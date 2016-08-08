Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Al-Badriya Wood Industries LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.18 Billion Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Non- FBL CRISIL A1+ 11000 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Dolphin International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 100 Assigned; Discounting Suspension Revoked Dolphin International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 75 Assigned; Suspension Revoked ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 15000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 36000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Withdrawal *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer ECL Finance Ltd Short- Term CRISIL PP-MLD 12000 Reaffirmed Principal- A1+r Protected Market- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 5000 Assigned *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed *Assigned for initial/ follow-on public offer financing on episodic basis. A part of this is also utilised for proprietary positions in the public offer Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd ST Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 2000 Reaffirmed Protected Market- A1+r Linked Debentures E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Finolex Industries Ltd LOC & BG# CRISIL A1+ 11927.5 Reaffirmed # Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee are interchangeable with buyer's credit. Finolex Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1030 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 220 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 140 Notice of Withdrawal Gill and Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A4+ 1000 Notice of Withdrawal $ Fully interchangeable with export bill discounting, letter of credit of Rs.450 million and bank guarantee of Rs.500 million Ishwar Singh And Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40.3 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2+ 14.7 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Reaffirmed Leo Schachter Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 1300 Reaffirmed Purchase - Discounting Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 570 Assigned Meghmani Organics Ltd LOC & BG! CRISIL A1 680 Assigned ! Interchangeable with buyer's credit Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 19000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 29000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed CP) Philips Lighting India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1150 Assigned Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7.5 Notice of withdrawal for 180 days Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1950 Notice of Foreign Currency withdrawal for 180 days Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Notice of Foreign Currency withdrawal for 60 days Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Notice of Withdrawal Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 480 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 420 Notice of Discounting Withdrawal Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Notice of Withdrawal Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 120 Notice of Credit Withdrawal Powerlinks Transmission Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1080 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 310 Withdrawal Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Sainath Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed Credit Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- NTPC Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd FD Programme FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A. R. Chains CC CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries CC CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Al-Badriya Wood Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Al-Badriya Wood Industries TL CRISIL B 11.7 Reaffirmed Bhumi Ginning & Seeds Processing Plant CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Bhumi Multi Agro Food Industries Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 130 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2000 Assigned Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL AA- 6000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd FB Fac CRISIL AA- 15000 Reaffirmed Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 1105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Century Textiles and Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 28378 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 270 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ECL Finance Ltd Non- Convertible CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed Debentures ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 11800 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 13300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity- AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal- CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity- Linked Debentures Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance and Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed Issue E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 70 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB E-Meditek (Tpa) Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Finolex Industries Ltd NCD -- 2250 Withdrawal Finolex Industries Ltd STD -- 1100 Withdrawal Finolex Industries Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 825 Reaffirmed Finolex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 508.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Finolex Industries Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 666.7 Withdrawal Ganpati Roller Flour Mills CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit Gill and Company Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 500 Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with export packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, foreign bills purchasing/foreign bills discounting, and interchangeable with Rs.30 million of letter of credit and bank guarantee Home & Soul Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 500 Reaffirmed Ishwar Singh And Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ishwar Singh And Associates CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Construction Pvt Ltd ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Reaffirmed ITA Lake Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 154.7 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 282.3 Reaffirmed KIMS Health Care Management Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 39.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KIMS Health Care Management Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Credit KIMS Health Care Management Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A- 58.9 Assigned Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 40.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Lovely Offset Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Mahesh Hardware and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 470 Reaffirmed Meghmani Organics Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 1580 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable between Working Capital Demand Loan (WCDL) /Export Packing Credit (EPC)/Foreign Buyer's Credit (FBC)/Pre-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency Meghmani Organics Ltd CC$ CRISIL A 600 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable between WCDL/EPC/PCFC Meghmani Organics Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 820 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable between CC/WCDL/EPC/Foreign Usance Bills Discounting (FUBD)/ Foreign Bills Purchased (FBP)/PCFC/Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PSCFC)/Inland Bills Purchased/ Discounted Meghmani Organics Ltd CC% CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed %Interchangeable between WCDL/EPC/PCFC/Post-shipment Credit in Foreign Currency (PSFC) Meghmani Organics Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A 350 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable between Overdraft/ Short-Term Loan/ Export & Local Bills Discounted/ Export Invoice Financing Meghmani Organics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A 1367.5 Assigned Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B- 18 Reaffirmed Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B- 7.5 Reaffirmed Credit Midland Diesel Services Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL B- 34 Reaffirmed Mittal Global Cot. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Mittal Global Cot. Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 17 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 550492.7Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AAA 18000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 99507.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 100000 Assigned NTPC Ltd NCDs* (Series LIV) CRISIL AAA 103068.305 Reaffirmed *Refers to Rs.103,068.305 million bonus debentures to be issued by NTPC to mark its 40th year of operations. The debentures have a 10-year tenor with repayments in the 8th, 9th, and 10th years and will carry interest rates of G-Sec plus 50 bps NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LV) CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LVI) CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LVII) CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LVIII)CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LIX) CRISIL AAA 6550 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LX) CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (Series LXI) CRISIL AAA 10725 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd NCDs (including CRISIL AAA 4725 Reaffirmed TFBs) NTPC Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 40000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIA) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed XIIIB) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1000 Reaffirmed XVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed XIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3500 Reaffirmed XXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed XXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5500 Reaffirmed XXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7000 Reaffirmed XXX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XXXI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1950 Reaffirmed XXXIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1500 Reaffirmed XXXIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1200 Reaffirmed XXXV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XXXVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XXXVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed XXXIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XL) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed XLIV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLV) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 750 Reaffirmed XLVI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3900 Reaffirmed XLVII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed XLVIII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed XLIX) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 17500 Reaffirmed L) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed LI) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed LII) NTPC Ltd Bond Issue (Series CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed LIII) Paswara Papers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 534.8 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Paswara Papers Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1500.2 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Philips Lighting India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 3050 Assigned *Fully interchangeable limit of Rs. 3000 Million with non-fund-based facilities Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 50 Notice of withdrawal for 60 days Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 33.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A+ Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 230 Withdrawal Loan Fac Powerlinks Transmission Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 1080 Assigned Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 40 Reaffirmed Powerlinks Transmission Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ 2300 Withdrawal Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 25.5 Assigned Loan Fac Radha Kishan Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 24.5 Assigned Santosh Infra Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB 400 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar TL CRISIL BB 350 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Shri Dnyaneshwar Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 100 Downgraded Karkhana Ltd from CRISIL BB+ Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 140 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Small Johnson Floor Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68.3 Assigned; Suspension Revoked Sri Sainath Constructions CC CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Sri Sainath Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd CC* CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B *All facilities are fully secured loans Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Funded Interest TL*CRISIL D 46.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B *All facilities are fully secured loans Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 181.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B *All facilities are fully secured loans Synergy Shakthi Renewable Energy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 61.8 Downgraded Loan Fac* from CRISIL B *All facilities are fully secured loans Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 12500 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCDs Issues CRISIL AAA 175250 Reaffirmed TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 14.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B TLG Agro Traders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Trupti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Unique Punch Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.7 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)