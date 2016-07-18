Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 6410 Reaffirmed
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Anil Santhosh & Associates BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Anil Santhosh & Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
BNP Paribas CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Reaffirmed
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Credit
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed
Eastman Impex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 29.9 Reaffirmed
Forward
Eastman Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Eastman Impex Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal
^Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Fusion Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.8 Reaffirmed
Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3300 Suspended
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Ltd
M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1630 Suspended
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 620 Reaffirmed
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended
Osho Forge Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed
Discounting$
$ Rs.45 million interchangeable with bank guarantee
Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Suspended
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 175.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Sarvesh Promoters Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BNP Paribas FD FAAA 108000 Assigned
BNP Paribas FD FAAA 192000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed
Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2154 Reaffirmed
ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Agricultural Produce Market Committee, TL CRISIL BBB- 99.2 Suspended
Pimpalgaon (Baswant)
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned
Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned
Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 157.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 471.4 Reaffirmed
Anil Santhosh & Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Anya Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 97.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 81.7 Reaffirmed
Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 614.1 Reaffirmed
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Chandramukhi Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended
Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL BB- 68.6 Suspended
Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Eastman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 230.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Emson Gears Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Emson Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 647.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities
Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fully
Fungible.
Fusion Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Fusion Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Fusion Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
ICL Fincorp Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed
Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
IUA Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Assigned
Fac
IUA Trust TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned
Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended
Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Suspended
Jaipur National University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2453.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jaipur National University TL CRISIL BBB- 616.4 Suspended
JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 119.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
JCBL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 269.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 141 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 600 Suspended
K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Suspended
K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 11400 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Krishna Gruh Udhyog CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Krishna Gruh Udhyog TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned
Ltd
Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 650 Assigned
Ltd
M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 242.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded
Gold Card from CRISIL
BBB-
Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 117.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL A3
Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed
Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed
Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1020 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 620 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Mulpuri Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B 131.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended
*fully interchangeable with packing credit/ packing credit in foreign currency
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended
Credit^#
^fully interchangeable packing credit in foreign currency
#includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.125 million
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended
against term
deposits
Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended
Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Osho Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL D 3450 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed
Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8550 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Platinum Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Suspended
Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended
Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 463 Suspended
Loan Fac
Platinum Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 337 Suspended
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ramesh Zaveri and Co CC CRISIL BB- 210 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rattan Lal Jindal Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 195 Suspended
Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed
#fully interchangeable with export packing credit limit.
Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Credit**
**Interchangeable with cash credit facility to the extent of Rs.100 million, overdraft facility
to the extent of Rs.100 million and buyers credit limit to the extent of Rs.100 million.
Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed
Credit^^
^^Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.45 million and Letter of Credit to the
extent of Rs.60 million.
Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 39 Reaffirmed
Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 381 Reaffirmed
S.P. Lifestyles CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
S.P. Lifestyles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended
Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended
Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.8 Reaffirmed
Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL BB- 170 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL BB
Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended
Sri Sarvesh Promoters CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Sri Sarvesh Promoters Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 234.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Thankam Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1291 Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 232.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed
Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 56.6 Reaffirmed
