Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 180 Suspended Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8 Assigned Bhumi Developers BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Dipesh Engineering Works BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit#CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1+ 35 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Hits Exports LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Hits Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 47.5 Assigned Infosys Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyers Credit JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Komal Cashews Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 350 Assigned Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Forward Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Krishna Sai Granites Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Forward Lyka BDR Inernational Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 134 Suspended Purchase Lyka BDR Inernational Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 66 Suspended Loan Fac Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mirza International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 1900 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.10 million Neel Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with BG up to Rs.10 million Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Plastex Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Plastex Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 66.9 Suspended Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 85 Assigned Shiv Shakti Timber Industries BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Shiv Shakti Timber Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 1.3 Reaffirmed Shree Raj Guru Foils LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Siddhi Sales Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 120 Suspended Loan Fac Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 360 Reaffirmed Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 5 Reaffirmed Forward Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 25 Reaffirmed Spectrum Infotech Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A1 10 Assigned Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed TVS Credit Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 4000* Reaffirmed *Including commercial paper Unique Chemoplant Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Extractions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Aditya Extractions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 3.2 Assigned Adya Bhawan Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Adya Bhawan Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Adya Bhawan Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ahlada Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series V/2012*CRISIL BB+(SO) 2000 Negative Corporation Implications Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 770 Negative Corporation II/2008* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 800 Negative Corporation III/2008* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bond Series CRISIL BB+(SO) 1210 Negative Corporation IV/2010* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Andhra Pradesh State Financial Bonds Series VII CRISIL BB+(SO) 2080 Negative Corporation & VIII/2014* Implications *Amount outstanding as on March 31, 2015 Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 10 Suspended Apollo Computing Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Loan Fac Asian Food Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL BBB- 910 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 million of sublimit of Bank Guarantee Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Bamboli Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Suspended Loan Fac Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Suspended Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 385.1 Assigned Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.5 Assigned Loan Fac Best Knitting Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 191.4 Assigned Bhumi Developers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 448.6 Suspended Buywel Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 11.4 Suspended Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 26 Reaffirmed Ltd Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Consolidated Shipping Line India Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Core Plasto Enterprises CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Core Plasto Enterprises TL CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dipesh Engineering Works CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Enertech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 65 Suspended Loan Fac GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL A+ 128 Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limits viz., Cash credit, PSFC etc GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 330 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A+ 190 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency** **Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limits viz., Cash credit, PSFC etc GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 382 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed GVK Biosciences Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A+ 290 Assigned **Fully interchangeable with any other working capital limits viz., Cash credit, PSFC etc Hits Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Discounting Hits Exports Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Limits Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Fac Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB- 160 Suspended Funding Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 41.7 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 850 Reaffirmed Jagriti Steel CC CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Jagriti Steel LT Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Suspended Jagriti Steel Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Loan Fac JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) up to Rs 550 million, buyer's credit up to Rs 550 million, short-term loan up to Rs 550 million, bank guarantee up to Rs 100 million, and overdraft facility up to Rs 150 million. JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 895 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 1236.2 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Johal Carriers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned Johal Carriers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Assigned Loan Fac Johal Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Kamadhenu Food Processing Industries CC CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Kamadhenu Food Processing Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 355 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Fac Kataria Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Kataria Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Loan Fac Komal Cashews Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.5 Assigned Loan Fac Komal Cashews Pledge Loan CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Kopran Research Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Krishna Auto Riders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Krishna Sai Granites Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Credit Laxme Saai Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 38.6 Suspended Laxme Saai Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 86.4 Suspended M K Printpack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 117.3 Suspended M K Printpack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 82.7 Suspended Manisha Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Suspended Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Marketing Times Automobiles Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 70 Suspended Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 83.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Miraj Drymix Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 26.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Mirza International Ltd CC CRISIL A 400 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Mittapalli Agro Exports CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reassigned Nadhi Bio Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC^^ CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with working capital demand loan; changeable one-way with letter of credit and bank guarantee (BG) Neel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Neel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac New World Realty LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Loan Fac Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.3950 Million ^ Interchangeable with Inland/Import Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.250 million $ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.400 million Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5200 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed Plastex Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 18.5 Assigned Plastex Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Plastex Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Prakash Stainless Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd Mortgage Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Ridham Synthetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Rose Solvents Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 450 Suspended S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 110 Suspended S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 500 Suspended S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 150 Suspended Loan Fac S K Sarawagi and Co Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 400 Suspended S. R. S. Park LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Sadhav Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Suspended Sadhav Shipping Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 5.3 Suspended Sadhav Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 286.8 Suspended Sarvajnik Shikshonnyan Sansthan Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Limits Satyavathi Bio-Life Sciences Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 55 Suspended Satyavathi Bio-Life Sciences Ltd TL CRISIL B 140 Suspended Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed Shambhu Dayal Agro Food Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shambhu Dayal Jain and Company CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1 Assigned Loan Fac Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Shiv Shakti Timber Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Suspended Shiv Shakti Timber Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 14 Suspended Shiv Shakti Timber Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Loan Fac Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 18.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shivans Power & Irrigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 60 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Shree Raj Guru Foils CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Shree Raj Guru Foils Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Siddhi Sales Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Sri Adishankaracharya Cotton and Oil CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Adishankaracharya Cotton and Oil Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Balaji Raw And Parboiled Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Durgamalleswari Educational Society CC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Sri Durgamalleswari Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL D 120 Suspended Sri Durgamalleswari Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 17.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Krishna Jewellery Mart Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Standard Radiators Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 9 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd Cash TL CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Superon Schweisstechnik India Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Sushil Frozen Agro Processing Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 80 Assigned Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fac Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BB+ 400 Assigned Funding Three Eye Tech TL CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Tirual Bortiman Tea Estate Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Tirual Bortiman Tea Estate Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 240 Suspended Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82 Assigned Tricon Polyfabs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Loan Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 600 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Trivitron Healthcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed TVS Credit Services Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Unique Chemoplant Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL B+ Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 55 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Viraj Alchohol and Allied Industries TL CRISIL D 115 Assigned Ltd Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/ Viwa Drymix Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB/ Z. A. Sea Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 