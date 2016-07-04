Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Developing
Implications
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Developing
Implications
D K Ceramic BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Assigned
Protected Market A1+r
Linked Debentures
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed
Credit
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Limit*
*Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring
Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1940 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1550 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bills discounting
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned
**Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
**Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed
Krepton India Granites Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Suspended
Krepton India Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Kumar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended
Manappuram Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs.15 billion
Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed
Limit a
a Fully interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG)
Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 1275 Reaffirmed
Limit b
b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million
Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Limit b
b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million
Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 530 Reaffirmed
Limit c
c Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.100 million
Metenere Ltd LOC m1 CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed
m1 Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 450 million.
Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed
m Fully interchangeable with BG
Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed
m Fully interchangeable with BG
Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
m Fully interchangeable with BG
Metenere Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Metenere Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Credit Fac
Metenere Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Credit Fac
Metenere Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A2 845 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mulji Devshi Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Mulji Devshi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Foreign Currency
Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
P. Ashokkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Credit
Patwari Electricals BG CRISIL A4 232 Suspended
Patwari Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended
Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Radha Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Radha Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned
under LOC
Rambal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Rambal Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Rambal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Rambal Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Saraf Dyechem Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Saraf Dyechem Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended
Shafeeq Shameel and Co. BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Shafeeq Shameel and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended
Vardhman Textiles Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs.7 Billion
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
**Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 28 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Balajee Arun Educational Society CC CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Balajee Arun Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 51.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Balajee Arun Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 193.8 Assigned
Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 290 Reaffirmed
Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Sahakari Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Soot Girni Ltd
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Developing
Implications
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 450 Developing
Implications
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Developing
Loan Fac Implications
D K Ceramic CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
D K Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
D K Ceramic TL CRISIL D 42 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed
Trust Association
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.4 Reaffirmed
Trust Association Loan Fac
Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed
Trust Association
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BB-
Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
against term
deposits
Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 366.1 Reaffirmed
Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11150.2 Withdrawal
Himatsingka Seide Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 200 Withdrawal
Indore Table Tennis Trust TL CRISIL BB- 96.3 Suspended
Indore Table Tennis Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 145650 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed
Debentures AAAr
Krepton India Granites Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Fac
Krugo Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Kumar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Kumaran Aagro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Kumaran Aagro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kumaran Aagro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Suspended
Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 221 Suspended
Credit
Mack Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Mack Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16325 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A+
Manas Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Manas Automotive Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Suspended
Metenere Ltd CC d1 CRISIL BBB+ 895 Reaffirmed
d1 Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and post-shipment credit in
foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs. 750 million. Interchangeable with working capital
demand loan (WCDL) to the extent of Rs.380 million
Metenere Ltd CC e CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed
e Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.150 million
Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed
f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed
f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC
Metenere Ltd CC g CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
g Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, buyer's credit (BC), and LC to the extent of Rs.300
million. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million
Metenere Ltd CC h CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed
h Fully interchangeable with WCDL.
Metenere Ltd CC i1 CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed
i1 Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 850
million. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs.250 million.
Metenere Ltd CC j1 CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed
j1 Interchangeable with PCFC, PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million and BC to the extent of
Rs.600 million
Metenere Ltd CC k CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed
k Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million and BC to the extent of
Rs.600 million.
Metenere Ltd CC l CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed
l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC.
Metenere Ltd CC l CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed
l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC.
Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 470 Reaffirmed
Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Metenere Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2146 Reaffirmed
Metenere Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1229 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MS Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
MS Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2767.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2790.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4562.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4593.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 6932.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2749.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2597.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 209.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 232.879 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 437.571 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
N.N.Saha and Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Suspended
Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended
Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78.5 Suspended
Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended
Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Parshwanath Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Parshwanath Ginning and Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Parshwanath Ginning and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 9.8 Suspended
Patwari Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended
Patwari Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LtdCC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LtdForeign LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed
Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LtdTL CRISIL D 291 Reaffirmed
Pupneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL D 131.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pupneja Rice Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pupneja Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Radha Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Rambal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Suspended
Rambal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.912 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ramdev Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Ramdev Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 28.5 Suspended
Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
Overdraft Fac CRISIL B
Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended
Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended
Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
(Naini)
Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.6 Assigned
(Naini)
Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Shree Sai Maruti Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL D 59 Suspended
Factory
Shree Sai Maruti Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Suspended
Factory Loan Fac
SMPC Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned
Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Swagath Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 230 Suspended
TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BB 216 Downgraded
Ltd Discounting Loan from CRISIL
BB+
Trump Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed
Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 28 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
