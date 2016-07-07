Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed
Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Caparo Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended
Caparo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
Desai and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A1 850 Upgraded from
Forfaiting CRISIL A2+
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2164 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 313.5 Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd BG CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 28 Suspended
Loan Fac
KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 12000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 834.6 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A2+
KTC Automotive Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Credit
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Suspended
Packing Credit
Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Housing Pvt Ltd
P. R. Patel and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 400 Suspended
$ Exchangeable with Buyer's Credit
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 100 Suspended
PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.7 Reaffirmed
PV Media Vision Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended
Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Assigned
Packing Credit
Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1311 Reaffirmed
Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 189 Reaffirmed
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21962 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12162.5 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1795 Reaffirmed
Sneham International LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed
Sneham International Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.8 Suspended
Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
SRM Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 11 Assigned
Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 58 Assigned
Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 945 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Vidya Bal Mandli Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended
Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 135 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International CC CRISIL B+ 91 Reaffirmed
Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Arora Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.9 Suspended
Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed
(under Basel III)
Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed
(under Basel III)
Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Assigned
(Under Basel III)
Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed
(Under Basel III)
Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 32320 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
Bank of India Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA+ 16800 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Bonds (Under
Basel II)
Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Caparo Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Caparo Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB 820 Suspended
Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Desai and Company CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Desai and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Desai and Company TL CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed
Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed
Future Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Future Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Future Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A 3190 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A 2859.3 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Suspended
Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 47.3 Suspended
Indus Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 170 Reaffirmed
INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 63.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 640 Reaffirmed
Jainam Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Suspended
Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 345 Reaffirmed
Jumbo Bag Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Jumbo Bag Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
K. K. Tex Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
K. K. Tex Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
K. K. Tex Enterprises TL CRISIL B 4.3 Reaffirmed
Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd)
Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 390 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd) Fac
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended
KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 165.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
Krishna Die Casting Open CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Krishna Die Casting Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Krishna Prabhas Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned
KTC Automotive Company CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed
KTC Automotive Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
KTC Automotive Company TL CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed
KVR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 270.8 Reaffirmed
KVR Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 19.2 Reaffirmed
KVR Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed
Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Suspended
Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 16.5 Suspended
M. R Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
M. R Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Cotton CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Cotton LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Suspended
Mahalaxmi Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Maher Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Maher Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 8.2 Suspended
Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
Housing Pvt Ltd CRISIL B
Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara TL CRISIL B+ 66 Upgraded from
Housing Pvt Ltd CRISIL B
Mirrikh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Neelanchal Realtors LLP Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed
Neelanchal Realtors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 57 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
P. R. Patel and Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
P. R. Patel and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 350 Suspended
Foreign Currency#
# Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended
Credit*
* Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended
Limits
Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended
Parshwa Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended
PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Poonam Trading Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed
Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed
Credit
PV Media Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned
Credit
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Assigned
Loan Fac
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned
Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Assigned
Credit
Sanjay Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL B 70 Suspended
Sanjay Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 262.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 116 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
SBS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Suspended
SBS Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Suspended
Loan Fac
SBS Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended
Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Credit
Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 108 Suspended
Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 272 Suspended
Credit
Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 62645 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 180137.4Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 65093.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed
Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed
Sneham International CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Sneham International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Sneham International Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed
Credit
Sneham International TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 56.4 Reaffirmed
and Pressing Factory
Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed
and Pressing Factory
Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended
Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 9.7 Suspended
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.5 Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.6 Reaffirmed
Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 194.5 Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 184.8 Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 67.3 Reaffirmed
SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 11 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/
Foreign Bill
discounting
Sunmarg Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Tanwar Industries TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed
Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed
Fac
The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1010 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3205.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3081.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
The True Sai Works CC CRISIL BB 95 Suspended
Tirupati Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Tirupati Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Vidya Bal Mandli LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
