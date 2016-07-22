Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Credit#
#Includes sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for
financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under
export orders
Alliance One Industries India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 732 Reaffirmed
Credit*^
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD) and
packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC)
^Includes standby limit of Rs.122 million under UCO Bank's UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme.
Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 315.5 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 254.5 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Avon Cycles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Importer)
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Importer)
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Importer)
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Reaffirmed
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 840 Reaffirmed
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed
CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
under LOC
Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed
Emami Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
GSC Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
GSC Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 42.15 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit.
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 22 @
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
JP Structures Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit sublimit of bank guarantee of up to Rs 30 million.
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 500 Assigned
Ltd
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5160 Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed
P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Super Tex Mills India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 #
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 #
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Unique International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded
Forward from CRISIL BB
Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.9 Assigned
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Alufit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed
Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 570 Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 127.1 Reaffirmed
Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 52.9 Reaffirmed
B.S.Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
B.S.Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
B.S.Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned
Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned
Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned
Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 910 Reaffirmed
Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG Withdrawal 100 Withdrawal
Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC Withdrawal 150 Withdrawal
Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC Withdrawal 200 Withdrawal
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1060 Reaffirmed
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3722.4 Reaffirmed
Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed
CTM Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 261.9 Reaffirmed
Digicon Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
DRA Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
DRA Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed
DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Emami Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed
Emami Cement Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 1500 Assigned
Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18900 Assigned
Emami Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 145 Assigned
Essen Elite Associates CC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Flags Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned
GSC Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
GSC Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 57.43 @
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed BG* Withdrawal 7.85 @
*Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit.
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Line of Withdrawal 15 @
Credit
Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 5.57 @
Loan Fac
Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Reaffirmed
Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
Fac CRISIL B+
Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed
JP Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned
Ltd
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Ltd
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 1790 Reaffirmed
Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Assigned
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed
Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed
L. V. Dairys - Patas CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed
L. V. Dairys - Patas TL CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Assigned
Loan Fac
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 63.5 Assigned
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Assigned
La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed
Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Manganese Products Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed
Manganese Products Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed
Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 105 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3483.3 Reaffirmed
Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60.6 Reaffirmed
Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Credit
SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Sona Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed
Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed
Limits
Super Tex Mills India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
Super Tex Mills India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.1 Reaffirmed
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
The Jute Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 #
* Consortium led by State Bank of India.
UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31883 #
Commercial
Borrowings
UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4107 #
Loan Fac
UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 #
Unique International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Reassigned
Loan Fac
Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Unique Organics Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned
Limits
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.7 Assigned
Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Yardi Prabhu Consultants and Valuers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
