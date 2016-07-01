Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 170 Reaffirmed ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 275 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Anil Sancheti BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Ascent Meditech Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Credit Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Assigned Aspire Systems India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 150 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ Atmastco Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Bharat Infrastructure And Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Chavan Motors Division India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Suspended Devi Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Devraj Tropical Fruits BG CRISIL A4+ 1.1 Suspended Devraj Tropical Fruits LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Reaffirmed Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 24.5 Suspended Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Garden City Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 775 Suspended Foreign Currency Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Limit* *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1740 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1050 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bills discounting India Cartons LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Indofil Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 3250 Reaffirmed INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and BG CRISIL A4+ 320 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Contractors Pvt Ltd Kraftwares India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 30 Suspended Credit Kraftwares India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 65 Suspended Kraftwares India Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 60 Suspended Foreign Currency Kraftwares India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 15 Suspended Loan Fac Lado Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Madhava Hytech Infrastructures India BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3 Mechvac India Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Mechvac India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Mythri Infra Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 72 Assigned Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Pan Intellecom Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 160 Assigned *Interchangeable with letter of credit Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from Foreign Currency CRISIL A3 R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Revive Construction Company India Pvt BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Suspended S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A4 140 Suspended Discounting Fac Sagar Steels Processing and BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned; Manufacturing Unit Suspension Revoked Samrat Plywood Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Samrat Plywood Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned Santosh Timber Trading Co. Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 200 Assigned * Includes sublimit of Rs.70.0 million for letter of comfort and Rs.130.0 million for buyers credit limit Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 35 Assigned Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 15 Assigned Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Shir Commodities and Futures Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 570 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Vasavi Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Credit Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 216 Suspended Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 24 Suspended Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 8 Suspended Loan Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 40 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Risk Limits Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Suspended Supernova Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffimed Supernova Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 250 Reaffimed Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 77.3 Assigned under LOC Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned The Cots Knits Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Thrimathy Contracting Company BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed ValueLabs Technologies Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Forward VTM Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 450 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A One Duty Free Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit ABM Civil Ventures Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+- Amala Granites Products Rupee TL CRISIL B 41 Assigned Amala Granites Products CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Amala Granites Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Assigned Loan Fac Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Amps Engineering and Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.2 Suspended Aranhikkal Granite Unit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Aranhikkal Granite Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Ascent Meditech Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Ascent Meditech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 135 Assigned Ashapura Aromas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Assigned Aspire Systems India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 300 Assigned Atmastco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Suspended Atmastco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 87.5 Suspended Atmastco Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Credit Bharat Infrastructure And Engineers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 38.5 Assigned Chavan Motors Division India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Chavan Motors Division India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 73.5 Suspended Loan Fac D. H. Khandelwal Commercial Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.5 Suspended Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Deccan Ferro Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Devi Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Devraj Tropical Fruits CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Suspended Devraj Tropical Fruits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Suspended Loan Fac Devraj Tropical Fruits TL CRISIL BB+ 23.6 Suspended ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA- r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP- MLD 350000 Reaffirmed Protected AA- r Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Eisha Atharva Construction LT Loan CRISIL B 150 Suspended Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 45 Suspended Entraco Power Systems Pvt. Ltd. Proposed TL CRISIL B 0.5 Suspended Exquisite Print And Pack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Exquisite Print And Pack Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 29.4 Assigned Garden City Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Loan Fac GVP Infra Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 500 Assigned GVRMP Dharwad Ramanagar Tollway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1500 Assigned Harsh Enterprises - Delhi CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL -- 1234.7 Withdrawal Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 751.7 Withdrawal Loan Fac Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3068.6 Reaffirmed India Cartons CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Indofil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 3785 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 2165 Reaffirmed Credit Indofil Industries Ltd External CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Indofil Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 2274 Reaffirmed Indofil Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3706 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs Provisional 499.6 Converted CRISIL A- (SO) from Provisional CRISIL BBB (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services Ltd Series A1 PTCs Provisional 16.3 Converted CRISIL A- (SO) from Provisional CRISIL BBB (SO) JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers and Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd Kraftwares India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Suspended Lado Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lado Ceramic Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Lakshmi Ranga Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 77.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lakshmi Ranga Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lakshmi Traders - Chennai CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lakshmi Traders - Chennai Proposed WC Fac CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB M/s. Rajendra Kumar Sureka & Others TL CRISIL B+ 97.5 Reaffirmed Maa Vindhwasini Mahila Prashikshan Evam Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Samaj Sewa Sansthan Loan Fac Madhava Hytech Infrastructures India CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned; Pvt Ltd Suspension Revoked Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Magnum Mi Steel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 17.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahavir Cottex CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Mahavir Cottex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34.8 Suspended Loan Fac Mahavir Cottex TL CRISIL B 15.2 Suspended Mechvac India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Mechvac India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Mechvac India Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Mechvac India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 39.6 Assigned Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Mega Link Chains India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 28 Assigned Milroc Good Earth Property And Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Developers LLP from CRISIL BB Milroc Good Earth Property And TL CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Developers LLP from CRISIL BB Murali Ads and Publicities Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Loan Fac Murali Ads and Publicities CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Murali Ads and Publicities LT Loan CRISIL B+ 210 Assigned Mythri Infra CC CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Narula Oil and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 353 Assigned Neo Essel Dispoware Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Niobe IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ (SO) Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Niobe IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A+ (SO) Converted from Provisional Rating to Final Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Nirmala Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ocean Pearl Hotels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Pan Intellecom Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Pan Intellecom Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 171.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 72.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Premchand Jute and Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended R. P. Metal Sections Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 38.7 Suspended Loan Fac Revive Construction Company India Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 100 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Suspended S N Thakkar Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sachdeva Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 52.6 Assigned Sagar Steels Processing and CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned; Manufacturing Unit Suspension Revoked Sagar Steels Processing and TL CRISIL BB 70 Assigned; Manufacturing Unit Suspension Revoked Samrat Plywood Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Samrat Plywood Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Samrat Plywood Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 255 Assigned Santosh Timber Trading Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 5 Assigned Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned Schiffer and Menezes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 20 Assigned Credit Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB- Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Seven Seas Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2180 Reaffirmed Shivaganga Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shivam Transcon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 40 Suspended Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.6 Suspended Loan Fac Shivanjali Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20.9 Suspended Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 547.7 Suspended Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Loan Fac Shree Tatyasaheb Kore Warana Sahakari TL CRISIL D 452.3 Suspended Navshakti Nirman Sanstha Ltd Shree Vasavi Exports Key CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shree Vasavi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B 10 Assigned Purchase Shree Vasavi Exports CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Shri Ram Switchgears Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 32 Suspended Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42 Suspended Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 26.3 Suspended Loan Fac Siena Engineering Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 6.6 Suspended Smith Structures (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Solnova Power Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Somany Fine Vitrified Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Sree Guru Renuka Rice Industries CC CRISIL B 56.2 Assigned Sree Guru Renuka Rice Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.3 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL D Sree Koppammal Cotton Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL D Sri Chowdeshwari Properties Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries CC* CRISIL BB+ 95 Suspended * Includes a sublimit of Rs.15 million for Packing credit. Sri Devaraaja Agro Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 87.3 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Devi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 67.3 Assigned Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 175 Suspended Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.3 Suspended Loan Fac Star Circlips and Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 229.2 Suspended Sun Ark Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Sunil Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 137.5 Suspended Supernova Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Supernova Engineers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Susee Cars and Trucks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Susee Cars and Trucks Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Susee Cars and Trucks Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 8 Suspended Tarang Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 8.1 Assigned TEJ COKE UNIT - II CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed The Cots Knits CC CRISIL B 21.5 Reaffirmed The Cots Knits Foreign bill CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Discounting The Cots Knits Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 49.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thrimathy Contracting Company CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tristar Formulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 78 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Suspended V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Suspended Loan Fac V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 68.2 Suspended ValueLabs Technologies CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Assigned * Interchangeable with Packing Credit VTM Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 42 Reaffirmed VTM Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 680 Assigned Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Reaffirmed Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Wearresist Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 9.7 Reaffirmed Yash Construction Company - Latur CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Yash Construction Company - Latur TL CRISIL B 15 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 