Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agro Tech Foods Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Agro Tech Foods Ltd BG@ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed @ Fully interchangeable with fund based limits Agro Tech Foods Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A1+ 250 Assigned @ Fully interchangeable with fund based limits Agro Tech Foods Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 50 Assigned @ Fully interchangeable with fund based limits Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Forfaiting Chhattisgarh Power and Coal BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Benefication Ltd Classic Engineers BG CRISIL A3+ 760 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt BG CRISIL A1 5750 Reaffirmed Ltd Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt LOC CRISIL A1 450 Reaffirmed Ltd Emami Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Entertainment Network (India) Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.4 Billion Homa Engineering Works Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Homa Engineering Works Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 210 Reaffirmed Discounting Jais Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Kanchan India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19.2 Assigned Kanchan India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned under LOC Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.5 Reaffirmed M. T. Patil Builders and Contractors BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Assigned Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 75 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tan-B Constructions BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 57.5 Reaffirmed Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee Tube Investments of India Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5250 Reaffirmed Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 350 Reaffirmed * Fully-interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan/Export credit/Bill Discounting Agro Tech Foods Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed ^ Fully-interchangeable with vendor financing; interchangeable with EPC upto Rs.100 million Agro Tech Foods Ltd WC Loan$ CRISIL A+ 420 Assigned $ Fully-interchangeable with vendor financing; interchangeable with overdraft facility up to Rs.150 million Agro Tech Foods Ltd WC Demand Loan# CRISIL A+ 550 Assigned # Interchangeable with overdraft facility upto Rs.100 million LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambika Pulses CC CRISIL B 117.5 Suspended Ambika Pulses Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 22.5 Suspended AVC Motors CC CRISIL B 120 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ AVC Motors TL CRISIL B 26 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ AVC Motors (Nissan) CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 220 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 400 Reaffirmed Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Bhojeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chandulal Chandrakar Memorial Hospital TL CRISIL B+ 1300 Upgraded from Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Chhattisgarh Power and Coal CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Reaffirmed Benefication Ltd Classic Engineers CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Coastal Corporation Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Gold Card Coastal Corporation Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Credit Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Coremind Software Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Darrick Insecticides Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Darrick Insecticides Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Darrick Insecticides Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Debonair Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon Pvt CC CRISIL A 1100 Reaffirmed Ltd Emami Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 4 billion Entertainment Network (India) Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs.4 Billion Entertainment Network (India) Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 670 Reaffirmed Greenage Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Harkeshwar Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 950 Assigned Loan Fac Homa Engineering Works CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 107.5 Suspended Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 185 Suspended Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 65 Suspended Kam-Avida Enviro Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 342.5 Suspended Loan Fac Kanchan India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1353.9 Assigned Loan Fac Kanchan India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1966.9 Assigned Kanchan India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1360 Assigned Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 45.4 Assigned Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 24.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kirti Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 79.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kothari Fermentation And Biochem Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 127 Reaffirmed L. V. Dairys - Patas CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed L. V. Dairys - Patas TL CRISIL BB 24 Reaffirmed Lotus Farms CC CRISIL B 479 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lotus Farms Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Lotus Farms TL CRISIL B 165.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 43 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 139.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lotus Poultries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D M. T. Patil Builders and Contractors CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Pvt Ltd M. T. Patil Builders and Contractors TL CRISIL BB- 4.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Mascot Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Master India Brewing Co. CC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Master India Brewing Co. LT Loan CRISIL D 270 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1233.1 Reaffirmed Max Hypermarket India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BB 16.9 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit; interchangeable with Letter of Credit to Rs.10 million and Bank Guarantee to Rs.5 million Mindcomp Tech Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 900 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munish Kumar Bansal Contractor CC CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 195 Reaffirmed N. K. Bhojani Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 67.5 Reaffirmed Pluto Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poppy Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 75 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Poppy Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pressmach Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 135 Assigned Pressmach Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Assigned Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 78 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Pressmach Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8 Assigned; Loan Fac Suspension Revoked Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 29.4 Assigned Loan Fac Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Prominent Vanijya Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 32.6 Assigned Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 425 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 475 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Quadro Info Technologies Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Rajlaxmi Grihanirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 1150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Rajmata Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 700 Suspended Rani Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Salarpuria Housing Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 820 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salarpuria Properties Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 830 Reaffirmed Salarpuria Real Estates Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Santlal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 600 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Santlal Industries Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 150 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Developers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Sattva Housing Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Sattva Housing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sattva Real Estate Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 120 Reaffirmed Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 130 Suspended Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Sawant Transport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 75 Reaffirmed Shivaji Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 2000 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Softzone Tech Park Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1300 Reaffirmed Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 173.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Solaris Ceramics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 97.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry CC CRISIL BB 214 Reaffirmed Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Export Packing CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Credit Sri Venkateswara Rice Industry Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 8450 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 51850 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 225 Developing Loan Fac Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5275 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2500 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd Bond CRISIL A+ 2000 Developing Implications Sterlite Technologies Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A+ 3500 Developing Implications Tan-B Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Tan-B Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tenkasi Timber and Saw Mill CC CRISIL B 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 196.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Tocco Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 150.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD -- 4250 Withdrawal Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2000 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Varmora Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 228.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Varmora International CC CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)