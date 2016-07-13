Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A4 90 Upgraded from CRISIL D #One-way inter-changeability from NFB to FBWC limit to the extent of Rs.40 million Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 27.5 Reaffirmed Equitas Finance Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 3000 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A3 500 Suspended Fac Giriraj Iron Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 327 Suspended Haldyn Glass Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL 110 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 35 Reaffirmed Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Jyoti Steel Industries LOC CRISIL A4 107.3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jyoti Steel Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A4 107.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Suspended Meridian Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed N.R. Colours Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 175 Suspended P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended R.F. Exports Foreign CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase R.F. Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4 150 Assigned R.K.Cottons Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting R.K.Cottons Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ridhi Gem Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Ridhi Gem Post Shipment CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Credit Ridhi Gem Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 32.5 Suspended Loan Fac Saloraa Fabs Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Negotiation Saloraa Fabs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Reaffirmed Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10.5 Reaffirmed SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Super Sales India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed The Kerala Cardamom Processing and BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Aaram Plastics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Suspended Loan Fac Anmol Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Architect IFMR Capital 2016 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A (SO) Assigned Architect IFMR Capital 2016 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ Assigned (SO) Asha Diamond Export Packing CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Credit Ashcons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Asian Sealing Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC* CRISIL C 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D *100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non-letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd CC CRISIL C 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL C 80 Upgraded from Credit* CRISIL D *100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non-letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL C 50 Upgraded from Discounting* CRISIL D *100% two-way interchangeable among cash credit, export packing credit, and foreign bills discounting (non-letter of credit) limits. Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT Loan CRISIL C 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bafna Pharmaceuticals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 53.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bajaj Carpet Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Balaji Ginning and Pressing Factory TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 74 Reaffirmed Bhushan Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Loan Fac Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 38 Assigned Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Careon Healthcare Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Chirakekaren Glass House Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 40 Reaffirmed Creative Propack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Creative Propack Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Dyna Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Suspended Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Emmanuel Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Entertainment City Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6750 Reaffirmed Enzen Global Solutions Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL PP-MLD 1300 Reassigned A-r Giriraj Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Loan Fac Giriraj Iron Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 113 Suspended Loan Fac Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Gokul Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 64.5 Assigned Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of CC CRISIL BBB- 260 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Loan Against CRISIL BBB- 130 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Property Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 58.5 Outlook Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed Great Eastern Trading Co., A Unit of Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 74.5 Reaffirmed Great Eastern Hire Purchase Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended Loan Fac Grenic Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 58 Suspended Haldyn Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 203 Notice of Withdrawal Haldyn Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 337 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Indica Conveyors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indica Conveyors Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9 Reaffirmed International Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit International Stones India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed International Stones India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Stones India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit International Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit International Stones India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting International Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed International Stones India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac International Stones India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Jeswill Hitech Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jeswill Hitech Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Jyoti Steel Industries CC CRISIL B+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Jyoti Steel Industries TL CRISIL B+ 35.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Kashi Pandhari Cottex CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Kashi Pandhari Cottex TL CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93.5 Suspended Kisan Phosphates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 140 Suspended Meridian Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Meridian Corporation Standby LOC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Meridian Corporation TL CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Micky Paper Caps Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended My Home @ Greens Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac N.R. Colours Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended N.R. Colours Ltd TL CRISIL B- 12 Suspended Nathdwara Lifespaces Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 700 Suspended Needhishree Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended P.B.L. Transport Corporation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Pashupati Castings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 197.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Pearl Insulations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac Poonam Enterprises CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Pride Coke Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 160 Reaffirmed Pride Coke Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 41.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.F. Exports Rupee TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned R.K.Cottons Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 32.5 Reaffirmed Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Raghava Project Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raghaw Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Raghaw Fashions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.5 Suspended Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Suspended Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 41 Suspended Loan Fac Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 154 Suspended Rizvi Estates and Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Suspended Saketh Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 300 Suspended Sakthi Traders Shri Sakthi Hitech Agro CC CRISIL B 52.5 Suspended Foodss Sakthi Traders Shri Sakthi Hitech Agro LT Loan CRISIL B 6 Suspended Foodss Saloraa Fabs Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 17.2 Reaffirmed Saloraa Fabs TL CRISIL BB- 2.8 Reaffirmed Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 73.5 Suspended Sanskar Ceramics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.2 Suspended Loan Fac Saraswati Education Society CC CRISIL D 160 Suspended Saraswati Education Society TL CRISIL D 960 Suspended Satyendra Agro Products CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Seaport Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 140 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Ram Sponge and Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Shukan Ceramic Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Reaffirmed Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Silver Spring Spinners India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 15 Suspended Soltek Photovoltek Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Suspended Loan Fac Sony Pyro International CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Sony Pyro International LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL D 100 Suspended Ltd (Part Ix Company ) Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt CC CRISIL D 500 Suspended Ltd (Part Ix Company ) Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 10 Suspended Ltd (Part Ix Company ) Sri Jagdamba Ginning and Pressing Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL D 40 Suspended Ltd (Part Ix Company ) Credit Sri Murugan Timbers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Murugan Timbers CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Sri Murugan Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Suspended Sri Vinayaka Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 11 Suspended SRV Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Suspended Sumetco Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Suspended Super Sales India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500.8 Outlook revised from Stable and rating reaffirmed) Super Sales India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 19 Reaffirmed Super Sales India Ltd Vendor Bill CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Discounting Limits SVS Hospitals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 72 Suspended Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Synergene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed The Bell Match Company Packing Credit CRISIL D 60 Suspended The Bell Match Company TL CRISIL D 10 Suspended The Bishops Education Society TL CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB The Kerala Cardamom Processing and CC CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 35.9 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Loan Fac The Kerala Cardamom Processing and Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A- 101.4 Reaffirmed Marketing Co. Ltd Vani Constructions Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 10.4 Assigned Vani Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 7.6 Assigned Vani Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Loan Fac Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 10.8 Assigned Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 6.5 Assigned Velocity Supply Chain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Yindu Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 300 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)