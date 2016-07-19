Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Alpha Foam Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1 Reaffirmed
Alpha Foam Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Arun Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Arun Enterprises Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 19 Reaffirmed
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 2900 Reaffirmed
*Guaranteed by Tata Power
Cotton World BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Cotton World Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Credit
Cotton World Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Cotton World LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Cotton World Standby Line of CRISIL A3 34 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 47.3 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL A4
Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 650 Reaffirmed
G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed
G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
G K Exim Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed
Global Health Care Products BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 140 Reaffirmed
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Gupta Transformer Products BG CRISIL A4 15.8 Reaffirmed
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 8.8 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A2+ 220 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 15 Assigned
Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned
J J Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Jaichand Lal Singhi BG CRISIL A3 90 Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A3+ 490 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
K G Export Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd BG CRISIL A2 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2 30 Upgraded from
Forward CRISIL A3+
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 137.5 Reaffirmed
Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Reaffirmed
Lakshmi Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd BG^# CRISIL A1 10 Reaffirmed
#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee ^50% inter-changeability
from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee ^50% inter-changeability
from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Reaffirmed
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 16.5 Reaffirmed
Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Management
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 440 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL A1 1650 Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Neeharika Oils Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 390 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.100 million
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 1700 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 1060 Reaffirmed
Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
Prime Urban Development India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Notice of
Withdrawal
S.R. Ravi BG CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Satija Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1350 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 150 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3+
Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
Credit
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.8 Reaffirmed
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SSD Overseas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 295 Reaffirmed
T. S. Jayaprakash BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 33800 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed
Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 900 Reaffirmed
Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL A- 1100 Assigned
Alpha Foam Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Alpha Foam Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 52.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alpha Foam Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 277.7 Reaffirmed
Arun Enterprises CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Binod Car World Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
Binod Car World Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Chola Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 77.7 Reaffirmed
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 58500 Reaffirmed
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL AA-(SO) 2000 Reaffirmed
Limit*^
^Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Working Capital Demand Loan ; Removed from
'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA-(SO) 4800 Reaffirmed
loan*
*Guaranteed by Tata Power; Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
Cotton World LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 4.6 Outlook
revised from
Positive and
rating reaffirmed)
Cotton World Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 73 Reaffirmed
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dlecta Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 147 Reaffirmed
Dolphin Wires Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Eastern Pilling and Construction Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
ESDS Software Solution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 320 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fastway Transmissions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1250 Reaffirmed
G G Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
G G Oils and Fats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
G K Continental Trades Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
G K Exim CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
G. T. Homes TL CRISIL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 170 Reaffirmed
Gagan Wine Trade and Financers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Global Health Care Products CC CRISIL B+ 117.5 Reaffirmed
Global Health Care Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Gopal Sponge and Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Suspended
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Groversons Apparel Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 28.8 Suspended
Gupta Transformer Products CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gupta Transformer Products Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 79.2 Reaffirmed
Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed
Hansa Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 23.5 Reaffirmed
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Hanumat Wires Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 15 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 206.8 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 955.2 Reaffirmed
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd External CRISIL A- 670 Reaffirmed
Commercial
Borrowings
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 135.6 Assigned
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 500 Assigned
Hindustan Pencils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 38.6 Assigned
Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Indo Arab Air Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
J J Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Jaichand Lal Singhi CC CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Jaichand Lal Singhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jay Ushin Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 227.5 Reaffirmed
Jay Ushin Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 112.5 Reaffirmed
Jayaraj International Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 32 Reaffirmed
Jayesh Tradex Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 50.5 Reaffirmed
Limits
K G Export CC CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 235 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB+ 350 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL BBB
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 86 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB+ 100 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL BBB
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 213 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Khayati Steel Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 91.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kirloskar Corrocoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 40 Reaffirmed
Kizhakkebhagathu Rice Mills Open CC CRISIL C 60 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Lakshmi Traders CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Lakshmy Jewellery CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 450 Reaffirmed
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd LOC^# CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
#100% interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee ^50% inter-changeability
from non-fund based limits to fund-based limits
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ludhiana Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
M.G. Auto Service Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Fac
Minakshi Cotex CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 95 Reaffirmed
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 32 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Narmada Spinning Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Narol Textile Infrastructure & Enviro TL CRISIL B+ 624.8 Assigned
Management
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 660 Reaffirmed
Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 4950 Reaffirmed
Neeharika Oils CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1125 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee up to Rs.425 million
Nitin Fire Protection Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed
Prime Urban Development India Ltd Export Bill CRISIL B 250 Notice of
Negotiation Withdrawal
S.R. Ravi CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Saha Building Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Satija Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Shamlal Company India Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Property
Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Reaffirmed
Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB+ 1250 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
Shree Datta Shetkari Sahakari Sakhar Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd Loan Fac
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Shree Gautam Construction Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 240 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Shree Krishna Enterprises, Bathinda CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Shri Balaji Rollings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Indhira Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Reaffirmed
Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shubham Polyspin Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 63 Assigned
Shyam Leela Fashion House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed
Shyama Jewels (Gonikoppal) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Shyama Jewels (Madikeri) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Shyama Jewels (Puttur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed
Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Shyama Jewels Sourcing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Sivaparamesh Spinning Mill Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 155 Reaffirmed
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 28 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sovereign Diamonds Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 2 Reaffirmed
Sri Dharam Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL D 145 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
SSD Overseas CC CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Suraksha Diagnostic Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
T. S. Jayaprakash Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 46.5 Reaffirmed
T. S. Jayaprakash Proposed WC Fac CRISIL B 13.5 Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
The Arasan Aluminium Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 38.2 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 28000 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 4682.4 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 14172.8 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 22398.3 Reaffirmed
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
The Tata Power Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 16050 Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
The Tata Power Co. Ltd Perpetual NCD CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed
Removed from 'Rating Watch with Developing Implications'
TMA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed
Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Transons Overseas India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 1.7 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed
Transpek-Silox Industry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Developing Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31883 Continues to
Commercial be on Rating
Borrowings Watch with
Developing
Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4107 Continues to
Loan Fac be on Rating
Watch with
Developing Implications
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 Continues to
be on Rating
Watch with
Developing
Implications
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3320 Assigned
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 1500 Assigned
Uppal-Chadha Hi-Tech Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2180 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vinayak Agro CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Vinayak Agro Foreign LOC CRISIL BB 180 Assigned
Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 105.7 Reaffirmed
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47.5 Assigned
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Credit
Wilson Printcity Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)