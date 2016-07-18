Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 1250 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A1 6410 Reaffirmed ABM Knowledgeware Ltd BG CRISIL A2 200 Reaffirmed Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Anil Santhosh & Associates BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Anil Santhosh & Associates Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed BNP Paribas CD CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 190 Reaffirmed Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A4+ 6.1 Reaffirmed Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 29.9 Reaffirmed Forward Eastman Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Excel Crop Care Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 500 Withdrawal ^Interchangeable with bank guarantees Fusion Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10.8 Reaffirmed Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 3300 Suspended Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Ltd M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1630 Suspended Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 620 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Suspended Osho Forge Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Discounting Paramount Seafoods Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A3 45 Reaffirmed Discounting$ $ Rs.45 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Suspended SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills LOC CRISIL A4+ 175.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Sarvesh Promoters Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BNP Paribas FD FAAA 108000 Assigned BNP Paribas FD FAAA 192000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarti Drugs Ltd CC CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 690 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A 6 Reaffirmed Aarti Drugs Ltd TL CRISIL A 2154 Reaffirmed ABM Knowledgeware Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Agricultural Produce Market Committee, TL CRISIL BBB- 99.2 Suspended Pimpalgaon (Baswant) Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 28.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 44 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Amar Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 157.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Amrit Bottlers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 471.4 Reaffirmed Anil Santhosh & Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Anya Polytech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 97.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 81.7 Reaffirmed Bansal Brothers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bawana Infra Development Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 614.1 Reaffirmed Chandramukhi Impex Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Chandramukhi Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Dacss Granites Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 63 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Diesel Machinery Works CC CRISIL BB- 60 Suspended Diesel Machinery Works TL CRISIL BB- 68.6 Suspended Eastman Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 230.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Emson Gears Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 240 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emson Gears Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Emson Gears Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 52.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Emson Gears Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 647.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Excel Crop Care Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1162.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities Excel Crop Care Ltd CC** CRISIL A+ 337.5 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting and working capital demand loan facilities. Fusion Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Gowthami Raw and Par Boiled Rice Mill Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Hari Vegetable Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed ICL Fincorp Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 39 Reaffirmed Indicon Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10.2 Assigned Loan Fac IUA Trust Secured Overdraft CRISIL D 5 Assigned Fac IUA Trust TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended Izzy Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 6.9 Suspended Jaipur National University Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2453.6 Suspended Loan Fac Jaipur National University TL CRISIL BBB- 616.4 Suspended JCBL Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 JCBL Ltd CC CRISIL D 340 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JCBL Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 119.2 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JCBL Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B- JCBL Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 269.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- JCBL Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 141 Downgraded from CRISIL B- K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BBB 600 Suspended K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Suspended K.Amishkumar Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 130 Suspended Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 11400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Krishna Gruh Udhyog CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Krishna Gruh Udhyog TL CRISIL B 30 Suspended Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Ltd Loknete Baburao Patil Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 650 Assigned Ltd M.Venkata Rao Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 750 Suspended Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 242.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB+ 30 Downgraded Gold Card from CRISIL BBB- Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 117.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 22.5 Assigned Loan Fac Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Manna Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 57.5 Assigned Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A- 130 Reaffirmed Marathon Electric Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL A- 75 Reaffirmed Mulpuri Fisheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1020 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 620 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mulpuri Foods and Feeds Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 150.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mulpuri Poultries CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Mulpuri Poultries LT Loan CRISIL B 131.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 150 Suspended *fully interchangeable with packing credit/ packing credit in foreign currency Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 250 Suspended Credit^# ^fully interchangeable packing credit in foreign currency #includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.125 million Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Suspended Loan Fac Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended against term deposits Olive Lifesciences Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 50 Suspended Osho Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Osho Forge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Osho Forge Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Paramount Seafoods Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Paramount Seafoods Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd CC CRISIL D 3450 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 900 Reaffirmed Parekh Aluminex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8550 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Platinum Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1250 Suspended Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 450 Suspended Platinum Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 463 Suspended Loan Fac Platinum Textiles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 337 Suspended Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ramesh Zaveri and Co CC CRISIL BB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rattan Lal Jindal Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 195 Suspended Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 165 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with export packing credit limit. Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Credit** **Interchangeable with cash credit facility to the extent of Rs.100 million, overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.100 million and buyers credit limit to the extent of Rs.100 million. Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 275 Reaffirmed Credit^^ ^^Interchangeable with Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.45 million and Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.60 million. Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 39 Reaffirmed Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 381 Reaffirmed S.P. Lifestyles CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned S.P. Lifestyles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Suspended Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended Loan Fac Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 90 Suspended Sandeep Texturisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Sheikh Farid Finvest Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Shree Moraya Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SMS International Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.8 Reaffirmed Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Sonale Fabrics Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills CC CRISIL BB- 300 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Sree Ayyanar Spinning and Weaving Mills TL CRISIL BB- 170 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BB Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Sree Durga Fibre Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 130 Suspended Sri Sarvesh Promoters CC CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sri Sarvesh Promoters Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Venkateswara Poultry Farm LT Loan CRISIL B 234.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Thankam Cashew Factory CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB 1291 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 232.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 370 Reaffirmed Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers TL CRISIL BBB 56.6 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 