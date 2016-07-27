Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Engineers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Aditya Engineers BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LOC & BG@ CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 300 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Industries - Raipur BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed BSL Scaffolding Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Chem Mart BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A3 2 Reaffirmed Forward Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Cube Construction Engineering Ltd BG^ CRISIL A2+ 3400 Upgraded from CRISIL A2 ^ Sub-limit: Letter of Credit of Rs.450 million Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended Negotiation Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Inland Bills CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Payable Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 16.9 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 350 Reaffirmed Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 245 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 195 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Kelachandra Pipe Fittings LOC CRISIL A4+ 14 Suspended Kelachandra Pipe Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Kelachandra Polymers LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Maja Health Care Division BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Maja Health Care Division Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 38 Reassigned Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 22 Suspended Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. Proposed BG CRISIL A4 18 Suspended Manugraph India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 140 Reaffirmed Manugraph India Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed ^Letter of Credit is completely fungible with Bank Guarantee Manugraph India Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 260 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Discounting Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 3.6 Reaffirmed Forward Mercury Industries Ltd Revolving LOC CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 85 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleos India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Paprika Oleos India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Paprika Oleos India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 27 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 PD Rice Udyog BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 52.6 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3 Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Downgraded from 'CRISIL A3 Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Rajkumar Forge Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 50 Placed on Credit Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Samal Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Sanna Enterprises BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Santalall and Brothers Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 90 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Sharda Road Lines BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 56 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 4 Reaffirmed SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Sterile India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 270 Suspended Surindra Builders BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed Tata Communications Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 18.3 Suspended Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Suspended Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 92.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended YRK Constructions BG CRISIL A4 12 Assigned YRK Constructions Proposed BG CRISIL A4 28 Assigned Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Credit Zim Laboratories Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 127.5 Suspended A. S. Iron and Steels India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 72.5 Suspended Loan Fac Aditya Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Agasthiacodu Rubber Traders CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 210 Reaffirmed AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A- 730 Reaffirmed loan$ AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 194.3 Reaffirmed AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 37.5 Suspended Loan Fac AKCT Chidambram Cotton Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Suspended Alcor Colonisers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 1200 Suspended Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 725 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1975 Reaffirmed Alpha Corp Development Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB+(SO)1500 Reaffirmed Arafa Gold CC CRISIL BB- 3500 Suspended Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Archis Packaging India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed * interchangable with cash credit and letter of credit Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan CC CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Asharfi Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 6 Assigned Bhagwati Industries - Raipur CC CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Industries - Raipur Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Industries - Raipur TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Bismi Appliances CC CRISIL BB 210 Suspended BSL Scaffolding Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 370 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 1643.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Cauvery Power Generation Chennai Pvt LtdProposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 62.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Chem Mart CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL BB- 160 Assigned Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 225 Assigned Chennai Gate Rice Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Chheda Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 78.6 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 11 Reaffirmed Cube Construction Engineering Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 900 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Sub Limit: WCDL of Rs.80 million Cube Construction Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 43.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB+ Cube Construction Engineering Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 86.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Dakshineswar Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 29.2 Reaffirmed Dakshineswar Rice Mill TL CRISIL B+ 47.8 Reaffirmed Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Dandapat Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Pledge Loan CRISIL B 124 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Devashish Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Devdoot Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 600 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Suspended Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Suspended Loan Fac Dharanidara Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 80 Suspended Equitas Finance Ltd Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A-(SO) 500 Assigned Gopani Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Credit Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL BBB 780 Reaffirmed Credit Hari Darshan Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust TL CRISIL D 330 Suspended Indo Silicon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BB- JDC Traders Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed JDC Traders Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed JDC Traders Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15.6 Assigned JDC Traders Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 34.4 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 7810 Assigned Jhajjar Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 2190 Assigned Loan Fac JMC Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL D 67.5 Suspended JMC Automotive Components Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL D 42.5 Suspended Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 80 Reaffirmed Jobby Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Karimkuttiyil Constructions & DevelopersCC CRISIL B 120 Suspended Karimkuttiyil Constructions & DevelopersProposed CC Limit CRISIL B 5.7 Suspended Kelachandra Pipe Fittings CC CRISIL BB+ 12 Suspended Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 6.1 Suspended Loan Fac Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended Kelachandra Pipe Fittings Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Suspended Credit Kelachandra Pipe Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 28 Suspended Kelachandra Pipe Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 1.3 Suspended Loan Fac Kelachandra Pipe Industries Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 4 Suspended Credit Kelachandra Pipe Industries TL CRISIL BB+ 21 Suspended Kelachandra Polymers CC CRISIL B 10 Suspended Kelachandra Polymers TL CRISIL B 53 Suspended Kombasseril Jewellers CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Krishnammal Trust LT Loan CRISIL B 40 Suspended Krishnammal Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Suspended Krishnammal Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 80 Suspended Loan Fac L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL AA 20000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit (LC) to the extent of Rs.2.00 billion, Financial Guarantee to the extent of Rs.5.00 billion, Cash Credit to the extent of Rs.1.50 billion, and Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs.1.00 billion within the LC limit. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG^^ CRISIL AA 4000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- ^^Can be used as Financial Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit/ Letter of Undertaking for Buyers Credit to the extent of Rs.4.0 billion and Loan Equivalent Risk limit to the extent of Rs. 700 million. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- # Fully Interchangeable with Letter of Credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL AA 543.5 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Export Finance CRISIL AA 160 Upgraded from Limit*** CRISIL AA- *** Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- @ Can be used as Short Term Loan / Overdraft / Export Finance / Letter of Guarantee up to Rs.1.00 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA 5000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee to the extent Rs. 3.0 Billion, Buyers credit to the extent Rs.1.50 Billion, Short Term Loan (STL) / Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) / Sales Bills discounting (SBD) / Purchase Bills discounting (PBD) to the extent Rs.0.50 billion, Cash Credit (CC) / Overdraft (OD) to the extent Rs. 0.25 billion. However aggregate value of fund based facility should not exceed Rs.1 Billion and aggregate value of CC, OD, STL & WCDL should not exceed Rs.0.50 Billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd LOC$ CRISIL AA 2500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- **Fully interchangeable with short term loan and cash credit L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac@@ CRISIL AA 1500 Upgraded from CRISIL AA- @@ Can be used as Letter of Credit / Buyers Credit / Export post Shipment credit/ Bank Guarantee and Export Packing credit up to Rs.1.50 billion. L&T-Mhps Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 8296.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL AA- Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.2 Assigned Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14.8 Assigned Loan Fac Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Magnum Pigments and Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Manchester Textile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 27.5 Suspended Manokamana Agro Tech (P) Ltd. Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 22.5 Suspended Manugraph India Ltd CC* CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed *Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Packing Credit. Manugraph India Ltd CC** CRISIL A 240 Reaffirmed **Cash Credit facility is completely fungible with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee. Manugraph India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL A 35 Reaffirmed Limits Manugraph India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Matrix Boilers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Purchase Mercury Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 16.4 Reaffirmed Mercury Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mercury Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Nalanda Builders and Developers India CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL BB- Nalanda Builders and Developers India Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL BB- Nalanda Builders and Developers India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 230 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BB- Nalanda Builders and Developers India TL CRISIL D 200 Downgraded Ltd from 'CRISIL BB- Niswin Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Niswin Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 31.8 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.2 Reaffirmed Oswal Overseas Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Paprika Oleos India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 84.2 Suspended Credit Paprika Oleos India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 21 Suspended Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Parveen Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Purchase Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Passion Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Patil and Company BG CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed Patil and Company CC CRISIL D 800 Reaffirmed PD Rice Udyog CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed PD Rice Udyog Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pipe & Metal (India) CC CRISIL D 57.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B Pipe & Metal (India) Proposed FB Bk CRISIL D 42.5 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL B Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.8 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Priyanka Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Priyanka Constructions Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from 'CRISIL BBB- Putzmeister India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 11.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from 'CRISIL BBB- Rabi Engineering Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Rajkumar Forge Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Placed on Rating Watch with Developing Implications' Right Construction CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 1000 Assigned Samal Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Sanna Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sanna Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Santalall and Brothers CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed SBJ Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 210 Reaffirmed Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 43 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Schott Kaisha Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 797 Assigned Selvalatha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Selvalatha Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 36.9 Suspended Loan Fac Selvalatha Industries TL CRISIL B+ 3.1 Suspended Sharda Road Lines Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sharda Road Lines CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Shyam Gramodyog Sansthan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Siliguri Builders Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Credit Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Skylark Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Skylark Hatcheries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 450 Assigned Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 750 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Southern Lubrication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 28.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Ragavendra Blue Metal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 63.9 Suspended SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 490 Reaffirmed SSIPL Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sterile India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Sterile India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Loan Fac Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 18 Suspended Suresoft Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 112 Suspended Surindra Builders CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 60 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 95 Suspended Swadeshi Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 43 Suspended Loan Fac Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 250 Suspended Swadisht Oils Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 70.4 Suspended Loan Fac T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB- 22.5 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed T. C. Motors Pvt Ltd WC Loan CRISIL BB- 63.2 Assigned Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1450 Reaffirmed Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 350 Withdrawal Tata Autocomp Systems Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Techne Infra India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Reaffirmed Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 22 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vanshpati Smriti Shiksha Samiti TL CRISIL BB+ 123 Reaffirmed Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 76.4 Suspended Vedagiri Hi-Tech Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 5.3 Suspended Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Suspended Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Suspended Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Suspended Loan Fac Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Vishal Transformers and Switchgears Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 62.2 Suspended Voltech Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 102.8 Suspended Loan Fac YRK Constructions Secured Overdraft CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac YRK Constructions Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Fac YRK Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Zetts Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Zim Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 535 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Zim Laboratories Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 75.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB *Fully interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment. Zim Laboratories Ltd External CRISIL BB+ 333.3 Downgraded Commercial from CRISIL Borrowings BBB Zim Laboratories Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 56.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.