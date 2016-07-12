Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A2+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million Bakewell Biscuits Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 95 Reaffirmed Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Choudhary International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed El-Te Marine Products Post Shipment CRISIL A4 140 Reaffirmed Credit Equitas Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 3000 Upgraded from 'CRISIL A1' Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 6250 Reaffirmed Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Assigned Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Credit Karad Projects And Motors Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with buyers credit and interchangeable with Bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.100 million Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13 Notice of Withdrawal Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Notice of Withdrawal Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 145 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Reaffirmed Credit PMR Construction Company Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4 150 Assigned PMR Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Prime Shoes BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Prime Shoes Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 270 Reaffirmed Schablona India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Shradha Apparels Worldwide Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Negotiation Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A1 2580 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 73.5 Reaffirmed Credit Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Credit Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sunjewels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 30 Reaffirmed Forward Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Credit Sunjewels Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 49.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Seksaria Biswan Sugar Factory Ltd CP CRISIL A1 400 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Forward Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 144 Assigned Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Velox Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polymers Inc. LOC CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 112.5 Assigned Forward Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 408 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 200 Assigned Credit Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Carriers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1080 Suspended Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Annapurna Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 34.9 Reaffirmed Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A @Includes sublimit for packing credit/post-shipment credit/export packing credit/pre-shipment credit in foreign currency/foreign bill purchase/post-shipment credit in foreign currency to an extent of Rs.100 Million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Downgraded from CRISIL A Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 151 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 74 Downgraded from CRISIL A * Includes sublimit of standby letter of credit/letter of undertaking to an extent of Rs.28.40 Million Bajaj Steel Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A Bakewell Biscuits Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Blue Diamond Leders Export Packing CRISIL BB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Credit Blue Diamond Leders Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 45.4 Reaffirmed Discounting Blue Diamond Leders LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed Champa Devi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 440 Suspended Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 34.5 Suspended Loan Fac Chinttpurni Engineering Work Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.5 Suspended Choudhary International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 240 Reaffirmed Credit* * Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase D.S.P.I. Milk Foods Ltd. CC CRISIL BB- 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Deepak Plastic Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Deepak Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Deepak Plastic Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 11.7 Assigned El-Te Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Entel Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 8.5 Assigned Entel Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 96.5 Assigned Loan Fac Entel Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Entel Motors Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned Friends of WWB, India LT Loan CRISIL BB- 43.3 Reaffirmed Friends of WWB, India WC TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Friends of WWB, India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned Loan Fac G M Cot Fibers CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed G M Cot Fibers TL CRISIL B+ 28 Reaffirmed G.B. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 69 Reaffirmed G.B. Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10.6 Reaffirmed Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Geo Aquatic Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 11825 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 73.7515 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 91.2485 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hem Motor Division Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Suspended Hem Motor Division Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Hero FinCorp Ltd CC CRISIL AA+ 2800 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 1980 Reaffirmed Hero FinCorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 7970 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 60 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Icon Solar En Power Technologies Pvt TL CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 230 Assigned Inox World Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Karad Projects And Motors Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeable with letter of credit and buyer's credit, and interchangeable with working capital demand loan, and pre- and post-shipment export credit Karad Projects And Motors Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Karad Projects And Motors Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Discounting* * For sales to Kirloskar Brothers Ltd & Emerson Climate Technologies Ltd Kiwi Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Kiwi Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Kiwi Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned M/s. Vakratund Cold Storage & Warehouse TL CRISIL B 49.5 Suspended Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Fac Mandovi Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Funding Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 315 Notice of Withdrawal Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10.8 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 149.5 Notice of Withdrawal Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 161.7 Notice of Withdrawal Markandeshwar Foods and Allied Products CC CRISIL BB- 142.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B+ Megaa Moda Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Natural Organic Farms CC CRISIL B 140 Reaffirmed Natural Organic Farms TL CRISIL B 9.2 Reaffirmed Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Credit CCR AA- - Rating Watch Rating with Developing Implications Pooja Industries CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Pooja Industries TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned Prime Shoes Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Prime Shoes Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 56.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Riddhi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1350 Reaffirmed Riya Travel and Tours India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 380 Reaffirmed Saral Motors Adhoc Limit CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Saral Motors CC CRISIL BB- 5 Suspended Saral Motors Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Saral Motors Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Limits Schablona India Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Schablona India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Schablona India Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Shayburg Valves Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 9 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Shradha Apparels Worldwide Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Purchase* * Interchangeable with export packing credit and advance foreign outward bill for collection Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed Sonata Information Technology Ltd CC** CRISIL A 420 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with working capital loan Sonata Information Technology Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sonata Information Technology Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Discounting Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 87.2 Reaffirmed Southern Rocks and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 92.6 Assigned Sree Haricharan Granite Exports India CC CRISIL B- 25 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Steel Strong Valves India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Trishul Exotic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Loan Fac Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Vaishnavi Global Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Velox Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Venkateshkrupa Sugar Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 300 Suspended Loan Fac Vinayak Polymers Inc. CC CRISIL B+ 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 4 Assigned Worldfa Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 40.7 Reaffirmed Yasho Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 189.8 Reaffirmed Ziqitza Health Care Ltd BG CRISIL BBB 201 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ziqitza Health Care Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Ziqitza Health Care Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 152.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Ziqitza Health Care Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 26.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)