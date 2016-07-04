Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chemfab Alkalis Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 130 Developing Implications Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 55 Developing Implications D K Ceramic BG CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finvest Pvt Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 5000 Assigned Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Geethalaya Exports Export Packing CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Credit Geethalaya Exports Standby Line of CRISIL A3 16 Reaffirmed Credit Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 135 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 55 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Export Finance CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Limit* *Interchangeable with bills discounting and export factoring Himatsingka Seide Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1940 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A2+ 1550 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bills discounting INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 24150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 5850 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt Issue** CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed **Assigned for initial/follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Krepton India Granites Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Krepton India Granites Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Kumar Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.15 billion Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 350 Reaffirmed Limit a a Fully interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) and bank guarantee (BG) Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 1275 Reaffirmed Limit b b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Limit b b Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million Metenere Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL A2 530 Reaffirmed Limit c c Fully interchangeable with LC and interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.100 million Metenere Ltd LOC m1 CRISIL A2 750 Reaffirmed m1 Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs. 450 million. Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 650 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 400 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC m CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed m Fully interchangeable with BG Metenere Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 600 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Metenere Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 120 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Metenere Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Credit Fac Metenere Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Credit Fac Metenere Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A2 845 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mulji Devshi Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Mulji Devshi Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Foreign Currency Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed P. Ashokkumar and Co. Post Shipment CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Credit Patwari Electricals BG CRISIL A4 232 Suspended Patwari Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Radha Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Radha Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 160 Assigned under LOC Rambal Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Rambal Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Discounting Fac Rambal Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Rambal Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Saraf Dyechem Industries Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Saraf Dyechem Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Shafeeq Shameel and Co. BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 110 Reaffirmed Discounting Shafeeq Shameel and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Vardhman Textiles Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.7 Billion Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd BG** CRISIL A2 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 28 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Vardhman Textiles Ltd FD FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balajee Arun Educational Society CC CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Balajee Arun Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 51.2 Assigned Loan Fac Balajee Arun Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 193.8 Assigned Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Blessings Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 290 Reaffirmed Br. Sheshrao Wankhede Shetkari Sahakari Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Soot Girni Ltd Chemfab Alkalis Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Developing Implications Chemfab Alkalis Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 450 Developing Implications Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Developing Loan Fac Implications D K Ceramic CC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B D K Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 50.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B D K Ceramic TL CRISIL D 42 Downgraded from CRISIL B Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 26.4 Reaffirmed Trust Association Loan Fac Dewan Bahadur Dr. V. Verghese Hospital TL CRISIL BBB- 36.3 Reaffirmed Trust Association Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Elkay Chemicals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 7 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Geethalaya Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Enterprises (Delhi) Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed against term deposits Himatsingka Seide Ltd NCD CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 366.1 Reaffirmed Himatsingka Seide Ltd TL CRISIL A- 11150.2 Withdrawal Himatsingka Seide Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A- 200 Withdrawal Indore Table Tennis Trust TL CRISIL BB- 96.3 Suspended Indore Table Tennis Trust WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 33250 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 15150 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 145650 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7900 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 3290 Reaffirmed Debentures AAAr Krepton India Granites Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Fac Krugo Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Kumar Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Kumaran Aagro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Kumaran Aagro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.4 Suspended Loan Fac Kumaran Aagro Foods Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 39.6 Suspended Kush Proteins Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 80 Suspended Lily Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 221 Suspended Credit Mack Springs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Mack Springs Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16325 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Manappuram Finance Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Manas Automotive Systems Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Manas Automotive Systems Ltd TL CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Metenere Ltd CC d1 CRISIL BBB+ 895 Reaffirmed d1 Interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) and post-shipment credit in foreign currency (PSFC) to the extent of Rs. 750 million. Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) to the extent of Rs.380 million Metenere Ltd CC e CRISIL BBB+ 490 Reaffirmed e Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.150 million Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC f CRISIL BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed f Fully interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC Metenere Ltd CC g CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed g Interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, PSFC, buyer's credit (BC), and LC to the extent of Rs.300 million. Interchangeable with BG to the extent of Rs.50 million Metenere Ltd CC h CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Reaffirmed h Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Metenere Ltd CC i1 CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed i1 Fully interchangeable with WCDL. Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs. 850 million. Interchangeable with BC and LC to the extent of Rs.250 million. Metenere Ltd CC j1 CRISIL BBB+ 1170 Reaffirmed j1 Interchangeable with PCFC, PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million and BC to the extent of Rs.600 million Metenere Ltd CC k CRISIL BBB+ 700 Reaffirmed k Interchangeable with PCFC and PSFC to the extent of Rs.350 million and BC to the extent of Rs.600 million. Metenere Ltd CC l CRISIL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Metenere Ltd CC l CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed l Fully interchangeable with WCDL, PCFC, and PSFC. Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 470 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 2146 Reaffirmed Metenere Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1229 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MS Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended MS Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2767.1 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2790.7 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4562.4 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 4593.2 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 6932.8 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2749.4 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2597.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 209.3 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 232.879 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA 437.571 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- N.N.Saha and Sons Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 147.5 Suspended Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 78.5 Suspended Nakshatra Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Suspended Loan Fac Newby Teas Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 77 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 30 Suspended Orbit Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Orbit Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Suspended Orbit Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 5 Suspended Parshwanath Ginning and Oil Industries CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Parshwanath Ginning and Oil Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.2 Suspended Loan Fac Parshwanath Ginning and Oil Industries TL CRISIL B 9.8 Suspended Patwari Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 110 Suspended Patwari Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Loan Fac Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Prashant Fabrics India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LtdCC CRISIL D 70 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LtdForeign LOC CRISIL D 180 Reaffirmed Prathyusha Chemicals and Fertilisers LtdTL CRISIL D 291 Reaffirmed Pupneja Rice Mills CC CRISIL D 131.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pupneja Rice Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Pupneja Rice Mills Warehouse FinancingCRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Radha Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Rambal Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Suspended Rambal Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 68.912 Suspended Loan Fac Ramdev Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended Ramdev Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B 28.5 Suspended Sanklecha Constructions Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from Overdraft Fac CRISIL B Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 115 Suspended Savlon Sulz Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Seshasayee Knittings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Export Packing CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Shafeeq Shameel and Co. Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Credit Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Shre Devaraja Agro Aseptic Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned (Naini) Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 9.6 Assigned (Naini) Shree Jee Trading Company CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Shree Sai Maruti Ginning and Pressing CC CRISIL D 59 Suspended Factory Shree Sai Maruti Ginning and Pressing Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.9 Suspended Factory Loan Fac SMPC Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Sakthi Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Sri Sakthi Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Assigned Susaah Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Swagath Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 230 Suspended TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt Lease Rental CRISIL BB 216 Downgraded Ltd Discounting Loan from CRISIL BB+ Trump Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs.11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Vidarbha Winding Wires Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Vossloh Beekay Castings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 28 Downgraded from CRISIL A- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.