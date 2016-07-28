Jul 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arjav Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Credit AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 67.5 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Loan Fac AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Credit Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. BG CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. Packing Credit CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Housing Development Finance Corporation ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 750000 Reaffirmed Ltd Joseph Velupuzhakkal BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed KND Engineering Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Notice of Withdrawal Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Assigned Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 760 Reaffirmed N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 82.5 Assigned Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments BG CRISIL A4+ 118.5 Suspended Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Standby LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Ltd Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LOC CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 30000 Withdrawal RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40.3 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A2 170 Reaffirmed Dis Fac Shri Ram Rice Unit Packing Credit CRISIL A4 240 Reaffirmed SLC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Sundaram Textiles Ltd BG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed T.K. Traders LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Titan Co. Ltd Proposed LOC** CRISIL A1+ 4500 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Vardhman Acrylics Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 132.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bank guarantee facility Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Purchase Vardhman Textiles Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed # Letter of credit and bank guarantee limits are interchangeable Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 55 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with other non-fund-based limits VMT Spinning Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 30 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL 300 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL 180 Notice of A2(Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Corporation FD FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ami Estates LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 540 Assigned Ami Estates LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Apco Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Fac Arjav Diamonds Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Arjav Diamonds CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed AutoTEC Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Cattlefeed Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Bharat Cattlefeed Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Loan Fac Bhojwani Universal Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Discounting C P R Constructions Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Dattatreya Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 64.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev Priya Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 115.2 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 87.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev Priya Papers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 62.5 Reaffirmed Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 17.7 Suspended Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 214.8 Suspended Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 106.2 Suspended Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 37 Suspended Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 224.7 Suspended Dharani Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 210 Suspended Envirox Protection Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 100 Assigned Global Printing and Packaging Company CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Global Printing and Packaging Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 135 Suspended Gopsons Printers Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B+ 187.9 Suspended Graffiti Clothing CC CRISIL B+ 105 Suspended Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Assigned Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 350000 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation NCD Issue* CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Ltd * with warrants Housing Development Finance Corporation NCDs CRISIL AAA 800720 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Bonds CRISIL AAA 465 Reaffirmed Ltd Housing Development Finance Corporation Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 59750 Reaffirmed Ltd Integrated Investments LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Integrated Investments TL CRISIL B+ 248.5 Assigned Integrated Investments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Joseph Velupuzhakkal Proposed CC / CRISIL B- 45 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit Joseph Velupuzhakkal CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JWC Logistics Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1185 Reaffirmed KCM Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended KND Engineering Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Notice of Withdrawal KND Engineering Technologies Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL BB+ 200 Notice of Withdrawal Lovely Autos CC* CRISIL BBB+ 300 Assigned * Interchangeable with WCDL Lucknow Healthcity Trauma Centre and TL CRISIL B+ 95 Assigned Superspeciality Hospital Pvt Ltd Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.2 Assigned Loan Fac Mahalingashetty and Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Mahaveer Finance India Ltd CC CRISIL BB 272.5 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Finance India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 2.5 Reaffirmed Mahaveer Finance India Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 240 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Proposed BG CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned N.K. Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Nouveaux Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Pacific Plastic Industries CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Pacific Plastic Industries TL CRISIL BB 9.7 Reaffirmed Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments CC CRISIL BB- 165 Suspended Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 3.6 Suspended Ltd Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12.2 Suspended Ltd Loan Fac Paltech Cooling Towers and Equipments TL CRISIL BB- 20.7 Suspended Ltd Prakash Chemicals International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 104.5 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company CC CRISIL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Raj Fishmeal and Oil Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac RSV Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Savera Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 142.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Overdraft Fac Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL BB+ 285 Assigned Financing Scheme(e-DFS)* * Rs.135 million for MSIL and Rs.150 million for NEXA Sehgal Autoriders Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Shakun Polymers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 430 Reaffirmed Shakun Polymers Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB+ 34 Reaffirmed Gold Card Shakun Polymers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shakun Polymers Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 68.6 Reaffirmed Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 450 Suspended Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 61.6 Suspended Shinde Developers Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shri Ram Rice Unit CC CRISIL B 125 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Rice Unit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac SLC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sloka Advertising Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Smaaash Entertainment Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BB+ 1200 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders CC CRISIL BB 95 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Kalavathi Cotton Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Sri Lakshmi Rice Industries CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 190 Reaffirmed Sundaram Textiles Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Sundaram Textiles Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 95 Reaffirmed Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Supreme Mobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned T.K. Traders CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 27.8 Assigned Tarini Agro Foodprocess Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 42.1 Assigned Titan Co. Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL AA+ 9000 Reaffirmed Limit*** ***One way interchangeability to Import letter of credit, foreign letters of credit and Standby letters of credit to the extent of sanctioned limit. Vardhman Acrylics Ltd CC@ CRISIL AA- 100 Reaffirmed @ Rs.55 million cash credit facility interchangeable with short-term loan facility. Vardhman Acrylics Ltd FB Fac# CRISIL AA- 350 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Non-Fund Based Facility Vardhman Acrylics Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 307.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Acrylics Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd CC^ CRISIL A+ 85 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fun based (LC & BGs) Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 243.8 Reaffirmed Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 114 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 1110.9 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1204.3 Reaffirmed Vardhman Textiles Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 11500 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd FB Fac^ CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 50 Reaffirmed * Includes Rs 11550 million sublimit for packing credit Vardhman Textiles Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vardhman Textiles Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA 37661 Reaffirmed Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 1500 Rating watch with negative implications *Interchangeable with other fund-based limits Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 81.3 Rating watch Loan Fac with negative implications Vardhman Yarns and Threads Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 1341.1 Rating watch with negative implications VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC# CRISIL AA- 90 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with packing credit and bill discounting VMT Spinning Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit and includes sublimit of Rs 25 million for foreign bills purchase/foreign bills discounting facilities. VMT Spinning Co. Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 5.5 Reaffirmed VMT Spinning Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 734.5 Assigned Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 570 Reaffirmed Western India Forgings Pvt Ltd TL Withdrawal 40 Notice of Withdrawal Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Yadav Solvex Pvt. Ltd. TL CRISIL B 71.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)