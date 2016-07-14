Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed Forward Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 160 Assigned Analco India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 47 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Anjani Synthetic Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Notice of Withdrawal Anjani Synthetic Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 92.5 Reaffirmed Forward Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Credit Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with bank guarantee up to Rs 4 million Distribution Systems and Control Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ltd ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 70000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ - Assigned Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ - Withdrawn Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ - Withdrawn Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ - Reaffirmed Edelweiss Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 4100 Reaffirmed G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2 286 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with buyer's credit Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd LOC & BG$ CRISIL A1+ 2830 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with short term loan to the extent of Rs.880 million. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd ST Loan*# CRISIL A1+ 6720 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5,420 million and Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Jain Acid & Chemicals BG CRISIL A4+ 16.5 Suspended JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 45000 Withdrawn ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on an episodic basis. JM Financial Products Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 110 Suspended Kumar A.S. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd BG** CRISIL A4+ 370 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ ** Interchangeable with letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.130 million Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 310 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Levita Granito LLP BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Metcraft Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Metcraft Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2+ 5000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 *Interchangeable with standby LCs, includes Rs.500 million sub-limit for BG. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 ^ Interchangeable with BG MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 1650 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 3000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed NFBL CRISIL A2+ 4997.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC** CRISIL A2+ 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable with bank guarantee (BG) and Standby LCs MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 790 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL A1 MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd BG$ CRISIL A2+ 7000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 $ Fully interchangeable with BG and One way interchangeability with FB limits up to Rs.1400 million PNB Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Polyspin Exports Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4 107.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Exports Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 82 Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Exports Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 8.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Exports Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Polyspin Exports Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Prince Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Prince Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 227 Reaffirmed Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Symed Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Symed Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 550 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL A1 Vandana Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vandana Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vandana Rolling Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vandana Rolling Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Vikas Road Carriers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Vikas Road Carriers Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- PNB Housing Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA 85000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 80.00 Billion LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ajay Industrial Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 310 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 33 Reaffirmed Analco India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anjani Synthetic Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 17 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Anjani Synthetic Ltd TL - 3 Notice of Withdrawal Anjani Synthetic Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Notice of Withdrawal Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 1290 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB+ 1460 Reaffirmed Credit Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 67.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ankit Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 175 Reaffirmed Credit B.N.M. Hi-Tech Agro Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended B.N.M. Hi-Tech Agro Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 45 Suspended B.N.M. Hi-Tech Agro Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 15 Suspended Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Chemi Pack India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 350 Reaffirmed Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 360 Reaffirmed Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chhabeela Energy Foods Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Distribution Systems and Control Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ltd ECL Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA- r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP- MLD 350000 Reaffirmed Protected AA- r Commodity-Linked Debentures Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd PS CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Edelweiss Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 8700 Reaffirmed Friends Medicos CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned #Interchangeable with Over Draft Facility to the extent of Rs.2,570 million Friends Medicos Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 65 Reaffirmed G.C. Chemie Pharmie Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 12 Reaffirmed Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Golden Globe Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 190.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guiness Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA 2985.8 Reaffirmed Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 7464.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Hallmark Automotive Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BBB 555 Reaffirmed Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Hindustan Distributor CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 105 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Hitkari Hitech Fibres Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA - Withdrawn IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL B - Withdrawn IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A2 PTCs CRISIL B+ 26.5 Withdrawn IFMR Capital Finance Pvt Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL BBB+ 530.9 Withdrawn IFMR Capital Mosec Eirene 2013 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO)106.4 Withdrawn Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Innovative Interiors Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 26 Assigned Inox Renewables Ltd External CRISIL A- 4058 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings* *@Rs 66.33/USD Inox Renewables Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 1666.9 Reaffirmed Jain Acid & Chemicals CC CRISIL BB+ 33 Suspended Jain Acid & Chemicals Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 3.5 Suspended Jain Acid & Chemicals Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 22 Suspended Jatinder Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 1 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7000 Reaffirmed K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed K Patel Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 67.5 Suspended Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 2.5 Suspended Kailash Roofing Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68 Suspended Loan Fac KLG Imports & Exports CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended KLG Imports & Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Loan Fac KRIBHCO Infrastructure Ltd TL* CRISIL AA-(SO) 3000 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.200 million of working capital demand loan Kumar A.S. Construction CC CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB #Interchangeable with bank guarantee, letter of credit & buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 70 million Lalit Pipes and Pipes Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 590 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Levita Granito LLP TL CRISIL B+ 208 Assigned Levita Granito LLP CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 51 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mahesh Dyeing and Printing Mills Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 47.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Metal Craft Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Metcraft Engineering CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Metcraft Engineering Foreign LOC CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Metcraft Engineering Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 106 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with working capital demand loan (WCDL) and bill discounting. MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 50 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with WCDL/FCNR(B) MMTC - Pamp India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 776.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mycon Construction Ltd BG CRISIL D 580 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mycon Construction Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mycon Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 78.3 Reaffirmed N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed N V Kharote Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.7 Assigned Loan Fac Pharmex Healthcare CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Pharmex Healthcare Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac PNB Housing Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 46000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Lower Tier II CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Bonds PNB Housing Finance Ltd Bonds CRISIL AA+ 11000 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 29.34 Reaffirmed PNB Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 10.66 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polyspin Exports Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 63.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Polyspin Exports Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 119.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 205 Reaffirmed Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 325 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Wheelers India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 11 Reaffirmed Prince Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Prince Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 183.4 Suspended Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 560 Suspended Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 57 Suspended Prince SWR Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 251.7 Suspended Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 28.4 Reaffirmed Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 98 Reaffirmed Renaatus Procon Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23.6 Assigned Loan Fac Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 204.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Right Tight Fastners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 229.8 Reaffirmed Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Roton Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed S. R. Thorat Milk Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 135 Reaffirmed Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 233 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Shri Harikrishna Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Shri S. M. Autade Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 93 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Industries CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50.5 Assigned Sitaram Ayurveda Pharmacy Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 24 Assigned Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 72.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 37.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Spictex Coton Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 155.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Sri Raghavendra Agro Industries CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 43 Reaffirmed Sri Raghuramachandra Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Sri Venkatrama Agro Tech CC CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 14 Assigned Stalwart Technik Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 40.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sultania Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 17.1 Reaffirmed Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Symed Labs Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ #Interchangeable with packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency Symed Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Symed Labs Ltd TL CRISIL A- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Tirupati Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB 7.3 Reaffirmed Titan Paints and Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Trust Chemists and Druggists Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Fac Upcountry Vehicle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vandana Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vandana Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 0.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vandana Rolling Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Vastushree Developers TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Vikas Road Carriers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 