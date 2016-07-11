Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. G. Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd CP CRISIL A1 250 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 2440 Reaffirmed Anugrah Stock And Broking Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 63 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed DM Education and Research Foundation BG CRISIL A4 77.2 Suspended DM Education and Research Foundation LOC CRISIL A4 100 Suspended G. D. Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Hitech Plast Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1 210 Developing Implications *Interchangeable with buyer's credit Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Jay Jee Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Jay Jee Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 95.8 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 28.1 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 19 Reaffirmed JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 156.5 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 120 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Polyspin Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Polyspin Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Polyspin Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Rupa & Co. Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1800 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.25 billion Rupa & Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 450 Reaffirmed Speciality Industrial Polymers and LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Stanley Lifestyles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Stanley Lifestyles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 235 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd ST Debt programme CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Swati Enterprises - Nashik BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Swati Enterprises - Nashik LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 185 Reaffirmed TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions LOC* CRISIL A1 85 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee or buyer's credit of the order of Rs.65 million. Tubeknit Fashions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Suspended Tubeknit Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Urbane Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vishesh Overseas LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vishesh Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. G. Steel Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2154 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 5220 Assigned Aergia IFMR Capital 2015 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A+ (SO) Provisional Aergia IFMR Capital 2015 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ Provisional (SO) Anugrah Stock And Broking Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Suspended Bhagyanagar Chlorides Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 22.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Bioxera Pharma Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Bose Building Materials & Prefab Houses Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 97 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Braj Mining Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- British Biologicals CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Chain N Chains Jewels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BB+ 30 Reaffirmed Coimbatore Pioneer Fertilizers Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB+ 37 Reaffirmed Criss Financial Holdings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Desai Infra Projects India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 37 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 21.3 Reaffirmed Deventhira Spinners Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed DM Education and Research Foundation CC CRISIL B 120 Suspended DM Education and Research Foundation LT Loan CRISIL B 1402.8 Suspended G P Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 117 Assigned; Suspension Revoked G P Motors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked G. D. Overseas CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed G. D. Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Assigned GD Dyestuff Industries Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 159 Assigned Goodearth Minchem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Goodearth Minchem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Heritage Finlease Ltd CC CRISIL BB 160 Reaffirmed Hitech Plast Ltd CC CRISIL A 490 Developing Implications Hitech Plast Ltd External CRISIL A 70 Developing Commercial Implications Borrowings Hitech Plast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 110 Developing Loan Fac Implications Indra Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Assigned Indra Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 41.7 Reaffirmed Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 8.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 350 Assigned Inogent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+(SO) 850 Reaffirmed J.P.S. Foundation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Jee Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 178 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Jiwarajka Textile Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 361.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jiwarajka Textile Industries TL CRISIL BBB 510 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1210 Assigned JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB+ 17 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 11.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWL Cold Store Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 101.6 Assigned JWR Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 271 Reaffirmed K.C. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Kijalk Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 393.5 Reaffirmed Luna Chemical Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 363.6 Reaffirmed M/S. SMP Namo Developers Proposed TL CRISIL B 500 Suspended Maxout Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Megha Gum and Chemicals CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Megha Gum and Chemicals TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Navdeep Motors CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Navdeep Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Omshree Rubber Reclaim Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 51.2 Suspended Polyspin Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 16 Suspended Polyspin Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Rupa & Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2310 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Rupa & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 140 Reaffirmed Sansar Trust June 2016 II Series A PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Provisional Sansar Trust June 2016 II Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA (SO) Provisional Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 157 Suspended Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL D 393 Suspended Credit Say India Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 335.6 Suspended Loan Fac Seeta Integrated Steel & Energy Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Reaffirmed Sonata Software Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 260 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonata Software Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A 240 Assigned *Fully interchangeable between fund- and non-fund-based limits Speciality Industrial Polymers and CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 18.8 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Speciality Industrial Polymers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 116.2 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Speciality Industrial Polymers and Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Coatings Pvt Ltd Credit SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt BG CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ltd Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 9.5 Suspended Ltd Sree Variety Marketing Solutions Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd Credit Sri Venkata Srinivasa Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Stanley Lifestyles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 260 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Stanley Lifestyles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Stark Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 136.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Stericon Pharma Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Sundaram BNP Paribas Home Finance Ltd Tier II Bond issue CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed Swati Enterprises - Nashik CC CRISIL B 35 Suspended T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB T.B. Jewellery CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 273.5 Reaffirmed TATA Autocomp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 251.5 Reaffirmed TATA AutoComp Hendrickson Suspensions CC CRISIL A 15 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL C 115 Suspended Discounting Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL C 103.6 Suspended Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL C 245 Suspended Tubeknit Fashions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 1 Suspended Loan Fac Tubeknit Fashions Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 225 Suspended Urbane Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 69.5 Suspended Urbane Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50.5 Suspended Loan Fac Vaels Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 146.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vaels Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.4 Assigned Loan Fac Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Vel Ganesh Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Loan fac Vels Institute of Science Technology CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from and Advanced Studies CRISIL B+ Vels Institute of Science Technology Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 214.8 Upgraded from and Advanced Studies Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Vels Institute of Science Technology TL CRISIL BB 215.2 Assigned and Advanced Studies Vinayaka Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Vinayaka Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 37.2 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)