Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airson Ceramic Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 240 Reaffirmed Babu Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Babu Engineering Corporation Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1500 Assigned Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Cochin Veneers LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Commtrade Metals Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 67 Suspended Cotton Buds Inc Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Cotton Buds Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Drish Shoes Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 716.6 Reaffirmed Credit Drish Shoes Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Emco Exports LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Emco Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Extraweave Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Extraweave Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Gopal Cylinders BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gopal Cylinders Unit - III BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd Himanshu Apparels Foreign CRISIL A3 25 Suspended Discounting Bill Purchase IPCA Laboratories Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A2+ 3370 Reaffirmed Kavita Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3300 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 500 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL A1 Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahalakshmi Spintex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned under LOC Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 6 Reaffirmed Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 19.4 Assigned Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd ST Debt Programme**CRISIL A1+ 46000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.39.00 Billion; ** PGCIL intends to raise short term working capital loans against this programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 6000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 16000 Reaffirmed Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 325 Suspended Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Suspended Ram Impex Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1400 Suspended Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Suspended Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Tata Industries Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd BG CRISIL A4 26.1 Suspended The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 33800 Reaffirmed Xicon International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Infrastructure - Ahmedabad Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 250 Assigned Loan Fac Airson Ceramic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Airson Ceramic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Airson Ceramic Industries TL CRISIL BB- 21.9 Reaffirmed Alfa Electronic Services India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Ariex Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded Ariex Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 45 Downgraded Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 170 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and letter of credit up to Rs.50.00 million; and with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, and export credit up to Rs.90.00 million Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Babu Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 17 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Challa Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Classicon Construction India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.5 Assigned Cochin Veneers CC CRISIL B 9 Suspended Cochin Veneers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10.6 Suspended Cochin Veneers Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.4 Suspended Commtrade Metals CC CRISIL B 95 Suspended Commtrade Metals Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 25 Suspended Commtrade Metals TL CRISIL B 63 Suspended Cotton Buds Inc Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Fac Cotton Buds Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Drish Shoes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Drish Shoes Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 143.4 Assigned Emco Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Loan Fac Extraweave Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Discounting Extraweave Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Credit Fonroche Raajhans Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 410 Reaffirmed Fonroche Saaras Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1290 Reaffirmed Gopal Cylinders CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Gopal Cylinders Unit - III CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gopal Cylinders Unit - III Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Gopal Lifesciences Unit - II Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Hightension Electrical Equipments Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ltd Himanshu Apparels Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 31 Suspended Himanshu Apparels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 44 Suspended Loan Fac IPCA Laboratories Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL AA IPCA Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 11825 Downgraded from CRISIL AA *Interchangeable with other fund-based and non-fund-based facilities. J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1705 Reaffirmed Credit J. B and Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL D 50 Suspended Discounting Jai Hind Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A(SO) 1800.1 Reaffirmed [Upgraded from CRISIL BBB (SO)] Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A(SO) 63.5 Reaffirmed [Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ (SO)] Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA-(SO) 1905 Reaffirmed [Upgraded from CRISIL A(SO)] Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+(SO) 777.7 Reaffirmed [Upgraded from CRISIL AA- (SO)] Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+(SO) 2500 Reaffirmed [Upgraded from CRISIL AA- (SO)] Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB(SO) 19.4 Reaffirmed [Upgraded from CRISIL BB (SO)] Kavita Industries TL CRISIL BB- 2 Assigned Kavita Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kavita Industries CC CRISIL BB- 22.5 Assigned Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 1400 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Krantiveer Vasantrao Narayanrao Naik TL CRISIL D 188.7 Suspended Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 28.5 Assigned M.G. Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries CC CRISIL BB- 345 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 134.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 205 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahakaushal Sugar and Power Industries Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 312 Assigned Ltd Mahalakshmi Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 296 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB+ 39 Reaffirmed Modi-Mundipharma Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 59 Reaffirmed Limits Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Neptune Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 44 Reaffirmed North Bihar Highway Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 500 Suspended North Bihar Highway Ltd TL CRISIL D 4750 Suspended Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77.6 Assigned Paramhans Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Pashupati Metallics CC CRISIL B 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Planet PR Appartment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 140000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 130000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 108870 Reaffirmed Series (XLVI, XLVII, XLVIII and XLIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 90912 Reaffirmed Series (XLIII, XLIV and XLV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 88300 Reaffirmed (Series XL, XLI and XLII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 96975 Reaffirmed (Series XXXV, XXXVI, XXXVII, XXXVIII and XXXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 58368.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXXIII and XXXIV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 45125 Reaffirmed (Series XXX, XXXI and XXXII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 27731.2 Reaffirmed (Series XXVIII and XXIX)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 23123.8 Reaffirmed (Series XXIV, XXV, XXVI and XXVII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 1793.7 Reaffirmed (Series XXIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 4025 Reaffirmed (Series XXII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 14612.5 Reaffirmed (Series XIX, XX, and XXI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 8995 Reaffirmed (Series XVII and XVIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed (Series XVI)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3582.5 Reaffirmed (Series XIV and XV)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 3237.5 Reaffirmed (Series XI, XII, and XIII)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 634.6 Reaffirmed (Series X)* *Outstanding amount as on March 31, 2015 Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed Pulkit Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Punjab Liquors Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Pushpit Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Suspended Rainbow Silks BG CRISIL BB- 1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rainbow Silks Foreign Usance CRISIL BB- 60 Downgraded Bills Purchase - from CRISIL BB Discounting* Rainbow Silks LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Rainbow Silks Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 23.4 Assigned Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Rajasthan Tours Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.6 Assigned Loan Fac Ram Impex Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Rayban Feeds and Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sancheti Properties TL CRISIL B+ 212.5 Assigned Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 190 Reaffirmed Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shiva Dall Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Shiva Dall Industries TL CRISIL B+ 9.5 Assigned Shree Mahalaxmi Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Suspended Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Loan Fac Shri T.P.Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Suspended Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Suspended Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 230 Suspended Loan Fac Sivaswathi Constructions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Credit Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Sri Gokul Kannan Modern Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Star Royal Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Star Royal Distributors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Surya Bakery and Confectionery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Surya Bakery and Confectionery Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 132.5 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd CC CRISIL B- 1014.7 Suspended The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 735.7 Suspended The Saswad Mali Sugar Factory Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 34.2 Suspended Loan Fac The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 4682.4 Developing Implications The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 14172.8 Developing Implications The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 22398.3 Developing Implications Vicor Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Vicor Stainless Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Suspended Vishal Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Credit* *includes sublimit of Rs. 85 million of packing credit facility and Rs. 40 million of Gold Loan facility Vishal Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Xicon International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Xicon International Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.