Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed under LOC Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Tata Power Cotton World BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit Cotton World Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Discounting Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Cotton World Standby Line of CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed Credit Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 47.3 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4 Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed G K Exim Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Global Health Care Products BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Gupta Transformer Products BG CRISIL A4 15.8 Reaffirmed Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Assigned Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned J J Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 490 Reaffirmed Discounting Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed K G Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from Forward CRISIL A3+ Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 137.5 Reaffirmed Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG^# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee ^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee ^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Management Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 440 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee Neeharika Oils Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 390 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.100 million Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1700 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1060 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Prime Urban Development India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Notice of Withdrawal S.R. Ravi BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Satija Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3+ Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Credit Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SSD Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed T. S. Jayaprakash BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 33800 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 1100 Assigned Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 277.7 Reaffirmed Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.7 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Reaffirmed Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed Limit*^ ^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan ; Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed loan* *Guaranteed by Tata Power; Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Outlook revised from Positive and rating reaffirmed) Cotton World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 147 Reaffirmed Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed G K Exim CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed G. T. Homes TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Suspended Loan Fac Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28.8 Suspended Gupta Transformer Products CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gupta Transformer Products Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 79.2 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 206.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 955.2 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 670 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 135.6 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 500 Assigned Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 38.6 Assigned Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned J J Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Jaichand Lal Singhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 227.5 Reaffirmed Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 50.5 Reaffirmed Limits K G Export CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 235 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL BBB Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 86 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 213 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 91.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed Kizhakkebhagathu Rice Mills Open CC CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed #100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee ^50% inter-changeability from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed Credit Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed M.G. Auto Service Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Fac Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro TL CRISIL B+ 624.8 Assigned Management Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4950 Reaffirmed Neeharika Oils CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.425 million Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Prime Urban Development India Ltd Export Bill CRISIL B 250 Notice of Negotiation Withdrawal S.R. Ravi CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Satija Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Assigned Loan Fac Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Assigned Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL D 20 Assigned Property Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63 Assigned Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sovereign Diamonds Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed Sri Dharam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Downgraded from CRISIL B SSD Overseas CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed T. S. Jayaprakash Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 46.5 Reaffirmed T. S. Jayaprakash Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 38.2 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 4682.4 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 14172.8 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 22398.3 Reaffirmed The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16050 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications' TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31883 Continues to Commercial be on Rating Borrowings Watch with Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4107 Continues to Loan Fac be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Continues to be on Rating Watch with Developing Implications Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3320 Assigned Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2180 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayak Agro CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Reaffirmed Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Assigned Credit Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)