Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A3 Bharat Cartons Printers Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10.7 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Credit Agricole Corporate and CDs CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Investment Bank Enhanced from Rs 1.5 Billion Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 140 Reaffirmed Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Supplier Bill CRISIL A1+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Hero Future Energies Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 4800 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 2310 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with other non-fund-based facilities Hero Motocorp Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 160 Reaffirmed Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Maks Technologies Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Mekala Metal Works Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Natraj Proteins Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Notice of Withdrawal Natraj Proteins Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 53 Notice of Withdrawal Natraj Proteins Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 170 Notice of Withdrawal S K B Project India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 65 Assigned Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1+ 190 Reaffirmed ** Includes letter of credit-backed sales bill discounting up to Rs.30 million Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Buyer Credit Limit@CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with letter of credit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed United Polymers BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Vasavi Plast Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Vinod Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Hero Motocorp Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 39.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Bharat Cartons Printers CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bharat Cartons Printers LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Bharat Cartons Printers Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Bharat Cartons Printers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 9.3 Assigned Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 35 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 27.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Bipin Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 27.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 110 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Dentcare Dental Lab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Doshion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended Doshion Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 700 Suspended Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 187 Suspended Doshion Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Doshion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 13 Suspended Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 1030 Suspended Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 2000 Suspended Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 70 Suspended Loan Fac Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 350 Suspended Doshion Veolia Water Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 200 Suspended Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 430 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan to the extent of Rs.400 million and export finance to the extent of Rs.300 million Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd External CRISIL AA 200 Upgraded from Commercial CRISIL AA- Borrowings Fleetguard Filters Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 215 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- Greata Enterprises And Developers Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 700 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Greencrop International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 52.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Greencrop International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 36.7 Downgraded from CRISIL B Greencrop International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Hero Motocorp Ltd CC^ CRISIL AAA 2350 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities to the extent of Rs.1650 million. Hero Motocorp Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 2790 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Hero Motocorp Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2121 Reaffirmed Hero Motocorp Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 1429 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hero Motocorp Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 150 Reaffirmed Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 610 Assigned Kashyap Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Assigned M R Industries - Jaipur CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned M R Industries - Jaipur TL CRISIL B+ 53.5 Assigned Maks Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Maks Technologies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac MBR Exims Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Loan Fac Mekala Metal Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Modern Construction Co. (Delhi) CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Mogals Educational and Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Natraj Proteins Ltd CC CRISIL BB 172 Notice of Withdrawal Natraj Proteins Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 200 Notice of Withdrawal Nityashraddha Lifecare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Assigned Loan Fac Panama Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40 Assigned Panama Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Panama Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac S Gokul Das CC CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned S K B Project India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Loan Fac S K B Project India Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Overdraft Fac S K B Project India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi Bill Discounting CRISIL B- 90 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi CC CRISIL B- 65 Reaffirmed Swastik Enterprises - New Delhi SME Gold Card CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 150 Reaffirmed * Credit exposure of Rs.10 million as sub-limit for cash credit limit Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed Tata Toyo Radiator Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 877 Reaffirmed Loan Fac United Polymers CC CRISIL BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Vasavi Plast Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Vasavi Plast Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Veeranarayana Metal Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Reaffirmed Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 40.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinayaka Microns India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 73 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Vinod Construction TL CRISIL BB- 2.3 Assigned Vinod Construction CC CRISIL BB- 39.5 Assigned Vipul Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Fac Viraj Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Viraj Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 319.9 Reaffirmed Viraj Spinners Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 15.1 Assigned Loan Fac Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36 Assigned Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL B 23.5 Assigned Vishal Wheelers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 61 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)