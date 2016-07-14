Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned
Analco India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed
Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Anjani Synthetic Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of
Withdrawal
Anjani Synthetic Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed
Forward
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Credit
Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs 4 million
Distribution Systems and Control Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer
ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market A1+r
Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn
*Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is
also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer.
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed
Protected Market A1+r
Linked
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ - Assigned
Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may
also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ - Withdrawn
Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may
also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ - Withdrawn
Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may
also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed
G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 286 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 2830 Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs.880 million.
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loan*# CRISIL A1+ 6720 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5,420 million and
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Jain Acid & Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawn
^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis.
JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended
Kumar A.S. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 370 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
** Interchangeable with letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.130 million
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 310 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3+
Levita Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Metcraft Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Metcraft Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
*Interchangeable with standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG.
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
^ Interchangeable with BG
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1650 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 4997.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A2+ 6000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
**Interchangeable with bank guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 790 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL A1
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2+ 7000 Downgraded
from CRISIL A1
$ Fully interchangeable with BG and One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400
million
PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 107.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 82 Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Prince Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Prince Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 227 Reaffirmed
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A1
Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Vandana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Vandana Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Vandana Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Vikas Road Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Vikas Road Carriers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA 85000 Reaffirmed
Enhanced from Rs 80.00 Billion
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed
Analco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed
Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Anjani Synthetic Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 17 Notice of
Loan Fac Withdrawal
Anjani Synthetic Ltd TL - 3 Notice of
Withdrawal
Anjani Synthetic Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Notice of
Withdrawal
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1290 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 1460 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Credit
B.N.M. Hi-Tech Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
B.N.M. Hi-Tech Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Suspended
B.N.M. Hi-Tech Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Distribution Systems and Control Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Ltd
ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity AA- r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 350000 Reaffirmed
Protected AA- r
Commodity-Linked Debentures
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
Issue
Edelweiss Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8700 Reaffirmed
Friends Medicos CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
#Interchangeable with Over Draft Facility to the extent of Rs.2,570 million
Friends Medicos Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed
G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Guiness Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Guiness Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Guiness Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 2985.8 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7464.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 555 Reaffirmed
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned;
Suspension
Revoked
Hindustan Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA - Withdrawn
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL B - Withdrawn
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL B+ 26.5 Withdrawn
IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ 530.9 Withdrawn
IFMR Capital Mosec Eirene 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)106.4 Withdrawn
Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 26 Assigned
Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL A- 4058 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings*
*@Rs 66.33/USD
Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1666.9 Reaffirmed
Jain Acid & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 33 Suspended
Jain Acid & Chemicals Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Suspended
Jain Acid & Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 22 Suspended
Jatinder Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed
JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed
K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended
Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68 Suspended
Loan Fac
KLG Imports & Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
KLG Imports & Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
KRIBHCO Infrastructure Ltd TL* CRISIL AA-(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed
*Includes Rs.200 million of working capital demand loan
Kumar A.S. Construction CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 70
million
Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 590 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Levita Granito LLP TL CRISIL B+ 208 Assigned
Levita Granito LLP CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 47.2 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Metcraft Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Metcraft Engineering Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Metcraft Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 106 Reaffirmed
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and bill discounting.
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed
@Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B)
MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 776.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL D 580 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL C
N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 78.3 Reaffirmed
N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed
N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pharmex Healthcare CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Pharmex Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed
PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Bonds
PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed
PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29.34 Reaffirmed
PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10.66 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 119.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 205 Reaffirmed
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed
Fac
Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed
Prince Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended
Prince Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 183.4 Suspended
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 560 Suspended
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Suspended
Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 251.7 Suspended
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.4 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 98 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 204.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 229.8 Reaffirmed
Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed
S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed
S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 233 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 93 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50.5 Assigned
Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 72.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 155.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Sri Raghavendra Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed
Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed
Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed
Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned
Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed
Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
#Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency
Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
#Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency
Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 7.3 Reaffirmed
Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended
Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed
Fac
Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vandana Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Vastushree Developers TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Vikas Road Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
