Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshara Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 267 Reaffirmed Arora Industries Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Guarantee Arora Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 36 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Guarantee Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Discounting Cap Seafoods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal-Pro CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Mkt-Linked Deb A1+r Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering/ open offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this may also be utilized for proprietary positions in the public offer. Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 63500 Assigned Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.6 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue CRISIL A1+ 55000 Withdrawal INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Non-FBL CRISIL A2 500 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A3+ 403.2 Reaffirmed Credit Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 270 Suspended Lafarge India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1200 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed #Up to Rs.300 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Lafarge India Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd Overdraft Fac@ CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with other non-fund based facilities and short-term loan Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals BG CRISIL A4 175 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed NHB Ball and Roller Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 NHB Ball and Roller Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 510 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 PI Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2450 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.8 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Credit Salasar Foods Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 760 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 71 Assigned The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned And Construction Society Ltd Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 190 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed V. S. N. International LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. K. Enterprises - Biharsharif CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Akshara Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Akshara Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Arora Industries CC CRISIL BB 305 Reaffirmed Arora Industries Rupee TL CRISIL BB 53 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 380 Reaffirmed Arora Knit Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bahubali Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Barani Hydraulics India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bharat Agri Fert and Realty Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Big Box Containers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39.8 Reaffirmed Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B 3 Assigned Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 47 Assigned Loan Fac Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 31 Assigned Chaudhary Jai Ram Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 19 Assigned Dharani Hi-Tech Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL C 50 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL AA- 1520 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Garuda Autocraft Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Garuda Autocraft Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 250 Assigned GIC Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.6 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 175 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ J.B.C. Industries CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BBB+ 800 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with letter of credit (LC) up to Rs.550 million, buyer's credit up to Rs.550 million, Working capital loan up to Rs.800 Million, bg. JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 1095 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB+ 980.2 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kailash Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 860 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 741.5 Reaffirmed Credit Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Gold Loan CRISIL BBB 65.3 Reaffirmed Kama-Schachter Jewelry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AAA 37500 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 11400 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 21100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Laborate Pharmaceuticals India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 320 Suspended Lafarge India Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL AA 375 Reaffirmed loan^ ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee/letter of credit Lafarge India Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 250 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 3000 Reaffirmed Lafarge India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA 660.5 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals CC CRISIL B+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakshmi Transformers and Electricals CC - Book Debt CRISIL B+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B NHB Ball and Roller Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- NHB Ball and Roller Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 329.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- NHB Ball and Roller Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- PI Industries Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA 1850 Reaffirmed Prolifics Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 120 Reaffirmed Prolifics Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Rainbow Grains Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 82.5 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 22.5 Reaffirmed Rajadheepam Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rami Reddy Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 150 Assigned Loan Fac RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed RBR Garments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 0.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RBR Garments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10.5 Reaffirmed Salasar Foods CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL BB 750 Assigned Samruddhi Realty Ltd NCD CRISIL BB(SO) 600 Reaffirmed Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.7 Reaffirmed Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Sengunthar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 24.7 Reaffirmed Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shree Ceramic Fibers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Shri Bhagyodaya Metals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shyamshree Residency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL BB- 56 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Sri Seetharama Raw and Boiled Rice Mill SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed The Sirsa Bansivat Cooperative Labour CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned And Construction Society Ltd The Thiruvambady Devaswom LT Loan CRISIL B 197.6 Assigned The Thiruvambady Devaswom Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Tilak Ram Babu Ram Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 185 Reaffirmed Tulsi Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 245 Reaffirmed Ujin Pharmachem CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Universal Associates BG CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Universal Associates CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- V. S. N. International CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)