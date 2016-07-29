Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Discounting BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Suspended Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd CP programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd G I Auto Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Reaffirmed Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Suspended Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Harcharan Dass Gupta BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Hi-Tech Services BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank CDs programme CRISIL A1+ Reaffirmed IndoStar Capital Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 12500 Reaffirmed (Including CP) J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed under LOC J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL A3+ 170 Reaffirmed Jaysons Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Kalpataru Exports Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Forward Kalpataru Exports Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Kalpataru Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Discounting Khaja Education Society BG CRISIL A4 77 Reaffirmed Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 3 Reaffirmed Mangala Electricals BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed MLJ Impex Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed MLM (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Munjani Brothers Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 365 Assigned Credit Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Natural Food Products BG CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned OSM Projects Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 80 Assigned Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75.7 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods BG CRISIL A3 400 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods ST Loan CRISIL A3 250 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 8 Reassigned Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 55 Assigned SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Notice of (Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20 Notice of (Notice of Withdrawal Withdrawal) SME Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Suspended Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Tej Shoe Tech Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 137 Reaffirmed Credit & Export Bills Negotiation/Foreign Bill discounting Tej Shoe Tech LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 37.5 Reaffirmed Tosoh India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Transpek Industry Ltd BG CRISIL A2 4 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 450 Reaffirmed Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 670 Reaffirmed Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd Standby Non-FB CRISIL A3+ 40 Upgraded from Limit CRISIL A3 VIL International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indian Overseas Bank FD programme FAA/Negative 2000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed AAR DEE Extrusions (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Agmotex Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Suspended Artemis Auto India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 14 Suspended Loan Fac Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Balarama Krishna Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BB 283.5 Upgraded from Limits CRISIL BB- Bhavani Saw Mill - Trichy CC CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Bhawani Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 65 Suspended Bhopal Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 138.5 Assigned Fac BKSons Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200 Suspended Chowdary Enterprises Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Chowdary Enterprises TL CRISIL D 60.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed Creative Tours and Travels India Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac D.P.M.K. Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 95 Upgraded from CRISIL B Deutsche Investments India Pvt Ltd equity-linked CRISIL PP-MLD 50 Outlook debentures AAr revised from programme Stable; rating withdrawn) Devi Dayal Hari Kishan CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Channel Financing CRISIL BBB- 150 Suspended Devi Dayal Hari Kishan Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Elppe Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 225 Assigned Film Farm India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 63.5 Suspended Film Farm India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 136.5 Suspended Loan Fac Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Finessac Food Ingredients and Colours TL CRISIL B+ 57.5 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd G I Auto Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 18.7 Assigned G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed G.D. Buildtech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 6.6 Reaffirmed Ganpati Mega Builders India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Suspended Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL B 12 Suspended Discounting Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 31.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gujchem Surfactants Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.5 Suspended Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Suspended Loan Fac Gunatitay Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Suspended Harcharan Dass Gupta CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Hi-Tech Services CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 110.7 Assigned Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Iconic Castings Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B 15.1 Assigned Indian Overseas Bank Tier-I perpetual CRISIL A- 7800 Reaffirmed bonds (under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Upper Tier-II CRISIL A- 26323 Reaffirmed bonds (under Basel II) Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II bonds CRISIL A+ 5000 Assigned (under Basel III) Indian Overseas Bank Lower Tier-II CRISIL A+ 25400 Reaffirmed bonds (under Basel II) J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 20 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed J. Maheshkumar Petrochemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J. S. R. M. Foods TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned J. S. R. M. Foods CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned J. S. R. M. Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd CC CRISIL C 33.5 Reaffirmed Jaishriram Sugar and Agro Products Ltd Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL C 291.5 Reaffirmed Jaysons Chemical Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Loan Fac Jaysons Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned K.S. Steel and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Kailas Ginning Factory CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Kailas Ginning Factory LT Loan CRISIL B 7.2 Suspended Kailas Ginning Factory Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 17.8 Suspended Khaja Education Society LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Khaja Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 23 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 60 Reaffirmed Khanna Hotels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 463.9 Reaffirmed Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Klaus Waren Fixtures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 15.2 Reaffirmed Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Loan Against CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Property Komplete Supply Chain Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac KU Industries Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 3.7 Suspended Credit KU Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 97.9 Suspended Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Malwa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 26 Suspended Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 550 Suspended Loan Fac Manav Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Mangala Electricals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Mangala Electricals Open CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 234.9 Suspended Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 66.6 Suspended Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 55 Suspended Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10.8 Suspended Loan Fac Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 85 Suspended Mehala Carona Textiles Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 219.9 Suspended Mitthan Lal Marketing Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed MLJ Impex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed MLM (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed MRS Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Suspended Loan Fac MRS Educational Trust TL CRISIL D 150 Suspended Munjani Brothers Export Packing CRISIL BB 210 Assigned Credit Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Nagaraj and Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.5 Suspended Loan Fac Nashik Municipal Corporation Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India tax-free bonds CRISIL AAA 190000 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs 240 billion) National Highways Authority of India tax-free bonds CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India tax-free bonds CRISIL AAA 100000 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority of India LT borrowing CRISIL AAA 550000 Reaffirmed programme National Highways Authority of India LT borrowing Withdrawn programme Natural Food Products CC CRISIL BBB- 660 Reaffirmed Natural Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1390 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 420 Reaffirmed Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 356.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 28.5 Assigned Credit Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 199.8 Assigned Nilons Enterprises Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Nirma Ltd CC*^$ CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs3950 million ^ Interchangeable with inland/import letter of credit to the extent Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 35000 Assigned Loan Fac Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Nu-Way Heatransfer Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB+ 37.5 Assigned Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Omfa Rubbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned OSM Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned OSM Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 99 Assigned Perfect Retreads Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Poysha Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Prakash Industrial Infrastructure Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Premier Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Rachana Life Spaces TL CRISIL B+ 300 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 66.9 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Radheshyam Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 45.4 Reaffirmed Rajesh Housing Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL B+(SO) 1400 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1700 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rasi Nutri Foods Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B- 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sagar Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 23 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B Sagar Agencies TL CRISIL B- 12 Downgraded from CRISIL B Sagar Steels CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Sagar Steels Channel Financing CRISIL BB 380 Suspended Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 155 Reaffirmed Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 127.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanghavi Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 67.4 Reaffirmed Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill CC CRISIL B+ 77 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sankranthi Raw and Boiled Rice Mill LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Santoshi Leather Works Foreign Bill CRISIL B 55 Suspended Purchase* Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 97.5 Suspended Ltd Shri Balaji Rohilkhand Rice Mills Pvt LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Ltd Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Siddharth Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Singhania Milk Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Assigned SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 220 Reaffirmed Credit SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 257.5 Reaffirmed Discounting SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed SKM Egg Products Export India Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Credit SME Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended SME Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Suspended Loan Fac SME Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Suspended Sony Fireworks Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Suspended SQNY Fire Works CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Suspended Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 36 Suspended Sree Genga Mills Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 15 Suspended Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sree Hanuman Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Sri Kamatchi Traders CC CRISIL B+ 75 Assigned Sri Venkata Sai Traders CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B- Sri Vijaya Durga Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 10 Assigned SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended SSPE Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Sujan Industries - Bangalore BG CRISIL D 30 Suspended Sujan Industries - Bangalore CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Sujan Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Suspended Supreme Agrofoods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 94 Suspended Loan Fac Tej Shoe Tech Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 24.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Thakur V. S. Bidi Works, Poona WC TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed The Vision House CC CRISIL BB- 54 Assigned The Vision House Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 8 Assigned Credit Tosoh India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Tosoh India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 40 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Transpek Industry Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 90.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Transpek Industry Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Transpek Industry Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Tulsi Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Unique Industrial Handlers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Valappila Communications Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Veerman Enterprises CC CRISIL B 50 Suspended Veerman Enterprises Electronic Dealer CRISIL B 50 Suspended Financing Scheme(e-DFS) Veerman Enterprises LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Suspended VIL International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Reaffirmed Vinayaga Fireworks CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended Vinayaga Fireworks Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Suspended Vinit Knittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Vinit Knittings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 2.1 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.