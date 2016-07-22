Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance One Industries India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 1500 Reaffirmed Credit# #Includes sub-limits of Rs.200 million for export bills discounting, Rs.186.0 million for financial guarantees/standby letters of credit, and Rs.20 million for pre-shipment finance under export orders Alliance One Industries India Pvt Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 732 Reaffirmed Credit*^ *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill purchase (FBP)/ foreign bill discounting (FBD) and packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC) ^Includes standby limit of Rs.122 million under UCO Bank's UCO Expo Gold Card Scheme. Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 315.5 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 254.5 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Export Performance CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Guarantee Avon Cycles Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A1+ 280 Reaffirmed Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company (Exporter Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Importer) Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 217.5 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 310 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 840 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed CTM Textile Mills Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned under LOC Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed DRA Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Assigned GSC Glass Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 42.15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 22 @ Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed JP Structures Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A3+ 300 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit sublimit of bank guarantee of up to Rs 30 million. Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 500 Assigned Ltd Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 5160 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 50 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Leo Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 160 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills India Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed UltraTech Cement Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 7500 # * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 5000 # * Consortium led by State Bank of India. Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Discounting Unique International Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Unique International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Purchase Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3 Downgraded Forward from CRISIL BB Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 42 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.9 Assigned Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Akshaya Auto Service CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Alufit India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Angel Pipes and Tubes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Avon Cycles Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 570 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 127.1 Reaffirmed Avon Cycles Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 52.9 Reaffirmed B.S.Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed B.S.Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac B.S.Industries TL CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Assigned Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 37.5 Assigned Bajoria Agro Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 3.5 Assigned Bhagyanagar India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 190 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 910 Reaffirmed Bhagyanagar India Ltd BG Withdrawal 100 Withdrawal Bhagyanagar India Ltd CC Withdrawal 150 Withdrawal Bhagyanagar India Ltd LOC Withdrawal 200 Withdrawal Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1060 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3722.4 Reaffirmed Craftsman Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 315 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CTM Textile Mills CC CRISIL BB+ 125 Reaffirmed CTM Textile Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CTM Textile Mills TL CRISIL BB+ 261.9 Reaffirmed Digicon Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned DRA Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed DRA Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed DRA Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB- 800 Reaffirmed Emami Cement Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 1500 Assigned Emami Cement Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 18900 Assigned Emami Cement Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 145 Assigned Essen Elite Associates CC CRISIL D 135 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Flags Hotels Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 220 Assigned GSC Glass Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed GSC Glass Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 190 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A+ 20 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 57.43 @ Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed BG* Withdrawal 7.85 @ *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit. Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Line of Withdrawal 15 @ Credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk Withdrawal 5.57 @ Loan Fac Hariom Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Harmony Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 47.6 Reaffirmed Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from Fac CRISIL B+ Hi-Tech Satluj Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 7 Assigned Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Innovative Logistics Service Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned Jaimal Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed JP Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Ltd Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Kaleesuwari Refinery And Industry Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Ltd Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A- 1790 Reaffirmed Kaleesuwari Refinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 800 Assigned Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A 910 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed L. V. Dairys - Patas CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed L. V. Dairys - Patas TL CRISIL BB 54 Reaffirmed La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 13 Assigned Loan Fac La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 63.5 Assigned La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 380 Assigned La-Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL BBB+ 70 Assigned Leo Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Leo Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed LMMFs Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital LT Loan CRISIL A 730 Reaffirmed Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Manganese Products Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manganese Products Corporation CC CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed Manganese Products Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A- 120 Reaffirmed Nelito Systems Ltd TL CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed P.C. Jain and Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 105 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Parth Diamond Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 3483.3 Reaffirmed Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 60.6 Reaffirmed Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Ratnam Poultry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Renaatus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rikhabchand Sohanlall Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Saketh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Credit SFP Sons India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Sona Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Sri Kakatiya Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19 Reaffirmed Sri Ushaswini Rice Industries Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB- 21 Reaffirmed Limits Super Tex Mills India Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Super Tex Mills India Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB- 54.1 Reaffirmed The Jute Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed The Jute Corporation of India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 7500 # * Consortium led by State Bank of India. UltraTech Cement Ltd External CRISIL AAA 31883 # Commercial Borrowings UltraTech Cement Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 4107 # Loan Fac UltraTech Cement Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AAA 6750 # Unique International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24 Reassigned Loan Fac Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Unique Organics Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 4.1 Assigned Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 4.3 Assigned Limits Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 2.7 Assigned Vallabh Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Vidhi Minerals and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Yardi Prabhu Consultants and Valuers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 