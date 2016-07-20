Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A3 Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Abad Fisheries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 Abad Overseas Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 52.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Advance Die Cast BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Reaffirmed Agarwal Auto Sales BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Arun Oil Trade LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35.9 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 320 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 970 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with bank guarantees Britannia Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 675 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Credit Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 589 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Centum Electronics Ltd BG CRISIL A2 820 # Centum Electronics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 350 # Credit2 Centum Electronics Ltd LOC3 CRISIL A2 60 # Centum Electronics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 350 # Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 25 # #100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee , 75% one-way changeable with export packing credit. Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3+ 35 # #100% two-way interchangeability between Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee , 75% one-way changeable with export packing credit. Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 100 # Credit Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A3+ 100 # Dev Raj Rangwala LOC Bill CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Discounting Dev Raj Rangwala LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1370 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 380 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 2750 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electronics Corporation of India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed G.K. Protiens Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Gurdas Exports Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 840 Reaffirmed Joys Steel Impex LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL A4 Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kings Marine Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Packing Credit CRISIL A4 85 Reaffirmed Kings Marine Products Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LOC**% CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO % Interchangeable with Overdraft and Working Capital Demand Loan; interchangeable with Short Term Loan and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.200 Million KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd ST Loan**$ CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO $ Interchangeable with Foreign Currency Non-Resident Borrowings and Foreign Currency Demand Loan; interchangeable with Standby Letter of Credit and Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.1000 Million Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kunal Exports and Infrastructure Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Model Tanners Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Navdeep Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Navdeep Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Niox Speciality Paper Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Priti Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Priti Construction Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Rating Watch Loan Fac with Negative Implications Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Foreign Currency RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2000 Rating Watch with Negative Implications Saket Infraprojects Ltd BG CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Semi Exports LOC CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Speco Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 170 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 985 Reaffirmed Sud Pines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13.8 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Abhijit Auto Agency India Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Advance Die Cast CC CRISIL BB- 25 Reaffirmed Advance Die Cast Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 27.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Advance Die Cast TL CRISIL BB- 12.1 Reaffirmed Agarwal Auto Sales CC CRISIL B+ 98 Reaffirmed Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 54 Assigned Loan Fac Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 106 Assigned Anand Engineering Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 163.6 Assigned Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Apex Welcare Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Arun Oil Trade CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Bawa Appliances Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 14.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Britannia Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 625 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with working capital demand loan and overdraft Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Limits Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac## ##Unallocated limits Britannia Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with overdraft or cash credit BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL D 18840.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B- BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL D 6000 Downgraded from CRISIL B- BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5459.1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- BSCPL Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL D 4700 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Centum Electronics Ltd CC1 CRISIL BBB+ 60 # Centum Electronics Ltd CC4 CRISIL BBB+ 100 # Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 180 # Credit* *Includes sub-limit for cash credit (Rs 50 million) and foreign bill discounting (Rs 180 million). Centum Rakon India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 # Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Christy Quality Foods India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 57.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Cibi Exports Export Packing CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Cibi Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL B+ 27.5 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL B Cibi Exports TL CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B Dev Raj Rangwala WC Demand Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Dev Raj Rangwala Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Dev Raj Rangwala CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Dynasty Promoters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 85 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed East India Udyog Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 450 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Electronics Corporation of India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Espee Kumaran Textiles CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Espee Kumaran Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Espee Kumaran Textiles TL CRISIL BB- 2.1 Reaffirmed G.K. Protiens Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 124.8 Reaffirmed Gurdas Exports CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Joys Steel Impex CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Cash Credit CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Kannappan Alloy and Steel Company Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Kay Bee Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Khatuco Export India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB- 11 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 2000 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA- 1250 Reaffirmed loan** ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd LT Bk Fac** CRISIL AA- 6400 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby LOC**@ CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed ** Guaranteed by KRIBHCO @ Includes sublimit of Rs.1500 Million of Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee KRIBHCO Shyam Fertilizers Ltd Standby LOC# CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and backed by Letter of Comfort from KRIBHCO Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 26.2 Assigned Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33.8 Assigned Krishna Lamicoat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Kunal Exports and Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 286 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- M.D. Inducto Cast Ltd TL CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Maharaja Agrasen Hospital Charitable TL CRISIL BBB+ 650 Reaffirmed Trust Model Tanners Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 105 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB Model Tanners Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 45 Upgraded from Discounting CRISIL BB Molisati Vinimay Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108.5 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold Housie CC CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold Housie Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthu Gold Housie TL CRISIL BB 20.6 Reaffirmed Narola Gems Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Assigned Credit Narola Gems Post Shipment CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Credit Navdeep Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Navdeep Construction Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Niox Speciality Paper Mills TL CRISIL B 78.9 Assigned Niox Speciality Paper Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Niox Speciality Paper Mills CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Northland Rubber Mills CC CRISIL B- 70 Assigned Poonam Trading Company CC CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Poonam Trading Company Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 170 Reaffirmed Quality Hybrid Seeds Company CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Quality Hybrid Seeds Company TL CRISIL B 8.8 Reaffirmed Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Raadhika Shoecrafts Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Foreign Currency RPS Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 @ S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd S. S. Gold-Unit of S. S. Chains Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Saket Infraprojects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Semi Exports CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Shah and Parikh Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Sical Multimodal and Rail Transport Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 1714.4 Reaffirmed Sir Aurthor Cotton Modern Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB 170 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Speco Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed SPL Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 195 Reaffirmed Sud Pines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Virendra Satija Foundation Society TL CRISIL B 73.8 Assigned Zimidara Pesticides CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)