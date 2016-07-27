Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Engineers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Aditya Engineers BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
BSL Scaffolding Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Chem Mart BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed
Forward
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed
Cube Construction Engineering Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 3400 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2
^ Sub-limit: Letter of Credit of Rs.450 million
Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended
Negotiation
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Payable
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 16.9 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 245 Reaffirmed
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 195 Reaffirmed
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Kelachandra Pipe Fittings LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended
Kelachandra Pipe Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended
Kelachandra Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Maja Health Care Division BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Maja Health Care Division Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Reassigned
Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended
Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL A4 18 Suspended
Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed
Manugraph India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
^Letter of Credit is completely fungible with Bank Guarantee
Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reaffirmed
Forward
Mercury Industries Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed
Paprika Oleos India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended
Paprika Oleos India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Paprika Oleos India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Credit
Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
PD Rice Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52.6 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A3
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
A3
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Rajkumar Forge Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on
Credit Rating Watch
with
Developing Implications'
Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Sanna Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Santalall and Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Sharda Road Lines BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 56 Reaffirmed
Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sterile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Suspended
Surindra Builders BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Suspended
Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended
YRK Constructions BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned
YRK Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4 28 Assigned
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Suspended
A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Aditya Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned
Agasthiacodu Rubber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A- 730 Reaffirmed
loan$
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 194.3 Reaffirmed
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended
Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1200 Suspended
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed
Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+(SO)1500 Reaffirmed
Arafa Gold CC CRISIL BB- 3500 Suspended
Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
* interchangable with cash credit and letter of credit
Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned
Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Industries - Raipur TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Bismi Appliances CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended
BSL Scaffolding Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 370 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 1643.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdProposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 62.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Chem Mart CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Assigned
Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
Chheda Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed
Cube Construction Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 900 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
* Sub Limit: WCDL of Rs.80 million
Cube Construction Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 43.4 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+
Cube Construction Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 86.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB+
Dakshineswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed
Dakshineswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 47.8 Reaffirmed
Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed
Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 124 Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed
Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Devdoot Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 600 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Equitas Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 500 Assigned
Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 780 Reaffirmed
Credit
Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 330 Suspended
Indo Silicon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BB-
JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
JDC Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
JDC Traders Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15.6 Assigned
JDC Traders Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 34.4 Assigned
Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 7810 Assigned
Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2190 Assigned
Loan Fac
JMC Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended
JMC Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed
Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Karimkuttiyil Constructions & DevelopersCC CRISIL B 120 Suspended
Karimkuttiyil Constructions & DevelopersProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5.7 Suspended
Kelachandra Pipe Fittings CC CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended
Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended
Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Suspended
Credit
Kelachandra Pipe Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended
Kelachandra Pipe Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kelachandra Pipe Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended
Credit
Kelachandra Pipe Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 21 Suspended
Kelachandra Polymers CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended
Kelachandra Polymers TL CRISIL B 53 Suspended
Kombasseril Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended
Krishnammal Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended
Krishnammal Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended
Krishnammal Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA 20000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs.2.00 billion, Financial
Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5.00 billion, Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.1.50 billion, and
Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.00 billion within the LC limit.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL AA 4000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
^^Can be used as Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Letter of Undertaking for Buyers
Credit to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion and Loan Equivalent Risk limit to the extent of Rs. 700
million.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
# Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA 543.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA 160 Upgraded from
Limit*** CRISIL AA-
*** Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
@ Can be used as Short Term Loan / Overdraft / Export Finance / Letter of Guarantee up to
Rs.1.00 billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 3.0 Billion, Buyers credit to the extent
Rs.1.50 Billion, Short Term Loan (STL) / Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) / Sales Bills
discounting (SBD) / Purchase Bills discounting (PBD) to the extent Rs.0.50 billion, Cash Credit
(CC) / Overdraft (OD) to the extent Rs. 0.25 billion. However aggregate value of fund based
facility should not exceed Rs.1 Billion and aggregate value of CC, OD, STL & WCDL should not
exceed Rs.0.50 Billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL AA 2500 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
**Fully interchangeable with short term loan and cash credit
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac@@ CRISIL AA 1500 Upgraded from
CRISIL AA-
@@ Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Export post Shipment credit/ Bank Guarantee
and Export Packing credit up to Rs.1.50 billion.
L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 8296.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL AA-
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.2 Assigned
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned
Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended
Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended
Manugraph India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
*Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Packing
Credit.
Manugraph India Ltd CC** CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed
**Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee.
Manugraph India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed
Limits
Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Mercury Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed
Mercury Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Nalanda Builders and Developers India CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Ltd from 'CRISIL
BB-
Nalanda Builders and Developers India Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Ltd from 'CRISIL
BB-
Nalanda Builders and Developers India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 230 Downgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
BB-
Nalanda Builders and Developers India TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded
Ltd from 'CRISIL
BB-
Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Oswal Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed
Oswal Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Oswal Overseas Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed
Oswal Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.2 Reaffirmed
Oswal Overseas Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed
Paprika Oleos India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 84.2 Suspended
Credit
Paprika Oleos India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Suspended
Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned
Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Purchase
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Patil and Company BG CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed
Patil and Company CC CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed
PD Rice Udyog CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed
PD Rice Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pipe & Metal (India) CC CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Pipe & Metal (India) Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded
Limits from CRISIL B
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Priyanka Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Priyanka Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded
from 'CRISIL
BBB-
Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from 'CRISIL
BBB-
Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended
Rajkumar Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Placed on
Rating Watch
with
Developing Implications'
Right Construction CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Sahyadri Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1000 Assigned
Samal Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Sanna Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sanna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Santalall and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed
SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 43 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 797 Assigned
Selvalatha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Selvalatha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Selvalatha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Suspended
Sharda Road Lines Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Sharda Road Lines CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed
Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Credit
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned
Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed
Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed
Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 63.9 Suspended
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 490 Reaffirmed
SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sterile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Sterile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended
Loan Fac
Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18 Suspended
Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112 Suspended
Surindra Builders CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Suspended
Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Suspended
Loan Fac
Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended
Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed
Overdraft Fac
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB- 63.2 Assigned
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 350 Withdrawal
Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed
Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Suspended
Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Suspended
Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended
Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Suspended
Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62.2 Suspended
Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 102.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
YRK Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Fac
YRK Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Fac
YRK Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Zim Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 535 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
Zim Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 75.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
*Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment.
Zim Laboratories Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 333.3 Downgraded
Commercial from CRISIL
Borrowings BBB
Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 56.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)