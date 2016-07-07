Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Bank of India CD CRISIL A1+ 300000 Reaffirmed Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Caparo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Desai and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Galaxy Surfactants Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A1 850 Upgraded from Forfaiting CRISIL A2+ Galaxy Surfactants Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 2164 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ INOX Leisure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 313.5 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd BG CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 28 Suspended Loan Fac KNR Constructions Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 12000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 834.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A2+ KTC Automotive Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Credit Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 0.8 Suspended Packing Credit Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Housing Pvt Ltd P. R. Patel and Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 400 Suspended $ Exchangeable with Buyer's Credit Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Suspended Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2 100 Suspended PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2.7 Reaffirmed PV Media Vision Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Proposed Export CRISIL A4+ 24.5 Assigned Packing Credit Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1311 Reaffirmed Saurabh (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 189 Reaffirmed Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 21962 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 12162.5 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1795 Reaffirmed Sneham International LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 7 Reaffirmed Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.8 Suspended Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Reaffirmed SRM Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 11 Assigned Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 58 Assigned Tanwar Industries BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 945 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Vidya Bal Mandli Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Akkavila K Lekshmanan and Company TL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 135 Suspended Loan Fac Ammanarul Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Anish Pharma Equip Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International CC CRISIL B+ 91 Reaffirmed Ariyanayaki Agro Foods International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Arora Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.1 Suspended Loan Fac Balkrushna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.9 Suspended Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 10000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-I Bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Reaffirmed (under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Assigned (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Tier II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 30000 Reaffirmed (Under Basel III) Bank of India Upper Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 32320 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of India Perpetual Tier-I CRISIL AA+ 16800 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Bank of India Lower Tier-II CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Bonds (Under Basel II) Britto Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Caparo Power Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Caparo Power Ltd TL CRISIL BB 820 Suspended Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Cosmic Petrochem Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Desai and Company CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Desai and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Desai and Company TL CRISIL BB 2 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 14 Reaffirmed Excel Vinyl Coatings Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 28.5 Reaffirmed Future Cars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Future Cars Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.9 Suspended Loan Fac Future Cars Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15 Suspended Galaxy Surfactants Ltd CC CRISIL A 3190 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd TL CRISIL A 2859.3 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 15 Suspended Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 87.7 Suspended Loan Fac Harvest Gold Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 47.3 Suspended Indus Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 170 Reaffirmed INOX Leisure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 63.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac INOX Leisure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 640 Reaffirmed Jainam Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 600 Suspended Jumbo Bag Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 345 Reaffirmed Jumbo Bag Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Jumbo Bag Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit K. K. Tex Enterprises CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed K. K. Tex Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K. K. Tex Enterprises TL CRISIL B 4.3 Reaffirmed Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive CC CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Kamal Motors (Prop. Reliable Automotive Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 390 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd) Fac Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Kniss Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12 Suspended KNR Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL A 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL A- KNR Constructions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 165.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A- KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A- KNR Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 500 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- Krishna Die Casting Open CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Die Casting Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Krishna Prabhas Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned KTC Automotive Company CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed KTC Automotive Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KTC Automotive Company TL CRISIL B 6.8 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 270.8 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 19.2 Reaffirmed KVR Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19 Upgraded from CRISIL D Leather Linkers Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 48.5 Suspended Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 10 Suspended Leburu Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 16.5 Suspended M. R Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B- 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B M. R Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B- 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Maha Agricultural Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Suspended Mahalaxmi Cotton CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Mahalaxmi Cotton LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Suspended Mahalaxmi Cotton Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.5 Suspended Loan Fac Maher Cotton Industries CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Maher Cotton Industries TL CRISIL D 8.2 Suspended Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from Housing Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Manish Flexipack A unit of Nagrani Wara TL CRISIL B+ 66 Upgraded from Housing Pvt Ltd CRISIL B Mirrikh Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Neelanchal Realtors LLP Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Neelanchal Realtors LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 57 Upgraded from CRISIL D Nortels Service Apartments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D OMR Travel Access Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended P. R. Patel and Co. CC CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed P. R. Patel and Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Suspended Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BBB+ 350 Suspended Foreign Currency# # Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 300 Suspended Credit* * Exchangeable with Cash Credit and Packing Credit Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB+ 60 Suspended Limits Parijat Industries India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 40 Suspended Parshwa Ornaments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Suspended PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed PCC Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Poonam Trading Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 4.9 Reaffirmed Prodapt Solutions Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 124.8 Reaffirmed Credit PV Media Vision Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Pvt Ltd Raj Kishore Engineering Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 1.5 Assigned Credit Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 111 Assigned Loan Fac Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Reeshav Automobiles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB 37.5 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS) S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended S.R.K.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Suspended Loan Fac Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahyog Jankalyan Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 370 Assigned Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salarpuria Griha Nirman Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Salet Seafoods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Credit Sanjay Steel Corporation LOC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Sanjay Steel Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 29.9 Suspended Loan Fac Sattva Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 262.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 116 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sawan Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ SBS Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 4 Suspended SBS Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Suspended Loan Fac SBS Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Reaffirmed Shobha Asar Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Loan Fac Shrem Resort Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 500 Suspended Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Credit Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 108 Suspended Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL BB- 272 Suspended Credit Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 62645 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 180137.4Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 65093.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed Shyam Indus Power Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sindhu Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Sneham International CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Sneham International Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Sneham International Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 2 Reaffirmed Credit Sneham International TL CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning CC CRISIL B+ 56.4 Reaffirmed and Pressing Factory Sree Guru Raghavendra Cotton Ginning TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed and Pressing Factory Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex LT Loan CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sree Sai Rajeswari Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Sri Gurukrupa Agro Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Sri Ramiah Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 9.7 Suspended Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 24.5 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 45 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 99.6 Reaffirmed Sri Vela Smelters Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 194.5 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 184.8 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 45.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sridevi Tool Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 67.3 Reaffirmed SRM Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Starwood Veneers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 11 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/ Foreign Bill discounting Sunmarg Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Tanwar Industries CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Tanwar Industries TL CRISIL B 49 Reaffirmed Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Tejpal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Fac The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1010 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 3205.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ The KCP Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A- 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 3081.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ The True Sai Works CC CRISIL BB 95 Suspended Tirupati Fibers CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Tirupati Fibers TL CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Tropilite Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vidya Bal Mandli LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)