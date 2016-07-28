Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arjav Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Credit
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Credit
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended
Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Joseph Velupuzhakkal BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed
KND Engineering Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Notice of
Withdrawal
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned
Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 760 Reaffirmed
N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Assigned
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Suspended
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Ltd
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal
RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40.3 Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed
Dis Fac
Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed
SLC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned
Sundaram Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed
T.K. Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Titan Co. Ltd Proposed LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
# Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 300 Notice of
A2(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL 180 Notice of
A2(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ami Estates LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 540 Assigned
Ami Estates LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Fac
Arjav Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Loan Fac
Arjav Diamonds CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Cattlefeed Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Bharat Cattlefeed Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bhojwani Universal Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Discounting
C P R Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 115.2 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.7 Suspended
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 214.8 Suspended
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 106.2 Suspended
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37 Suspended
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 224.7 Suspended
Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 210 Suspended
Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Assigned
Global Printing and Packaging Company CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Global Printing and Packaging Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended
Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended
Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 187.9 Suspended
Graffiti Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 105 Suspended
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue* CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
* with warrants
Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 800720 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 465 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 59750 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Integrated Investments LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Integrated Investments TL CRISIL B+ 248.5 Assigned
Integrated Investments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Joseph Velupuzhakkal Proposed CC / CRISIL B- 45 Assigned
Bills Discounting
Limit
Joseph Velupuzhakkal CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1185 Reaffirmed
KCM Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
KND Engineering Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Notice of
Withdrawal
KND Engineering Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 200 Notice of
Withdrawal
Lovely Autos CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned
* Interchangeable with WCDL
Lucknow Healthcity Trauma Centre and TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned
Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed
Mahaveer Finance India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned
Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Pacific Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Pacific Plastic Industries TL CRISIL BB 9.7 Reaffirmed
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 165 Suspended
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 3.6 Suspended
Ltd
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.2 Suspended
Ltd Loan Fac
Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Suspended
Ltd
Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Savera Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 142.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Overdraft Fac
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 285 Assigned
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)*
* Rs.135 million for MSIL and Rs.150 million for NEXA
Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned
Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed
Shakun Polymers Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 34 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 68.6 Reaffirmed
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Suspended
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.6 Suspended
Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed
Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
SLC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned
Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed
Sundaram Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed
Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned
Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
T.K. Traders CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.8 Assigned
Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.1 Assigned
Titan Co. Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Limit***
***One way interchangeability to Import letter of credit, foreign letters of credit and Standby
letters of credit to the extent of sanctioned limit.
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed
@ Rs.55 million cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility.
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 307.5 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 85 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fun based (LC & BGs)
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 114 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1110.9 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1204.3 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed
* Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1500 Rating watch
with negative
implications
*Interchangeable with other fund-based limits
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 81.3 Rating watch
Loan Fac with negative
implications
Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1341.1 Rating watch
with negative
implications
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit and includes sublimit of Rs 25 million for foreign bills
purchase/foreign bills discounting facilities.
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 5.5 Reaffirmed
VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 734.5 Assigned
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 570 Reaffirmed
Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 40 Notice of
Withdrawal
Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 71.5 Assigned
