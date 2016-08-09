Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 4195 Reaffirmed Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1400 Reaffirmed Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Delicacies International Export Bill CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase -Discounting Delicacies International Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2+ 5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with letter of credit Elite Mission Hospital Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Watch Negative Evergreen Publications India Ltd Overdraft Fac# CRISIL A3 292.5 Watch Negative #Includes working capital demand loan of Rs.210 million and foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit of Rs.30 million Eytan Labs Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Eytan Labs Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Forward Eytan Labs Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 150 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 6000 Enhanced from Rs.4 Billion Inox Wind Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3219.1 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 23270 Reaffirmed Inox Wind Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1607.3 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 3 Reaffirmed Ltd Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Ltd KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.4 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 55 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC^*** CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed ^*** Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd LOC$* CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed $* Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee, Forward Limit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Derivative Fac$** CRISIL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed $** Derivative facility is in the form of forward limits with a notional value of Rs.10 Billion Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ NF Forgings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 100 Notice of Foreign Currency Withdrawal P.K. Sulphiker BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Withdrawal Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries - Una LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Raghav Steels LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Raghav Steels Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Saraf Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 84.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sunmax Constructions BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5.4 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Forward Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 97.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Alcon Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 29.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 1380 Reaffirmed Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Alfara'a Infraprojects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Associated Alcohols and Breweries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 230 Reaffirmed Atlas Dye - Chem India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 52 Reaffirmed Cenzer Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Reaffirmed Cenzer Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Corvine Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 310 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Reaffirmed Cura Healthcare Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 375 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dinshaw's Dairy Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 320 Assigned Elite Mission Hospital LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 95 Reaffirmed Evergreen Publications India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 186.3 Watch Negative *Includes sub-limits for foreign bank guarantee/domestic bank guarantee/foreign letter of credit/inland letter of credit/packing credit/packing credit in foreign currency/foreign bill discounting/foreign bill usance discounting/direct recourse under letter of credit of Rs.20 million Evergreen Publications India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 90 Watch Negative Evergreen Publications India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13.1 Watch Negative Eytan Labs Ltd CC CRISIL BB 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Eytan Labs Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 63.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Eytan Labs Ltd TL CRISIL BB 197 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Frick India Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 190 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed Frick India Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL A- 380 Assigned Fac Ganeshvani Merchandise Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 278.9 Assigned Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 121 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Graffiti Laminates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 49 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Hindustan Glass Works Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inox Wind Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 10600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs 950 million; letter of credit and buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 1900 million; letter of credit, buyer's credit, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 1.05 billion; and letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs 750 million Inox Wind Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA- 683.6 Reaffirmed Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd CC* CRISIL AAA 1600 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital loan, letter of credit, and bank guarantee Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 100 Reaffirmed Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. CC CRISIL B 173.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Kerala Electrical and Allied Engg. Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac KHDT Finance Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120 Suspended Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 750 Reaffirmed *Including sublimit of Rs.0.75 billion of Working Capital Term Loan KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Loan Fac KKR India Financial Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL AA 5000 Reaffirmed KNK Nexgen Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 114 Reaffirmed L N Metallics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 21.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L N Metallics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 29 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 77 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leon Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB 20.5 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 138.5 Reaffirmed M.K.R. Traders Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Maganlal Mehta & Co Diamond and Gold CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd Maganlal Mehta & Co Diamond and Gold Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 190 Reaffirmed Jewellery Pvt Ltd Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2168 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A- 250 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 72 Reaffirmed Mahesh Edible Oil Industries Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL A- 260 Assigned Malabar Highview Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Meghmani Finechem Ltd CC# CRISIL A- 440 Reaffirmed #fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Meghmani Finechem Ltd Proposed WC Fac# CRISIL A- 322 Reaffirmed Meghmani Finechem Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 1128 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC* CRISIL AA- 3000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Purchase Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC** CRISIL AA- 300 Reaffirmed ** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Purchase, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Foreign Bill Discounting Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC$ CRISIL AA- 400 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Short Term Loan Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd CC& CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Usance Letter of Credit Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Limit^* CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed ^* Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd Overdraft Limit^** CRISIL AA- 800 Reaffirmed ^** Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan, Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, Export Bill Discounting NF Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 320 Reaffirmed Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Nikhil Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 76.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Orbicular Pharmaceutical Technologies TL CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd P. Mangatram Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 570 Notice of Withdrawal P.K. Sulphiker CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Palnadu Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 103.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Phil Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 50.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2200 Reaffirmed Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Prince Gold and Diamonds India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned Loan Fac Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 78.3 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 2330.6 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed R.S.Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac R.S.Trust TL CRISIL BBB 48.8 Reaffirmed Raghav Industries - Una CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Raghav Industries - Una TL CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Raghav Steels CC CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Raipur Steelcasting India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Salasar Green Energy Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 250 Assigned Saraf Textile Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 16.9 Assigned SBICAP Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+ 600 Reaffirmed Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1000 Notice of Withdrawal Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 465 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BB- Shiva Protein Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Shivam Steels and Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Shiv-Parvati Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiv-Parvati Construction Standby Line of CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Puran Chandra Gupta Smarak Trust Rupee TL CRISIL BBB+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust CC CRISIL BBB+ 25 Reaffirmed Shri Ram Murti Smarak Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 435 Reaffirmed SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned SN Jyoti Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 135 Assigned; Ltd Suspension Revoked Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling Mills Pvt Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned; Ltd Limits Suspension Revoked Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 292.5 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Sri Karpagam Mills India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 66.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sri Seshasai Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL B+ 3.2 Downgraded Limits from CRISIL BB- Sunmax Constructions CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 39.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vel Trust 1997 LT Loan CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Vel Trust 1997 Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 90 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 70 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 47.3 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 112.7 Assigned Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Downgraded from CRISIL C Vishnu Vidyuth India Ltd TL CRISIL D 260 Downgraded from CRISIL C Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 220 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vision Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 172.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 39.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 37.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Vitech Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.6 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Wisdom Social Welfare Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 