/Short Term Loans Sundaram-Clayton Ltd External CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Sundaram-Clayton Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Sundaram-Clayton Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 420 Reaffirmed Super Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 64 Suspended Super Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 25.5 Suspended Tanvirkumar & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 112 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 295 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Thakur Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB The Ananda Bag Tea Co. Ltd. CC CRISIL BB+ 82 Reaffirmed Topline Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Reaffirmed Transworld Shoes Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Universal Cartons Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned V S Metacast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended V S Metacast Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 60 Suspended Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60.2 Suspended Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 44.8 Suspended Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 25 Suspended Loan Fac Win-Tel Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 