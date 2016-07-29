Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned
Discounting
BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended
Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
G I Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed
Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended
Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Harcharan Dass Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Hi-Tech Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Indian Overseas Bank CDs programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed
IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed
(Including CP)
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
under LOC
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed
Jaysons Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Kalpataru Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Forward
Kalpataru Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Kalpataru Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Discounting
Khaja Education Society BG CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed
Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed
Mangala Electricals BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
MLJ Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed
MLM (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed
Munjani Brothers Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 365 Assigned
Credit
Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended
Natural Food Products BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
OSM Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75.7 Reaffirmed
Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed
Rasi Nutri Foods ST Loan CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed
Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reassigned
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Notice of
(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Notice of
(Notice of Withdrawal
Withdrawal)
SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Suspended
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended
Tej Shoe Tech Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 137 Reaffirmed
Credit & Export
Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting
Tej Shoe Tech LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed
Tosoh India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 670 Reaffirmed
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from
Limit CRISIL A3
VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Indian Overseas Bank FD programme FAA/Negative 2000 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Suspended
Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Suspended
Loan Fac
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 283.5 Upgraded from
Limits CRISIL BB-
Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended
Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 138.5 Assigned
Fac
BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended
Chowdary Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Chowdary Enterprises TL CRISIL D 60.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd equity-linked CRISIL PP-MLD 50 Outlook
debentures AAr revised from
programme Stable; rating
withdrawn)
Devi Dayal Hari Kishan CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended
Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Suspended
Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
G I Auto Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18.7 Assigned
G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed
G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 12 Suspended
Discounting
Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.5 Suspended
Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended
Loan Fac
Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended
Harcharan Dass Gupta CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Hi-Tech Services CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110.7 Assigned
Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned
Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 15.1 Assigned
Indian Overseas Bank Tier-I perpetual CRISIL A- 7800 Reaffirmed
bonds (under Basel
II)
Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A- 26323 Reaffirmed
bonds (under Basel
II)
Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Assigned
(under Basel III)
Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 25400 Reaffirmed
bonds (under Basel
II)
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed
J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J. S. R. M. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
J. S. R. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
J. S. R. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL C 33.5 Reaffirmed
Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL C 291.5 Reaffirmed
Jaysons Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jaysons Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
K.S. Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Kailas Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Kailas Ginning Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Suspended
Kailas Ginning Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.8 Suspended
Khaja Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
Khaja Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed
Khaja Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed
Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 463.9 Reaffirmed
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.2 Reaffirmed
Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Property
Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
KU Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended
Credit
KU Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.9 Suspended
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Suspended
Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 550 Suspended
Loan Fac
Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Suspended
Mangala Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Mangala Electricals Open CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 234.9 Suspended
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 66.6 Suspended
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Suspended
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended
Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 219.9 Suspended
Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
MLJ Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
MLM (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed
MRS Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
MRS Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Munjani Brothers Export Packing CRISIL BB 210 Assigned
Credit
Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended
Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Nashik Municipal Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India tax-free bonds CRISIL AAA 190000 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs
240 billion)
National Highways Authority of India tax-free bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India tax-free bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority of India LT borrowing CRISIL AAA 550000 Reaffirmed
programme
National Highways Authority of India LT borrowing Withdrawn
programme
Natural Food Products CC CRISIL BBB- 660 Reaffirmed
Natural Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1390 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 356.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Assigned
Credit
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 199.8 Assigned
Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned
Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs3950 million
^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent
Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned
Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned
Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned
OSM Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
OSM Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned
Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Rachana Life Spaces TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 66.9 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.3 Reaffirmed
Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45.4 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Housing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1400 Reaffirmed
Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sagar Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B
Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B- 12 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Sagar Steels CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Sagar Steels Channel Financing CRISIL BB 380 Suspended
Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed
Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 127.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.4 Reaffirmed
Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 77 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Santoshi Leather Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B 55 Suspended
Purchase*
Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Suspended
Ltd
Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended
Ltd
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned
Singhania Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed
Credit
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed
Discounting
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
SME Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended
Loan Fac
SME Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended
Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended
Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Suspended
SQNY Fire Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36 Suspended
Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Sri Kamatchi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned
Sri Venkata Sai Traders CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B-
Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned
SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended
Sujan Industries - Bangalore BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended
Sujan Industries - Bangalore CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended
Sujan Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended
Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 94 Suspended
Loan Fac
Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed
The Vision House CC CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned
The Vision House Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned
Credit
Tosoh India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Tosoh India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Transpek Industry Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Tulsi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
Veerman Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Veerman Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 50 Suspended
Financing
Scheme(e-DFS)
Veerman Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Suspended
VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed
Vinayaga Fireworks CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
Vinayaga Fireworks Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended
Vinit Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Vinit Knittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.1 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.