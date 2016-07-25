Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 129.5 Reaffirmed Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3475 Reaffirmed Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1205.9 Reaffirmed Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Assigned Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Derivatives Fac CRISIL A3 13.4 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Apt Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 14 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apt Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arjun Technologies India Ltd BG CRISIL D 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Arjun Technologies India Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Ashoka Buildcon Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+ 14800 Reaffirmed *Of total, Rs 3300 million are Fund based, Rs 14450 million are non fund based & others are proposed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 11400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Of total, Rs 3300 million are Fund based, Rs 14450 million are non fund based & others are proposed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Bijulee Tea Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 3.7 Assigned Loan Fac Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 150 million Case New Holland Construction Equipment LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd D. Jamnadas and Co. LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned D. Jamnadas and Co. BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 780 Reaffirmed Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Sales Bill CRISIL A2 35 Assigned Discounting Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 55 Assigned Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 97 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 57.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Fusion Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed GRP Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed $Interchangeable with bank guarantee Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Upgraded from Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) CRISIL A3 Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) CRISIL A3 Hi-Style Products Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Hi-Style Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned HMC MM Auto Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A1+ 75 Reaffirmed Discounting# #Interchangeable with bank guarantee and Stand by letter of credit to the extent of Rs.75 million Indian Minerals and Granite Company BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Indian Minerals and Granite Company Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 44 Reaffirmed Credit Indian Minerals and Granite Company Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 17000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd CP Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis INFINA Finance Pvt Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL A2 250 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes a letter of credit sub-limit of Rs 100 million. The letter of credit sub-limit includes a buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs 20 million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed @ Includes a bank guarantee sub-limit of Rs 100 million and a loan equivalent risk on forward contracts sub-limit of Rs 10 million Jawandsons Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Jawandsons Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Jawandsons LOC CRISIL A3 35 Assigned Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kopran Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Loan Equivalent CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Risk Limits Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Leeway Logistics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mark Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed PG Electroplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Printlink Computer and Communication BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Printlink Computer and Communication LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Raj Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3 425 Assigned Raj Corporation Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 140 Assigned S. S. Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Sadanand Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Shyam Plastic Industries LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned SJS Healthcare Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A3 250 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CP CRISIL A2 500 Withdrawal LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. G. Construction CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed A. G. Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 70.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 900 Reaffirmed Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 340 Reaffirmed Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 19.1 Assigned Annanya Interface and Controls Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 17.5 Assigned Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 315 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 350 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Apollo Microsystems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 182.1 Assigned Apt Packaging Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apt Packaging Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B- 11 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL D Apt Packaging Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B- 27.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apt Packaging Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 76.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Apt Packaging Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Apt Packaging Ltd WC TL CRISIL B- 32.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Arjun Technologies India Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arjun Technologies India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22.8 Downgraded from CRISIL B Arjun Technologies India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 54.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Arjun Technologies India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B Arun Vidyuth Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 230 Assigned Ashoka Buildcon Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 3500 Reaffirmed *Of total, Rs 3300 million are Fund based, Rs 14450 million are non fund based & others are proposed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 360 Reaffirmed Loan Fac* *Of total, Rs 3300 million are Fund based, Rs 14450 million are non fund based & others are proposed Ashoka Buildcon Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd NCD CRISIL A-(SO) 1700 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ (SO) Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A-(SO) 1540 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ (SO) Ashoka Highways (Durg) Ltd Project Loan^ CRISIL A-(SO) 3150 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^IDFC has refinanced the entire loan outstanding for the company Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 6450 Reaffirmed Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Bhatia Wine Merchants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bijulee Tea Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.8 Assigned Bijulee Tea Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 42.5 Assigned Case New Holland Construction Equipment CC CRISIL AA- 330 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Equipment Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 540 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Case New Holland Construction Equipment WC Demand Loan# CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed India Pvt Ltd #Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs 250 million and fully interchangeable with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills discounting, and export packing credit. Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 75.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chalimeda Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 141.9 Reaffirmed Cyberabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL D 3760 Suspended D. Jamnadas and Co. CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 33 Reaffirmed Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Digha Sea Food Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 23.5 Reaffirmed Dmsons Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit# CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned # Interchangeable with bank guarantee Emco Tech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 25.3 Assigned Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 110 Assigned *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, pre-shipment and post shipment credit of Rs 85 million. Also, interchangeable with buyer's credit of Rs 55 million Filtra Catalysts and Chemicals Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB+ 55.1 Assigned Fireworks Productions CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Frendi Fashions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 5.5 Assigned Fusion Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Fusion Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fusion Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods LT Loan CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Gargo Motors CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Gargo Motors Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme (e-DFS) Gargo Motors TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned GRP Ltd CC CRISIL A- 635 Reaffirmed GRP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 51.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GRP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 317.8 Reaffirmed Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan CC CRISIL BBB 80 Upgraded from Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) CRISIL BBB- Hindustan Tyre Company (Prop. Hindustan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Upgraded from Cycle and Tubes Pvt Ltd) Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Hi-Style Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Hi-Style Products CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned HMC MM Auto Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 75 Reaffirmed HMC MM Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac HMC MM Auto Ltd TL* CRISIL AA 200 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Buyer's credit and LC to the extent of Rs.198 million and Rs.200 million respectively Hyderabad Expressways Ltd TL CRISIL C 2900 Suspended Indian Minerals and Granite Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Indo Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed * One-way changeable non-fund-based working capital limits from fund-based working capital limits Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 2300 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jawandsons CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Jawandsons Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 428 Reaffirmed Credit Jawandsons LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Jawandsons WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 12 Assigned Jawandsons Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Fac Jugal Kishore Kashmiri Lal CC CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 370 Reaffirmed Kopran Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 14.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 55.2 Reaffirmed Kundlas Loh Udyog CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Leeway Logistics Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 1532.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Leeway Logistics Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 262.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ M.G. Infraestates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 140 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Mark Associates CC CRISIL BB- 115 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 31.5 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 467.6 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 836.7 Reaffirmed MFAR Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 961.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Pal Prateek Auto Sales Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Pal Prateek Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 8.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- PG Electroplast Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 210 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PG Electroplast Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 38 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PG Electroplast Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 215 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Printlink Computer and Communication CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Rainbow Tractors CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Raj Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 10 Assigned Raj Corporation Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BBB- 290 Assigned S. S. Construction Co. Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Sadanand Gupta Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Sadhu Ram Jai Parkash CC CRISIL BB- 19 Assigned; Suspension Revoked SBI Mutual Fund SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Place on Fund Notice of Withdrawal' SBI Mutual Fund SBI Magnum CRISIL AAAmfs Place on InstaCash Fund Notice of Withdrawal' SBI Mutual Fund SBI Premier Liquid CRISIL AAAmfs Place on Fund Notice of Withdrawal' SBI Mutual Fund SBI Magnum CRISIL AAAmfs Place on InstaCash Fund Notice of Withdrawal' Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 189.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 6.7 Reaffirmed Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Shivprasad Foods and Milk Products TL CRISIL BB- 76.7 Reaffirmed Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 270 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Shree Gowthamee Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 20 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 45 Reaffirmed Shrid Metal Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 15.8 Reaffirmed Shyam Plastic Industries TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned Shyam Plastic Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned SJS Healthcare Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Somany Ceramics Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed *Interchange with Working capital demand loan Facilities. Somany Ceramics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 1284.8 Reaffirmed Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sonex TV Appliances Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Sree Raghavendra Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Loan Fac Sunrise Integrated Facility Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Tirupati Cotton CC CRISIL BB 73.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tirupati Cotton TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 1950 Downgraded from CRISIL A- * Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.1500.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.100.0 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC$ CRISIL BBB+ 835 Downgraded from CRISIL A- $Fully inter-changeable with working capital demand loan and includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.100 Million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL BBB+ 725 Downgraded from CRISIL A- @ Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.725.0 Million, working capital demand loan of Rs.500 Million, letter of credit of Rs.250 Million, financial guarantee of Rs.50.0 Million and FCNR (B) of Rs. 725 million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC% CRISIL BBB+ 375 Downgraded from CRISIL A- % Includes sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.375 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 930 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB+ 1900 Downgraded from CRISIL A- #Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs.1900 Million and Metal gold loan of Rs. 1400 million. Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC^ CRISIL BBB+ 202 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^Includes sublimit of bank guarantee of Rs. 202 million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan^^ CRISIL BBB+ 430 Downgraded from CRISIL A- ^^ Includes sublimit of cash credit of Rs.330.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.330.0 Million, stand by letter of credit of Rs.330.0 Million and Metal loan of Rs. 330 million Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 28.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Rice Exports Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 21.7 Reaffirmed Vedant Fashions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 1200 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 43.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 69.4 Reaffirmed Vortex Rubber Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 910 Assigned Wave Distilleries and Breweries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1690 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 