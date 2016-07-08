Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Deposit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt programme CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from
Rs.60.0 Billion)
DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 63.4 Reaffirmed
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
L.G. Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
L.G. Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
L.G. Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed
Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58.25 Reaffirmed
Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Paulose George Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed
Forward
Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Premji Valji and Sons BG CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed
Process Construction & Technical BG CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Containers Pvt Ltd
Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & Rupee TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
Containers Pvt Ltd
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.7 Reaffirmed
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 28.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 54 Reaffirmed
Fac
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 407.9 Notice of
Withdrawal
*Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.8 million.
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
#Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting
sub-limit of Rs.100 million.
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 157.1 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 188.3 Reaffirmed
Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1264.4 Reaffirmed
DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B+ 163.2 Upgraded from
Commercial CRISIL B
Borrowings
DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed
Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Reaffirmed
Institute of Gastro And Kidney Care Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 650 Assigned
Ltd
Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1240 Assigned
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 560 Assigned
Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
KSM Bashir Mohammad & Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
L.G. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed
Lamina Foundries Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BB- 64.2 Reaffirmed
Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed
Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 1055.5 Reaffirmed
Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL D 4240 Reaffirmed
* Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully fungible
Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 30150 Reaffirmed
LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217.65 Reaffirmed
M. J. Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed
M. J. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
M. J. Industries TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed
M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Paulose George Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Paulose George Construction Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed
Poly Medicure Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 604.3 Assigned
Premji Valji and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed
Process Construction & Technical CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Process Construction & Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Outlook
Services Pvt Ltd revised from
Stable and
rating
reaffirmed
Process Construction & Technical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Process Construction & Technical TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Services Pvt Ltd
Pelican IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs Provisional 523.4 Assigned
CRISIL A+ (SO)@
@A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of
specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer,
without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in
compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive,
"Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/
provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs".
Pelican IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 40.7 Assigned
CRISIL BBB
(SO)@
@A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of
specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer,
without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in
compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive,
"Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/
provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs".
Ramji Lal and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.4 Reaffirmed
Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed
Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 312 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 152 Reaffirmed
Sancheti Gems and Jewellers India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed
Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 191 Reaffirmed
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed
Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 144 Reaffirmed
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed
SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Stanley Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
UB Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
UB Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UB Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.3 Assigned
Vera Industries CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Vera Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vera Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed
Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed
Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
