Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Cheran Steel Rolling Mills Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Christy Friedgram Industry BG CRISIL A3 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Steel Industrial Complex BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Construction) Cochin Steel Industrial Complex Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed (Construction) Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 70 Reaffirmed Diliso Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Govind Steel Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Haresh Chemicals LOC CRISIL A4 145 Assigned Haresh Oveta LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 6 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 112.8 Reaffirmed Mulamoottil Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Mulamoottil Construction LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed P. A. Pinions BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed P.A. Times Industries Unit-II LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Raghav Woollen Mills BG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Relcon Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2450 Rating Watch with Negative Implications S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reassigned under LOC Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reassigned Shreyans Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 3900 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed The Creative Texture Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed under LOC The Creative Texture Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Credit Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Venkatesh Cotton Company BG CRISIL A4 3.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 32.5 Assigned Aaradhya Disposal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 77.5 Assigned Abhyudaya Housing and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70.2 Reaffirmed Anantha Refinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Anaswara Offset Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arya Steels Rolling India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 110 Reaffirmed Centenial Surgical Suture Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cheran Steel Rolling Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Cheran Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL C 57.5 Assigned Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 20 Assigned Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Assigned Loan Fac Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Cheran Steels Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Assigned Christy Friedgram Industry CC CRISIL BBB- 1000 Reaffirmed Cochin Steel Industrial Complex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed (Construction) Loan Fac Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 361.1 Reaffirmed Crane Betel Nut Powder Works CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Crane Betel Nut Powder Works Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Diliso Ceramic CC CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Diliso Ceramic LT Loan CRISIL B- 72.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL B+ Diliso Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL B+ Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Dinesh Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 42 Reaffirmed Limits DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 27.5 Assigned DS Fire Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned East West Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 198 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 200 Reaffirmed Fibro Plast Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gemini Enterprises BG CRISIL BB 0.5 Notice of Withdrawal Gemini Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL BB 25 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Gemini Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL BB 116.5 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Gemini Enterprises LOC CRISIL BB 60 Notice of Withdrawal Gemini Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Gemini Enterprises Standby FB Limits CRISIL BB 27.5 Notice of Withdrawal Govind Steel Co Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Govind Steel Co Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Limits Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Haresh Oveta Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.9 Reaffirmed Kalimata Ispat Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 3.1 Reaffirmed Limits KGISL Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 270.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KGISL Trust TL CRISIL BBB 42.2 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49.5 Reaffirmed Kisco Castings India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kisco Castings India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 28 Reaffirmed Kotak Floater Short-Term Fund Kotak Floater ST CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Fund L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 56.4 Reaffirmed L. D. Solvex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 3.6 Reaffirmed Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and CC CRISIL BB- 152.5 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.3 Reaffirmed Jewellers Pvt Ltd Lalchand Mangaldas Soni Gems and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 4.5 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 136 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 55.2 Reaffirmed Micro Plastics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 242.6 Assigned Mulamoottil Construction CC CRISIL BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed N.C. Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Nagarjuna Steel Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Navdeep Rice and Pulse Mill CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Navdeep Rice and Pulse Mill TL CRISIL BB- 7.3 Assigned Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Nilanjan Iron Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 3950 million ^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent of Rs 250 million $ Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 400 million Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 5200 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 4500 Reaffirmed P. A. Pinions CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed P. A. Pinions TL CRISIL BB 19.1 Reaffirmed P.A. Times Industries Unit-II CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed P.A. Times Industries Unit-II Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 52.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Polygon Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Porwal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Porwal Ginning And Pressing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 8 Assigned Pragana Danwar Food Processor Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 60 Assigned Raghav Woollen Mills CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Raghav Woollen Mills TL CRISIL BB- 43.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Relcon Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Rating Watch with Negative Implications S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 115 Reaffirmed S. A. Plywood Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 252.5 Reaffirmed Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sahajanand Medical Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 72.5 Reaffirmed Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 5.5 Reaffirmed Limits Saiteja Drugs and Intermidiates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 9.5 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Sita Ispat and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Shreyans Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 87 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyans Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 303 Reaffirmed Sistema Shyam Teleservices Ltd BG CRISIL BB 7670 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Bapuji Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 12.2 Reaffirmed Suvarnabhoomi Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 470 Reaffirmed The Creative Texture CC CRISIL B+ 42.5 Reaffirmed The Creative Texture LT Loan CRISIL B+ 26 Reaffirmed The Creative Texture Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Railway Employees Co-Operative Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4798.3 Upgraded from Credit Society Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ The Railway Employees Co-Operative TL CRISIL A- 3201.7 Upgraded from Credit Society Ltd CRISIL BBB+ Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52.5 Assigned Loan Fac Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Vasista Life Sciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Venkatesh Cotton Company CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL B+ 18 Reaffirmed Venkatesh Cotton Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BB Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL BB Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Vision Freight Solutions India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)