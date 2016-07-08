Jul 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 850 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 45 Reaffirmed Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Deposit CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd ST Debt programme CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs.60.0 Billion) DTL Ancillaries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 63.4 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A3 200 Assigned L.G. Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed L.G. Industries Proposed NFBL CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 9.1 Reaffirmed Purchase Lamina Foundries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 54.7 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 58.25 Reaffirmed Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Megha Plast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Paulose George Construction Company Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 220 Reaffirmed Ltd Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A1 35 Reaffirmed Forward Poly Medicure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 15.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Premji Valji and Sons BG CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed Process Construction & Technical BG CRISIL A3 480 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Smart Login Solutions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Yash Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ 4G Identity Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 127.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al Kabeer Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 22.2 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Amerikan Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 77.5 Assigned Loan Fac Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & CC CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Containers Pvt Ltd Aurangabad Thermocol Plates & Rupee TL CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed Containers Pvt Ltd Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 71.7 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 28.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Boss Tech Rice and Agro Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 41 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Brass Copper and Alloy India Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB 54 Reaffirmed Fac Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 407.9 Notice of Withdrawal *Includes letter of credit sub-limit of Rs.8 million. Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL D 200 Notice of Withdrawal #Includes export packing credit sub-limit of Rs.100 million and foreign bill discounting sub-limit of Rs.100 million. Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 157.1 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 150 Notice of Withdrawal Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 188.3 Reaffirmed Diamond Engineering (Chennai) Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 1264.4 Reaffirmed DTL Ancillaries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 350 Upgraded from CRISIL B DTL Ancillaries Ltd External CRISIL B+ 163.2 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL B Borrowings DTL Ancillaries Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Girna Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Global Tanning Industries CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Purchase Global Tanning Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 1.9 Reaffirmed Global Tanning Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Global Tanning Industries TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Reaffirmed Institute of Gastro And Kidney Care Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 650 Assigned Ltd Jai Aravali Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Jai Aravali Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1240 Assigned Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 560 Assigned Jaya Hind Montupet Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned KSM Bashir Mohammad & Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ L.G. Industries CC CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lamina Foundries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85.5 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Fund & NFBL CRISIL BB- 64.2 Reaffirmed Lamina Foundries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lamina Foundries Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 34.7 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd CC CRISIL D 1055.5 Reaffirmed Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL D 4240 Reaffirmed * Letter of credit and bank guarantee are fully fungible Lanco Kondapalli Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 30150 Reaffirmed LIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 217.65 Reaffirmed M. J. Industries CC CRISIL B 70 Reaffirmed M. J. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M. J. Industries TL CRISIL B 12.5 Reaffirmed M.P. Jewellers (Gb) and Co CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Mamta Transformers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Megha Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Mubarak Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Neeraja Trading Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Newpack Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Paulose George Construction Company Pvt CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Paulose George Construction Company Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Poly Medicure Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 600 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A+ 60 Reaffirmed Credit Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 604.3 Assigned Premji Valji and Sons CC CRISIL BBB- 175 Reaffirmed Process Construction & Technical CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Process Construction & Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Outlook Services Pvt Ltd revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Process Construction & Technical Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 320 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Process Construction & Technical TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd Pelican IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs Provisional 523.4 Assigned CRISIL A+ (SO)@ @A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs". Pelican IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs Provisional 40.7 Assigned CRISIL BBB (SO)@ @A prefix of 'Provisional' indicates that the rating centrally factors in the strength of specific structures, and will be supported by certain critical documentation by the issuer, without which the rating will either have been different or not assigned ab initio. This is in compliance with a May 6, 2015, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) directive, "Standardising the term, rating symbol, and manner of disclosure with regard to conditional/ provisional/ in-principle ratings assigned by CRAs". Ramji Lal and Sons CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Ratnapriya Dyeing and Printing Mills CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Ravi Nair Hospitals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.4 Reaffirmed Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Reaffirmed Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 312 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rohini Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 152 Reaffirmed Sancheti Gems and Jewellers India Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sivika Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 240 Reaffirmed Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 32.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Rajeshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 191 Reaffirmed Sri Vasavi Agro Foods TL CRISIL B+ 16 Reaffirmed Sri Vasavi Agro Foods WC Fac CRISIL B+ 144 Reaffirmed SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Reaffirmed SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Reaffirmed SRV Knit Tech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Stanley Retail Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Surfa Coats (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed UB Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed UB Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UB Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 20.3 Assigned Vera Industries CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Vera Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vera Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.5 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods CC CRISIL BBB 210 Reaffirmed Vivek Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Yash Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)